It's the most wonderful time of the year, and not just because it's the festive season—but because it's well and truly coat season. Winter coat outfits are my favourite to create (and recreate) once I find a formula I love and, aside from shoes, they're probably my number-one purchase. They're the ultimate layer, the icing on top of a perfect outfit and a key piece for creating elevated outfits. In fact, at Who What Wear, we'd argue, the coat is the outfit—just consider the winter coat trends emerging this season.
Whilst you may have bookmarked the best winter coats you'll be investing in this season or already have a collection hanging up, waiting to be worn, it's another thing entirely to work them into an outfit. Coats can be overwhelming, tipping the scales of proportions, and certain styles of coats look best with different types of trousers and shoes. We've collected seven different outfits featuring various trendy winter coats that'll make it so much easier to plan out your capsule wardrobe.
This list features both trend-led and timeless coats—and a shining example of how to wear each. You'll find ways of styling coats in classic winter colours, such as black, brown and white. There are cape coats and scarf coats, changing the game when it comes to blending accessories and outerwear. You'll also discover how to embrace the cutting-edge looks coming out this season, from leopard print options to that iconic waisted silhouette.
Up ahead, see the best chic winter coat outfits and find everything you need to recreate them yourself.
Winter Outfits with Coats You'll Feel Chic in All Season Long:
1. Black Coat + Knit Jumper + Heels
Style Notes: It's fitting to start with one of the most iconic pieces of outerwear: the irreplaceable black coat. Regardless of whether you prefer a tie-closure, buttoned or funnel-neck version, this is a staple for any winter wardrobe. Sylvie's look is the epitome of elegance. To create similar, opt for a tailored black coat, a luxe mock-neck, a minimal skirt or pair of trousers and some closed-toe heels. Perfect!
Shop the Look:
COS
Tailored Double-Breasted Wool Long Coat
A coat to last you for years.
LOULOU DE SAISON
Luke Merino Wool and Cashmere-Blend Sweater
I love the neck shape and the slightly voluminous sleeves.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Lykke Pumps
From boots to heels to loafers, Vagabond consistently impresses me with its shoe quality and longevity.
2. Leopard Print Coat + Jeans + Hat
Style Notes: Leopard print is one of the few options I'd argue works for anyone's style. Even fashion minimalists can incorporate this pattern into their rotation thanks to the neutral colours its comprised of. I think it's also a perfect pop of texture and excitement, especially in the sea of dark and neutral-coloured jackets found in winter (which are lovable in their own right). As Annabel shows, leopard can also look extremely luxe. Pair it with jeans and a chic pill box hat for a gorgeous combo.
Shop the Look:
& Other Stories
Faux Fur Leopard Coat
A statement
MANGO
Catherin Culotte High-Rise Jeans
A great pair for wearing with any shoes, from ankle boots to loafers.
H&M
Fluffy Hat
I love a beanie, but this hat is so much chicer. It comes in four colours—black, brown, white and leopard print.
3. Wool Brown Coat + Tote + Boots
Style Notes: Wool coats make up the majority of my outerwear collection, as they're hard to beat. Not only are they remarkably warm but they exist in so many styles and colours. One option I foresee retaining serious staying power are brown wool coats. Like black, this shade is versatile and easy to work around all of your winter outfits. I love Anouk's take of mixing two classics, black and brown, for a sophisticated but cosy ensemble.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Tula Coat
The perfect shade of dark brown for winter wear.
ZARA
Block Heel Ankle Boots
These look great with tights or peeking out from under wide-leg jeans.
TOTEME
Day Suede Tote
With the popularity of suede totes, this is the perfect investment piece from Toteme. It'll stay relevant for many seasons to come.
4. Waisted Coat + Jeans + Pochette Bag
Style Notes: The waistcoats and waisted cardigan trends have proven their popularity all throughout this year, and their winter form is just as cool. Add a little length, and I give you the waisted winter coat. This tailored outerwear option is essentially an outfit all on its own. Adding a bag, heels and a hat are the perfect finishing touches. Underneath, keep it simple with jeans and a jumper or a knit dress.
Shop the Look:
Helsa
Italian Wool Blend Topcoat
The exact version Marilyn is wearing.
Jigsaw
Calf Hair Leather Baguette Shoulder Bag | Oxblood
Baguette bags are everywhere, and I'd be convinced this Whistles bag is designer.
MANGO
Patent Leather Heel Shoes
A deep, dark burgundy is one of the best shades to embrace during winter. It's as sleek as black but has a little more saturation of course.
5. White Coat + Jumper + Knitted Hood
Style Notes: Frosty whites for winter are one of my favourite colour families to work with. Ivory, cream, white, ecru—you name it and it looks flawless either paired with contrasting black garments or in an all-monochrome white look. I adore Alexis' addition of a knitted hood. These have been trending over the last year or two and are a nice alternative to hats or more casual hoodies.
Shop the Look:
LOULOU DE SAISON
Borneo Double-Breasted Wool and Cashmere-Blend Coat
A mix of wool and cashmere, you know this coat will be so soft and cosy.
MANGO
Knitted Sweater With Perkins Neck
This is one of the most versatile layering pieces for a winter capsule.
H&M
Hooded Scarf
The perfect addition that keeps your outfit chic (and you, warm).
6. Cape Coat + Mini Skirt + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: If you're tired of the standard coat shape or bored of wearing puffers, turn to none other than the cape coat or jacket. It's a nice change in shape from your usual and instantly elevates almost any outfit you wear it over. Take guidance from Emmanuelle, who paired hers with a matching skirt and layered on knee-high boots. It's a fantastic winter look for date night or festive activities with friends.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Knitted Cape With Sheepskin
The statement hood makes this cape even more of an eye-catching option.
& Other Stories
High-Waist Mini Skirt
Pair with tights for a winterised way to wear a mini.
STAUD
Wally Leather Knee Boots
Every shoe rack needs knee-high boots. This clean and minimal pair make a great investment.
7. Scarf Coat + White Jeans + Heeled Boots
Style Notes: A scarf coat is another infallible outerwear option for winter. It's two essentials in one and makes for a very chic silhouette that proves, yet again, that the coat is the outfit. I also love Karina's choice of white denim for this cosy look. These trousers aren't only meant for summer—the frosty hue is perfect for colder months, too.
Shop the Look:
Mint Velvet
Burgundy Hand Finished Wool Blend Scarf Coat
Burgundy is a nice colour if you want something other than a neutral. This scarf coat also comes in a camel shade.
Hush
Nessa Wide Leg Jeans
I'd pair these with a waisted cardigan or a cosy jumper.
AEYDE
Dorothy Soft Sock Boots
Aeyde has the some of the sleekest, softest leather shoes, boots included.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.