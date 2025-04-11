The Anti-Trend Pant Style Set to Upend Black, Blue, *and* White Jeans This Spring

Let's cut to the chase: The anti-trend pant trend of the season has arrived, and it's poised to dethrone trusty white, black, and blue jeans. Enter chinos—a silhouette that's been quietly gaining attention this spring, and it's not the slim-fit, preppy iteration you remember from the '90s and early 2000s. No, this is a completely reimagined take that's designed with wide legs, a high-quality and lightweight cotton fabrication, structured pleats, a belted waistband, and that effortlessly sophisticated khaki hue.

At first glance, elevated chino pants are deceptively simple, but don't let their minimalistic exterior fool you. This style acts as a foundation, offering endless opportunities for creative styling through color, texture, and shape. The spring/summer 2025 runway collections made a compelling case for this versatile staple, pairing chinos with everything from tough leather jackets to airy linen shirts and footwear that ranged from sandals to pointed-toe boots.

As the new season shifts into full bloom, now is the time to invest in a pair of these luxurious chinos. Think of them as the ultimate transitional piece—perfect for easing you into the lighter, breezier looks we'll all be sporting throughout late spring, summer, and even the early days of fall. Whether paired with chunky knit sweaters or delicate sheer blouses, these pants promise a world of styling potential.

Keep reading to see how this anti-denim silhouette was styled on the runways and how the fashion-forward set is already wearing them with ease. Of course, I've also rounded up the best pairs to shop for now.

On the spring/summer 2025 runways:

Victoria Beckham S/S 25 Show (Image credit: ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

Tod's S/S 25 Show (Image credit: ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

SaraWong S/S 25 Show (Image credit: ImaxTree/Launchmetrics)

Shop the best elevated chinos:

Banana Republic The Everyday Wide-Leg Pants $120 SHOP NOW As a woman on a budget, I had to prioritize the affordable but expensive-looking option.

ANOTHER TOMORROW Pleated Organic Cotton-Blend Twill Wide-Leg Pants $690 SHOP NOW These have been on my wish list for far too long. I believe it's time to add them to my rotation.

Citizens of Humanity Petra Pleated Trouser $298 SHOP NOW No notes.

Style Notes: Achieving a chic look with this pant style doesn't require much effort. As Anouk Yve demonstrates, simply pairing the bottoms with a white quarter-sleeve top and black heels is enough to look put-together.

ZARA Chino Pants $70 SHOP NOW *Adds to cart.*

Cos Wide-Leg Cotton Pants $135 SHOP NOW Who What Wear editors always come back to COS for its wardrobe essentials.

Theory Classic Stretch Cotton Pants $345 SHOP NOW One thing about Theory is that the brand creates the most comfortable pants.

DRIES VAN NOTEN Pleated Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants $620 SHOP NOW The intricate pleats, voluminous wide legs, and simple button-closure waistband are all exquisite touches.

A.L.C Ryder Cotton Pants $495 $295 SHOP NOW Chinos paired with a navy top form an outfit I never realized I needed to re-create.

Style Notes: The pairing of utilitarian and sporty designs is a trend I keep seeing, so it makes sense that fashion people are wearing wide-leg chinos with sneakers and funnel-neck leather jackets.

Simonmiller Thorne Twill Pants $295 SHOP NOW I love the waistband on these.

BOTTEGA VENETA Cotton-Twill Barrel-Leg Pants $1150 SHOP NOW So elegant.

FRAME Pleated Wide Leg Trousers $478 $190 SHOP NOW You may know Frame for its flattering jeans, but what you might not realize is that its trousers are equally impressive.

Vince High-Rise Cotton-Blend Wide-Leg Pants $345 $172 SHOP NOW A workwear staple.

Style Notes: Use your wide-leg chinos as a base for layering and trying out various textured tops.

WAO Wide Leg Pleated Trouser $198 $119 SHOP NOW From these elevated chinos to a handful of lightweight knits, WAO has all of your essentials for the upcoming season.

Weekend Max Mara Nebbie Cotton Wide-Leg Trousers $325 SHOP NOW Max Mara is a master at creating elevated chinos.

Gap High Rise Twill Pleated Wide-Leg Khakis $90 $71 SHOP NOW For under $75, these chinos are a great deal.

Veronica Beard Mia Double Pleat Wide Leg Stretch Cotton Pants $328 $130 SHOP NOW Watch how these beautifully elongate your legs.