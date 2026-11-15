Prepare to Gawp at the Chicest, Coolest and Most Fabulous Party Pieces of 2026

From pretty embellishments to cool tassel detailing, here are the 21 party pieces that genuinely stopped me in my tracks.

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@_livmadeline wears a mini dress with heels, @cocoschiffer wears a faux-fur coat, silver sequin skirt, tights, heels and a bag, @annelauremais wears a satin fringe dress with heels and a cuff bracelet
(Image credit: @_livmadeline@cocoschiffer, @annelauremais)
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After several seasons of quietly polished dressing, there’s a definite sense that fashion is ready to have a little more fun again. And nowhere is that shift more apparent than in partywear. This season, getting dressed up feels less like something we do because the occasion demands it and more like an invitation to enjoy the process of putting an outfit together.

What I’ve noticed is that there’s a renewed appetite for clothes that feel special: intricate embellishment, sumptuous fabrics, dramatic silhouettes and accessories that perhaps don’t have an obvious place in your “everyday” wardrobe. Brocade, ornate detailing, sequins and sheer layers are all part of the picture, while the wider return of opera-inspired dressing has encouraged us to embrace pieces that feel almost deliberately theatrical. Think satin coats, sweeping faux-fur trims, long leather gloves and statement jewellery that might once have been reserved for a particularly glamorous invitation.

@cocoschiffer wears a black faux-fur coat, silver sequin midi skirt, black tights, white court heels and a white mini bag

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

But you don’t have to go all-out to get involved. One of the things I like most about the current partywear mood is how easy it is to interpret on your own terms. A pair of sparkly tights can completely transform an otherwise simple black outfit; a sheer organza blouse can be layered over a slip dress or worn with tailoring; even failsafe jeans can be given a party-season makeover with the right embellished top or beaded detailing. The point is to introduce something that feels a little bit unexpected and, ultimately, makes you feel fabulous.

Perhaps what’s really changed is our attitude towards dressing up. We’ve spent so long chasing clothes that look effortless, expensive and perfectly considered that there’s something rather refreshing about embracing a little excess. More is more, at least for party season, and you don’t necessarily need to justify why a particular combination works. If it makes you feel good, that’s reason enough.

@_livmadeline wears a black statement mini dress with strappy heels and delicate gold jewellery

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

For me, as someone who tends towards a more classic capsule wardrobe, even the idea of adding a faux-fur-trimmed coat to an otherwise straightforward party outfit suddenly feels appealing. It’s as though we’ve been handed permission to open the dressing-up box again and see what happens when we start combining things simply because we like them.

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So, whether your idea of party dressing is a fully embellished look or just one spectacular accessory with your favourite black trousers, I’ve found the best party pieces of 2026 for you. This is your Cinderella moment—don’t waste it

@annelauremais wears a white halter satin midi fringe dress with black strappy heels and a statement white cuff bracelet

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop the Best Party Pieces of 2026