Scroll through any list of stylish, easy warm-weather looks, and you'll no doubt find at the very least one or two summer outfits with white trousers. Regardless of how they're styled—or what year we're in—they imbue outfits with a timeless appeal. They're available in endless variations too, whether you're the kind of person who reaches for cotton trousers the second the sun peeks out, or are someone who loves wearing jeans long into August.
Truly, white trousers are to summer as indigo jeans are to autumn or wool coats are to winter. Cementing their icon status even more is their seamless ability to glide between casual summer attire and more elevated outfits. You can don white tie-waist trousers to your favourite holiday spots, yet just as easily change into a tailored pair for any moment that calls for sophistication.