Elegant, Timeless and Versatile: How This "Boring" Basic Became a Capsule-Wardrobe Staple

Few pieces are as timeless as the white shirt. Understated and versatile, it presents a blank canvas for endless outfits. As we enter the warmer months, it's time for this staple to really shine. Already, we're seeing influencers and celebs tossing a white shirt on with jeans, denim skirts and tailored trousers—the resulting looks always feel effortless. So, it's time to grab that neglected white shirt from the back of your wardrobe, or invest in a fresh, high-quality iteration, and unlock this underrated item's potential.

As always, we've enlisted the help of some of Instagram's best dressers to guide how you wear your white shirt. Minimalists will be pleased to see a handful of streamlined, unfussy outfits in the following list, but there are also some enviable examples of out-of-the-box styling. Each look features a basic white shirt, and each is easy to recreate for the season ahead using pieces you already own. Cue the best white shirt outfits of spring 2024...

1. White Shirt + Tailored Trousers + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: Tailoring and shirting might be a traditional match, but there are easy ways to make the combination feel contemporary. Take note from Anouk and add a playful pair of ballet flats to dress the look down and give it a 2024 spin.

Shop the look:

Arket Straight Cut Poplin Shirt £57 SHOP NOW Arket does wardrobe staples so well.

COS Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers £99 SHOP NOW Easy to style, whatever season you're in.

Miu Miu Satin Ballerinas £700 SHOP NOW These dainty shoes will add a point of interest to every outfit.

2. White Shirt + Denim Skirt + Strappy Sandals

Style Notes: Prepare to see denim midi skirts everywhere you look this spring and summer. Unsure how to wear yours? White linen and denim is a tried-and-tested pairing for warmer weather—if it ain't broke...

Shop the look:

H&M Linen-Blend Shirt £19 SHOP NOW Linen will keep you cool in the summer months.

Arket Leather-Detailed Straw Bag £119 SHOP NOW You'll carry this all summer long.

AGOLDE Della Distressed Denim Midi Skirt £320 SHOP NOW Denim skirts are an it-buy this season.

& Other Stories Strappy Block Heel Sandals £95 SHOP NOW I own last year's version of these sandals and can vouch for how comfy they are.

3. White Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Mesh Flats

Style Notes: Sarah Louise delivers a masterclass in making a white shirt look cool, not preppy, with her effortless tank-and-jeans ensemble. The mesh flats tick a huge trend box, bringing the entire outfit up to date.

Shop the look:

THE ROW Essentials Sisilia Cotton-Poplin Shirt £920 SHOP NOW It's an investment, but the quality of this shirt is unmatched.

ZARA Lyocell Blend T-Shirt £13 SHOP NOW It's always worth stocking up on basics.

H&M Baggy Wide Low Jeans £38 SHOP NOW You don't have to pay a fortune to find a great pair of jeans.

LE MONDE BERYL Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats £395 SHOP NOW Mesh flats will be everywhere over the next few months.

4. White Shirt + Maxi Skirt + Colour-Pop Bag

Style Notes: Lean into the relaxed silhouette of your white button-down by teaming it with a long, voluminous skirt. By opting for an all-cotton outfit, Amira keeps things light and breathable to acocmodate balmier climes.

Shop the look:

ZARA Cotton Blend Oxford Shirt £26 SHOP NOW You could also toss this on over a swimsuit on holiday.

Lucy & Yak Erin Shoulder Bag: Organic Corduroy £28 SHOP NOW There's plenty of space in this bag for all your must-haves.

Max Mara Pleated Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt £335 SHOP NOW Dress this up for the office or wear it with a tee at the weekend.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Eleftheria Braided Rubber Sandals £95 SHOP NOW An influencer-favourite brand.

5. White Shirt + Striped Shirt + High-Rise Trousers

Style Notes: I've never seen someone layer two shirts until now, but I'm sold. Thanks, Chiara! Seeing people thinking outside the box with how they style classic pieces is always refreshing.

Shop the look:

mango Striped Cropped Shirt - Women £30 SHOP NOW The sleeve details drew me to this shirt.

H&M Oxford Shirt £19 SHOP NOW Such a good price.