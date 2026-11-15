After several seasons of quietly polished dressing, there’s a definite sense that fashion is ready to have a little more fun again. And nowhere is that shift more apparent than in partywear. This season, getting dressed up feels less like something we do because the occasion demands it and more like an invitation to enjoy the process of putting an outfit together.
What I’ve noticed is that there’s a renewed appetite for clothes that feel special: intricate embellishment, sumptuous fabrics, dramatic silhouettes and accessories that perhaps don’t have an obvious place in your “everyday” wardrobe. Brocade, ornate detailing, sequins and sheer layers are all part of the picture, while the wider return of opera-inspired dressing has encouraged us to embrace pieces that feel almost deliberately theatrical. Think satin coats, sweeping faux-fur trims, long leather gloves and statement jewellery that might once have been reserved for a particularly glamorous invitation.
But you don’t have to go all-out to get involved. One of the things I like most about the current partywear mood is how easy it is to interpret on your own terms. A pair of sparkly tights can completely transform an otherwise simple black outfit; a sheer organza blouse can be layered over a slip dress or worn with tailoring; even failsafe jeans can be given a party-season makeover with the right embellished top or beaded detailing. The point is to introduce something that feels a little bit unexpected and, ultimately, makes you feel fabulous.
Perhaps what’s really changed is our attitude towards dressing up. We’ve spent so long chasing clothes that look effortless, expensive and perfectly considered that there’s something rather refreshing about embracing a little excess. More is more, at least for party season, and you don’t necessarily need to justify why a particular combination works. If it makes you feel good, that’s reason enough.
For me, as someone who tends towards a more classic capsule wardrobe, even the idea of adding a faux-fur-trimmed coat to an otherwise straightforward party outfit suddenly feels appealing. It’s as though we’ve been handed permission to open the dressing-up box again and see what happens when we start combining things simply because we like them.
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So, whether your idea of party dressing is a fully embellished look or just one spectacular accessory with your favourite black trousers, I’ve found the best party pieces of 2026 for you. This is your Cinderella moment—don’t waste it
Shop the Best Party Pieces of 2026
h&m
Fringed halterneck top
I cannot believe this is a high-street find.
COS
Clustered Necklace
This will elevate even the most basic of silk camis and jeans.
Free People
Disco Ball Midi Slip Skirt
So shiny!
SAINT LAURENT
Fanny 55 crepe-satin slingback pumps
The perfect party heel height in my opinion.
Vivienne Westwood
Taffeta Bagatelle Mini Dress
No notes.
SOPHIE BUHAI
Teardrop Embellished Satin Pouch
Satin pouches are having a moment.
MANGO
Wide-Leg Jeans With Bead Embellishment
Jeans, but make them "party".
Reformation
Swedish Stockings Tora Shimmery Tights
How cute are these.
MARIA MCMANUS
Lace-trimmed satin midi dress
The most elegant dress I've seen in a very long time.
Missoma
18ct Gold-Plated Square Pearl Stud Earrings
A party earring that you'll reach for at anytime of the year.
Taller Marmo
Dallas Asymmetric Organza Kaftan
Just wow.
MANGO
Cardigan With Feather Detailing
How cute are the sleeves?
Anthropologie
Crystal Fringe Earrings
Fringe accessories are majorly trending for winter 2026.
Erdem
Bloom Mini Velvet Top-Handle Bag
An instant compliment earner.
ZARA
Long Crinkle-Effect Metallic Dress
The crinkle texture brings a cool-girl edge to this dress.
By Anthropologie
Fringe Shift Dress
Just add kitten heels.
H&M
Embellished Lace Skirt
I'd style mine exactly like this.
H&M
Ruffled Rib-Knit Top
An easy way to dress up jeans, tailored trousers or a midi skirt.