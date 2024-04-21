Elegant, Timeless and Versatile: How This "Boring" Basic Became a Capsule-Wardrobe Staple

By Bébhinn Campbell
Few pieces are as timeless as the white shirt. Understated and versatile, it presents a blank canvas for endless outfits. As we enter the warmer months, it's time for this staple to really shine. Already, we're seeing influencers and celebs tossing a white shirt on with jeans, denim skirts and tailored trousers—the resulting looks always feel effortless. So, it's time to grab that neglected white shirt from the back of your wardrobe, or invest in a fresh, high-quality iteration, and unlock this underrated item's potential.

As always, we've enlisted the help of some of Instagram's best dressers to guide how you wear your white shirt. Minimalists will be pleased to see a handful of streamlined, unfussy outfits in the following list, but there are also some enviable examples of out-of-the-box styling. Each look features a basic white shirt, and each is easy to recreate for the season ahead using pieces you already own. Cue the best white shirt outfits of spring 2024...

1. White Shirt + Tailored Trousers + Ballet Flats

White shirt outfits: @anoukyve wears a white shirt and grey trousers

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Tailoring and shirting might be a traditional match, but there are easy ways to make the combination feel contemporary. Take note from Anouk and add a playful pair of ballet flats to dress the look down and give it a 2024 spin.

Shop the look:

Straight Cut Poplin Shirt
Arket
Straight Cut Poplin Shirt

Arket does wardrobe staples so well.

Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Tailored Wool Trousers

Easy to style, whatever season you're in.

Miu Miu Satin Ballerinas
Miu Miu
Satin Ballerinas

These dainty shoes will add a point of interest to every outfit.

2. White Shirt + Denim Skirt + Strappy Sandals

White shirt outfits: @_livmadeline

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: Prepare to see denim midi skirts everywhere you look this spring and summer. Unsure how to wear yours? White linen and denim is a tried-and-tested pairing for warmer weather—if it ain't broke...

Shop the look:

Linen-Blend Shirt
H&M
Linen-Blend Shirt

Linen will keep you cool in the summer months.

Leather-Detailed Straw Bag
Arket
Leather-Detailed Straw Bag

You'll carry this all summer long.

Della Distressed Denim Midi Skirt
AGOLDE
Della Distressed Denim Midi Skirt

Denim skirts are an it-buy this season.

Strappy Block Heel Sandals
& Other Stories
Strappy Block Heel Sandals

I own last year's version of these sandals and can vouch for how comfy they are.

3. White Shirt + Baggy Jeans + Mesh Flats

White shirt outfits: @sarahlouiseblythe wears a white shirt and baggy jeans

(Image credit: @sarahlouiseblythe)

Style Notes: Sarah Louise delivers a masterclass in making a white shirt look cool, not preppy, with her effortless tank-and-jeans ensemble. The mesh flats tick a huge trend box, bringing the entire outfit up to date.

Shop the look:

Net-a-Porter The Row
THE ROW
Essentials Sisilia Cotton-Poplin Shirt

It's an investment, but the quality of this shirt is unmatched.

Lyocell Blend T-Shirt
ZARA
Lyocell Blend T-Shirt

It's always worth stocking up on basics.

Baggy Wide Low Jeans
H&M
Baggy Wide Low Jeans

You don't have to pay a fortune to find a great pair of jeans.

Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Patent Leather-Trimmed Mesh Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Mesh flats will be everywhere over the next few months.

4. White Shirt + Maxi Skirt + Colour-Pop Bag

white shirt outfits: @modestmira_ wears a white shirt and maxi skirt

(Image credit: @modestmira_)

Style Notes: Lean into the relaxed silhouette of your white button-down by teaming it with a long, voluminous skirt. By opting for an all-cotton outfit, Amira keeps things light and breathable to acocmodate balmier climes.

Shop the look:

Cotton Blend Oxford Shirt
ZARA
Cotton Blend Oxford Shirt

You could also toss this on over a swimsuit on holiday.

Lucy & Yak Erin Shoulder Bag
Lucy & Yak
Erin Shoulder Bag: Organic Corduroy

There's plenty of space in this bag for all your must-haves.

Pleated Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt
Max Mara
Pleated Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt

Dress this up for the office or wear it with a tee at the weekend.

Eleftheria Braided Rubber Sandals
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Eleftheria Braided Rubber Sandals

An influencer-favourite brand.

5. White Shirt + Striped Shirt + High-Rise Trousers

white shirt outfits: @chiarasatelier wears a white shirt with black trousers

(Image credit: @chiarasatelier)

Style Notes: I've never seen someone layer two shirts until now, but I'm sold. Thanks, Chiara! Seeing people thinking outside the box with how they style classic pieces is always refreshing.

Shop the look:

Striped Cropped Shirt - Women
mango
Striped Cropped Shirt - Women

The sleeve details drew me to this shirt.

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

Such a good price.

Utility Barrel-Leg Trousers
COS
Utility Barrel-Leg Trousers

COS do directional trousers best.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

