If you've been out and about this summer thus far, and with such hot spells, who hasn't? You will have noticed that one particular shoe has suddenly been on the feet of all of the best dressed women: flip-flops. Granted, flip-flops aren't conversation starters quite like jelly sandals, and no, they aren't particularly a throwback trend like wedge sandals, but something about their pared-back minimalism feels divisive in an era of "more-is-more" maximalism.
Rubber, suede or leather, flip-flops are an easy, everyday style that you can throw on with casual outfits, but if you're looking to level up your summer shoe game, a heeled flip-flop is where it's at. Dressier and more elegant, the slight lift of a low-heel takes the flip-flop from beach shoe to summer in the city, and they feel wholly fresh for the 2020s.
With any heeled sandal it feels obvious to pair them with dresses, but if you're building a summer wardrobe that revolves around separates, you're going to be wondering which trousers and skirts look best. Well, we did the hard work for you and searched through socials to find out which really are the best bottoms to wear with flip-flop heels, and the results may surprise you.
Keep scrolling to see the six outfits that get this fashion editor's stamp of approval, just in time for the next heatwave.