If Skinny Jeans and Pedal Pushers Had a Baby, You’d Get This New Denim Trend
As far as denim trends go, I'm typically one to play it safe. Nine times our of ten you'll find me in a classic straight leg jean. Predictable? Perhaps—but this timeless buy has never let me down. With such a strong allegiance in place, I can tell you that it takes something special to sway me from my favourite.
Charmed by the retro jeans that are saturating my social media feeds, this spring I'm cheating on my straight-leg styles with spring-ready capri jeans. Whilst this "dated" denim trend causes controversy in its wake, when styled well, the playful jeans offer an entirely fresh way to shake up your style for the new season.
A new favourite amongst the influencer style set, this season capri jeans are calling back to their '90s and Y2K roots. Frequently styled with black kitten heels and a vest top or tee, the retro trend also looks stylish when dressed up with a silk blouse or chunky knit.
Whilst capri jeans were a wardrobe non-negotiable throughout the late '90s and early '00s, the ultra-cropped jeans had fallen off the radar since then. Replaced by the floor-sweeping puddle jeans and ultra-baggy styles that have dominated for the past few years, this season the capri jeans trend offers respite from the dominating styles and a new way to style denim for spring.
Featuring in Coperni's and Dries Van Noten's S/S 24 collections, the return of the capri jeans has officially been decreed by the runways. Now, seeping into the mainstream, the trend has already been styled by Gigi Hadid who wore her capri jeans with a black vest top and pointed-toe kitten heels last summer.
To shop the emerging jeans trend that fashion people are embracing for the warmer seasons, read on to discover our edit of the best capri jeans to buy now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
