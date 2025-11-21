This Winter, the Coat Is the Outfit—7 Incredibly Chic Looks That Prove It

These winter coat outfits make it so easy to incorporate your favourite pieces of outerwear into your seasonal looks, from wool coats to scarf and cape silhouettes.

Three different winter coat outfits
(Image credit: @styleidealist, @alexisforeman, @sylviemus_)
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and not just because it's the festive season—but because it's well and truly coat season. Winter coat outfits are my favourite to create (and recreate) once I find a formula I love and, aside from shoes, they're probably my number-one purchase. They're the ultimate layer, the icing on top of a perfect outfit and a key piece for creating elevated outfits. In fact, at Who What Wear, we'd argue, the coat is the outfit—just consider the winter coat trends emerging this season.

Liv in a grey wool coat

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Whilst you may have bookmarked the best winter coats you'll be investing in this season or already have a collection hanging up, waiting to be worn, it's another thing entirely to work them into an outfit. Coats can be overwhelming, tipping the scales of proportions, and certain styles of coats look best with different types of trousers and shoes. We've collected seven different outfits featuring various trendy winter coats that'll make it so much easier to plan out your capsule wardrobe.

This list features both trend-led and timeless coats—and a shining example of how to wear each. You'll find ways of styling coats in classic winter colours, such as black, brown and white. There are cape coats and scarf coats, changing the game when it comes to blending accessories and outerwear. You'll also discover how to embrace the cutting-edge looks coming out this season, from leopard print options to that iconic waisted silhouette.

Up ahead, see the best chic winter coat outfits and find everything you need to recreate them yourself.

Winter Outfits with Coats You'll Feel Chic in All Season Long:

1. Black Coat + Knit Jumper + Heels

Sylvie in a waisted black coat

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: It's fitting to start with one of the most iconic pieces of outerwear: the irreplaceable black coat. Regardless of whether you prefer a tie-closure, buttoned or funnel-neck version, this is a staple for any winter wardrobe. Sylvie's look is the epitome of elegance. To create similar, opt for a tailored black coat, a luxe mock-neck, a minimal skirt or pair of trousers and some closed-toe heels. Perfect!

2. Leopard Print Coat + Jeans + Hat

Annabel in a leopard print coat

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Leopard print is one of the few options I'd argue works for anyone's style. Even fashion minimalists can incorporate this pattern into their rotation thanks to the neutral colours its comprised of. I think it's also a perfect pop of texture and excitement, especially in the sea of dark and neutral-coloured jackets found in winter (which are lovable in their own right). As Annabel shows, leopard can also look extremely luxe. Pair it with jeans and a chic pill box hat for a gorgeous combo.

3. Wool Brown Coat + Tote + Boots

Anouk in a brown wool coat

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Wool coats make up the majority of my outerwear collection, as they're hard to beat. Not only are they remarkably warm but they exist in so many styles and colours. One option I foresee retaining serious staying power are brown wool coats. Like black, this shade is versatile and easy to work around all of your winter outfits. I love Anouk's take of mixing two classics, black and brown, for a sophisticated but cosy ensemble.

4. Waisted Coat + Jeans + Pochette Bag

Marilyn in a long waisted grey coat

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: The waistcoats and waisted cardigan trends have proven their popularity all throughout this year, and their winter form is just as cool. Add a little length, and I give you the waisted winter coat. This tailored outerwear option is essentially an outfit all on its own. Adding a bag, heels and a hat are the perfect finishing touches. Underneath, keep it simple with jeans and a jumper or a knit dress.

5. White Coat + Jumper + Knitted Hood

Alexis in an all white coat and jumper combo and black trousers

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style Notes: Frosty whites for winter are one of my favourite colour families to work with. Ivory, cream, white, ecru—you name it and it looks flawless either paired with contrasting black garments or in an all-monochrome white look. I adore Alexis' addition of a knitted hood. These have been trending over the last year or two and are a nice alternative to hats or more casual hoodies.

6. Cape Coat + Mini Skirt + Knee-High Boots

Emmanuelle in a grey cape coat

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: If you're tired of the standard coat shape or bored of wearing puffers, turn to none other than the cape coat or jacket. It's a nice change in shape from your usual and instantly elevates almost any outfit you wear it over. Take guidance from Emmanuelle, who paired hers with a matching skirt and layered on knee-high boots. It's a fantastic winter look for date night or festive activities with friends.

7. Scarf Coat + White Jeans + Heeled Boots

Karina in a burgundy scarf coat

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: A scarf coat is another infallible outerwear option for winter. It's two essentials in one and makes for a very chic silhouette that proves, yet again, that the coat is the outfit. I also love Karina's choice of white denim for this cosy look. These trousers aren't only meant for summer—the frosty hue is perfect for colder months, too.

Melissa Epifano
Contributor

Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.

