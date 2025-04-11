The Anti-Trend Pant Style Set to Upend Black, Blue, *and* White Jeans This Spring

A collage of women wearing elevated chinos.

Let's cut to the chase: The anti-trend pant trend of the season has arrived, and it's poised to dethrone trusty white, black, and blue jeans. Enter chinos—a silhouette that's been quietly gaining attention this spring, and it's not the slim-fit, preppy iteration you remember from the '90s and early 2000s. No, this is a completely reimagined take that's designed with wide legs, a high-quality and lightweight cotton fabrication, structured pleats, a belted waistband, and that effortlessly sophisticated khaki hue.

At first glance, elevated chino pants are deceptively simple, but don't let their minimalistic exterior fool you. This style acts as a foundation, offering endless opportunities for creative styling through color, texture, and shape. The spring/summer 2025 runway collections made a compelling case for this versatile staple, pairing chinos with everything from tough leather jackets to airy linen shirts and footwear that ranged from sandals to pointed-toe boots.

As the new season shifts into full bloom, now is the time to invest in a pair of these luxurious chinos. Think of them as the ultimate transitional piece—perfect for easing you into the lighter, breezier looks we'll all be sporting throughout late spring, summer, and even the early days of fall. Whether paired with chunky knit sweaters or delicate sheer blouses, these pants promise a world of styling potential.

Keep reading to see how this anti-denim silhouette was styled on the runways and how the fashion-forward set is already wearing them with ease. Of course, I've also rounded up the best pairs to shop for now.

On the spring/summer 2025 runways:

Victoria Beckham spring/summer 2025 collection featuring elevated chinos.

Victoria Beckham S/S 25 Show

A woman wears a brown leather vest and chinos.

Tod's S/S 25 Show

Model walking in the Sarawong S/S 25 show wearing chinos.

SaraWong S/S 25 Show

Shop the best elevated chinos:

Banana Republic, The Everyday Wide-Leg Pant
Banana Republic
The Everyday Wide-Leg Pants

As a woman on a budget, I had to prioritize the affordable but expensive-looking option.

Pleated Organic Cotton-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants
ANOTHER TOMORROW
Pleated Organic Cotton-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants

These have been on my wish list for far too long. I believe it's time to add them to my rotation.

Petra Pleated Trouser
Citizens of Humanity
Petra Pleated Trouser

No notes.

Anouk wears elevated chinos and a white top.

Style Notes: Achieving a chic look with this pant style doesn't require much effort. As Anouk Yve demonstrates, simply pairing the bottoms with a white quarter-sleeve top and black heels is enough to look put-together.

Chino Pants Zw Collection
ZARA
Chino Pants

*Adds to cart.*

Wide-Leg Cotton Pants
Cos
Wide-Leg Cotton Pants

Who What Wear editors always come back to COS for its wardrobe essentials.

Classic Stretch Cotton Pants
Theory
Classic Stretch Cotton Pants

One thing about Theory is that the brand creates the most comfortable pants.

Organic Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants
TOTEME
Organic Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants

Style with the matching Organic Cotton-Twill Shirt ($500).

Pleated Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Pleated Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants

The intricate pleats, voluminous wide legs, and simple button-closure waistband are all exquisite touches.

Ryder Cotton Pant
A.L.C
Ryder Cotton Pants

Chinos paired with a navy top form an outfit I never realized I needed to re-create.

Annabel wears a leather jacket, sneakers, and chinos.

Style Notes: The pairing of utilitarian and sporty designs is a trend I keep seeing, so it makes sense that fashion people are wearing wide-leg chinos with sneakers and funnel-neck leather jackets.

Simonmiller Thorne Twill Pants
Simonmiller
Thorne Twill Pants

I love the waistband on these.

Cotton-Twill Barrel-Leg Pants
BOTTEGA VENETA
Cotton-Twill Barrel-Leg Pants

So elegant.

Pleated Wide Leg Trousers
FRAME
Pleated Wide Leg Trousers

You may know Frame for its flattering jeans, but what you might not realize is that its trousers are equally impressive.

High-Rise Cotton-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
Vince
High-Rise Cotton-Blend Wide-Leg Pants

A workwear staple.

A woman wears elevated chinos.

Style Notes: Use your wide-leg chinos as a base for layering and trying out various textured tops.

PantalÓn Con Trabilla
WAO
Wide Leg Pleated Trouser

From these elevated chinos to a handful of lightweight knits, WAO has all of your essentials for the upcoming season.

Nebbie Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers
Weekend Max Mara
Nebbie Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers

Max Mara is a master at creating elevated chinos.

Gap, High Rise Twill Pleated Wide-Leg Khakis
Gap
High Rise Twill Pleated Wide-Leg Khakis

For under $75, these chinos are a great deal.

Mia Double Pleat Wide Leg Stretch Cotton Pants
Veronica Beard
Mia Double Pleat Wide Leg Stretch Cotton Pants

Watch how these beautifully elongate your legs.

Lexie High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Pants
Petal & Pup
Lexie High Waist Ankle Straight Leg Pants

Cropped pants may be headed for a revival.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

