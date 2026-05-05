With summer's arrival on the horizon and holidays fast approaching, my sights are turning to evolving my wardrobe. I’ve had my first pedicure of the year already and have even (slowly) started trying to slip my Birkenstock’s into any outfit I can. While it may seem premature, my wardrobe switchover is pretty much complete, and I have stowed away my winter warmers to be replaced by maxi dresses and linen fabrics.
There’s nothing I love more than summer dressing—light fabrics, floaty silhouettes and an array of sandal styles and accessories to top it all off. But, as I get older, I’ve taken a more sustainable approach to shopping, and years ago I might have filled my wardrobeswith new, inexpensive pieces that would barely last the season, but now, I take a much more considered approach.
When it comes to a summer wardrobe, I like to have a rotation of reliable go-to outfit formulas that can be thrown on to achieve an effortlessly chic look (and the last thing you want to do in the hot weather is endlessly try on different outfits). So if you too are planning an easy, breezy summer that always looks polished, scroll on to discover five stylish and reliable summer outfit ideas for 2026.
1. Floaty Jumpsuit + Heeled Sandals
Style Notes: I don’t currently own any jumpsuits, but Jeanette’s look has totally convinced me to invest. Polka dots are such a timeless print and so on trend right now, and this is such an effortless option to quickly throw on and look put together. Paired with heeled sandals, it’s at the top of my list to pack for my holiday getaway.
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Polka-Dot Chiffon Jumpsuit
Polka dots are everywhere right now, and this is Jeanette's exact jumpsuit to recreate her look.
DEHANCHE
Constance Leather Belt
A Déhance belt is at the top of my wishlist right now.