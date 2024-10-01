The Hermès Show Just Confirmed 2025's Top Trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Hermes)

With all its history and legacy in the leather goods business, you'd expect the handbags and accessories to be the highlight of any Hermès show. This season, there was certainly no shortage of beautiful leather goods to delight in, but it was none other than the ready-to-wear that got everyone in the industry talking. The spring/summer 2025 collection was marked by sheer mesh pieces that ranged from pant sets to skirts and tunics, all expertly layered in the same shade for one tonal look.

But it wasn't just the presence of these see-through looks that was noteworthy, but the expert styling that lent an elevated and sophisticated energy, too. Tonal leather jackets, slim waist belts, and classic handbags worked to toughen up the sheer mesh pieces and give the whole collection a sense of balance between light and heavy. Other key callouts to know were cool-girl clog sandals, sleek riding boots, and a refreshing pop of fuchsia among the otherwise warm neutral color palette. Ahead is our breakdown of what to know about the Hermès spring/summer 2025 show.

Sheer Supremacy

While sheer is nothing new, we've been taking note of just how many sheer looks have taken over the runways this fashion month, and with such a significant stamp of approval from Hermès, it's official: sheer is set to be 2025's biggest trend.

Beautiful Belts

Layering and tonality were two of the standout styling elements of this collection and this was done through the employment of slim waist belts. Hermès belts are already a hot-ticket item among its customers, and the introduction of this new style finished with sleek metal closures is sure to spark excitement come spring once they become available.

Cool-Girl Clogs

For footwear, there were two standout styles: sleek, minimalist riding boots and open-toe clog sandals. We need to discuss the latter. They came with details like a toe ring and sturdy slingback strap and immediately felt like a must-have item. Considering we're amidst a growing boho resurgence, these sandals are poised to be a strong summer addition.

A Pop of Pink

On the whole, the color palette of this collection was defined by warm camels, beiges, and burgundies, but they were punctuated by a bright spot of pink mid-show. Vibrant fuchsia coated five of the looks and although it was a deeply saturated shade as opposed to the baby pink hues we saw throughout the New York and Milan shows, it comes as another sign that pink may be taking the place of red as fashion's go-to color next season.

And, of Course, the Bags

Don't worry—the Birkin and Kelly both had their rightful place on this runway, but they were accompanied by several fresh styles that we can't help but feel giddy about. Hermès introduced 11 new-season handbag silhouettes for spring/summer including ladylike bowler bags, classic top handles, and woven baskets.

