Retail Therapy Gets Real With Stassi Schroeder: Just Wait for These Fashion Flashbacks

Hopefully you're already aware, but if you're not, House of Stassi is officially streaming on Hulu. Read this first, then drop everything and go watch Stassi Schroeder’s new show centered around her world, navigating friends, family, and relationships.
To celebrate the series, Schroeder stopped by my Retail Therapy office for an emergency session as she got ready for her upcoming press tour. I don't want to give too much away here (you can watch the full episode below), but be prepared to witness an actual fashion seance and flashbacks to some of Schroeder's past looks (hint: some she never wants to see again). Oh, we also shared what's in each of our bags here for another fun little treat.
Stassi Schroeder’s Fashion Past Comes Back to Haunt Her | Retail Therapy Ep. 4 - YouTube
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.