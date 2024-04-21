Elegant, Timeless and Versatile: How This "Boring" Basic Became a Capsule-Wardrobe Staple
Few pieces are as timeless as the white shirt. Understated and versatile, it presents a blank canvas for endless outfits. As we enter the warmer months, it's time for this staple to really shine. Already, we're seeing influencers and celebs tossing a white shirt on with jeans, denim skirts and tailored trousers—the resulting looks always feel effortless. So, it's time to grab that neglected white shirt from the back of your wardrobe, or invest in a fresh, high-quality iteration, and unlock this underrated item's potential.
As always, we've enlisted the help of some of Instagram's best dressers to guide how you wear your white shirt. Minimalists will be pleased to see a handful of streamlined, unfussy outfits in the following list, but there are also some enviable examples of out-of-the-box styling. Each look features a basic white shirt, and each is easy to recreate for the season ahead using pieces you already own. Cue the best white shirt outfits of spring 2024...
1. White Shirt + Tailored Trousers + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: Tailoring and shirting might be a traditional match, but there are easy ways to make the combination feel contemporary. Take note from Anouk and add a playful pair of ballet flats to dress the look down and give it a 2024 spin.
Shop the look:
2. White Shirt + Denim Skirt + Strappy Sandals
Style Notes: Prepare to see denim midi skirts everywhere you look this spring and summer. Unsure how to wear yours? White linen and denim is a tried-and-tested pairing for warmer weather—if it ain't broke...
Shop the look:
I own last year's version of these sandals and can vouch for how comfy they are.
3. White Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Mesh Flats
Style Notes: Sarah Louise delivers a masterclass in making a white shirt look cool, not preppy, with her effortless tank-and-jeans ensemble. The mesh flats tick a huge trend box, bringing the entire outfit up to date.
Shop the look:
It's an investment, but the quality of this shirt is unmatched.
Mesh flats will be everywhere over the next few months.
4. White Shirt + Maxi Skirt + Colour-Pop Bag
Style Notes: Lean into the relaxed silhouette of your white button-down by teaming it with a long, voluminous skirt. By opting for an all-cotton outfit, Amira keeps things light and breathable to acocmodate balmier climes.
Shop the look:
There's plenty of space in this bag for all your must-haves.
Dress this up for the office or wear it with a tee at the weekend.
5. White Shirt + Striped Shirt + High-Rise Trousers
Style Notes: I've never seen someone layer two shirts until now, but I'm sold. Thanks, Chiara! Seeing people thinking outside the box with how they style classic pieces is always refreshing.
Shop the look:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
-
