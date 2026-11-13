There are very few pieces in my winter capsule wardrobe that I consider genuine forever staples: the kind that perfectly balance style, versatility and comfort. And although my jeans fit firmly into this category, the truth is I’m already starting to feel slightly bored of throwing on my trusty denim day after day. However, with the rapid temperature decrease we've recently experienced here in the UK, it’s clear that I need to find an alternative that's just as cosy and, if possible, trendier than jeans. Enter the brown corduroy trouser trend that I’ve spotted on a number of cool dressers lately.
I’ve recently seen corduroy trousers in all shades of brown on chic European dressers, from lighter roasted almond hues to deep espresso shades. And believe me when I say they’re making a very compelling case for me to pause my darker denim and make room for a pair. They feel current for the new season, really coming into their own since their resurgence just a few years back, . This itself proves there's something inherently timeless about corduroy that allows itself to repeatedly find its way back into our wardrobes—should you decide to invest, I guarantee you’ll reach for them for many years to come.
Not only are they incredibly warm and sturdy, making them more than up to the task of withstanding the recent brisk temperatures we've been experiencing, but the styling possibilities are where these trousers really shine. From pairing them with a chunky tan cashmere knit and Uggboots on casual chilly days to dressing them up with a silk blouse and kitten heels for evenings out, I already know that brown cord trousers will be one of the most hardworking staples in my winter capsule wardrobe this year.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Fortunately for me, this season has come with a myriad of cool styles to choose from, from luxury investment options all the way to expensive-looking high street finds (many of which have already found themselves in my basket), keep scrolling to shop the chicest brown cord trousers of winter 2026.
Shop Brown Cord Trousers
COS
Corduroy Straight-Leg Jeans
COS never lets me down.
THE ROW
Adler Cotton-Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants
An investment pair you'll keep in your winter capsule forever.
M&S
Cord Wide Leg Trousers
Retro vibes at their finest,
ralph lauren
Beaton Corduroy Trouser
There's something about this lighter brown hue that looks so elegant.
R13
Triple Pleat Cotton-Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants
Just so chic.
MANGO
Flared Corduroy Trousers
Thse feel very French-coded.
RÓHE
Ted Cotton-Corduroy Wide-Leg Pants
Dress down with a classic tee and loafers or up with a satin blouse and kitten heels.
mint velvet
Corduroy Straight Leg Trousers
I can't believe these are still in stock
Ralph Lauren
Corduroy High Rise Wide Leg Trousers
Just the right amount of volume.
Next
N.Premium Corduroy Super Wide Leg Trousers
These look way more expensive than their under-£50 price tag.
THE ROW
Dinni Cotton-Corduroy Straight-Leg Pants
I'd style mine exactly like this.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Palma cotton-blend corduroy straight-leg pants
The most perfect dark-chocolate shade.
Anthropologie
The Colette Full-Length Wide-Leg Trousers by Maeve: Corduroy Edition
Obsessed with this contrasted with the pretty lilac hue.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.