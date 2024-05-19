7 Fresh Ways Fashion People are Wearing a Blazer this Summer

One surprising anti-summer trend heating up this season? Outerwear. While you'd think that the summer calls for light linen vests and breezy cotton shorts, fashion people are still keeping their boxy blazers and slouchy jackets firmly in their closets this summer. It's tempting to reach for a simple black blazer for every outfit year-round (Trust me, I get it!), but with the emergence of warm weather and summer on the horizon, the style set is re-thinking the way they're wearing their tried-and-true blazers this summer.

From summery, bright whites to layered mesh tops, scroll below to see the 7 ways editors, influencers, and stylists are wearing their blazers in the summer. If you're in need of a new jacket after seeing some outfit inspo, don't worry— you can shop our favorites below, too.

Linen Blazers

This lightweight jacket is perfect to layer over any simple tank top for a polished look. (Image credit: @lefevrediary

& Other Stories Fitted Linen Blazer $199 SHOP NOW

Quince Women's 100% European Linen Blazer $70 SHOP NOW

Mango 100% Linen Suit Blazer $130 SHOP NOW

Blazers with Matching Shorts

In my eyes, there''s nothing more chic than a matching blazer and shorts set. Casual Fridays, anyone? (Image credit: @olympiamarie

J.Crew Greta Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend $248 $180 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Remi Short in Stretch Linen Blend $98 $57 SHOP NOW

Vivetta Light Wool Cropped Blazer With Hood $684 $384 SHOP NOW

Vivetta Light Wool Shorts $383 $173 SHOP NOW

Cropped Blazers

Keep the good vibes going this summer with a cropped blazer in lieu of a long, boxy silhoutte. Plus, the shorter length makes it easier to pair with high-waisted skirts, like the one above. (Image credit: @aidabadji_

Zara Oversized Cropped Blazer $70 SHOP NOW

Grlfrnd The Cropped Blazer $131 SHOP NOW

COS Cropped Wool Blazer $225 SHOP NOW

White Blazers

Nothing says summer quite like a bright, breezy arctic white blazer. Add some matching, flowy pants for a heat-wave proof look. (Image credit: @thecarolinelin

Good American Suiting Boyfriend Blazer $169 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Helena Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend $198 SHOP NOW

Camila Coelho Morena Blazer $168 SHOP NOW

Blazers with Sheer Shirts

After sheer skirts took over earlier this year, fashion insiders are opting for another see-through garment this summer: sheer shirts. The peekaboo style is perfect to layer under a simple blazer of choice. (Image credit: @abimarvel

THE FRANKIE SHOP Bea Crepe Blazer $345 SHOP NOW

Naked Wardrobe Sheer Mesh Long Sleeve Top $41 SHOP NOW

Wilfred Generation Blazer $248 SHOP NOW

LVIR Beige Contrast Mesh Long Sleeve T-Shirt $71 SHOP NOW

Blazers with Sundresses

As seen on our associate fashion editor Yusra, this timeless sundress and blazer combination is peak NYC cool. While New Yorkers might be shedding off their layers come mid-May, our love for blazers always reigns supreme. (Image credit: @thatgirlyusra

Nordstrom Relaxed Fit Blazer $89 SHOP NOW

Reformation Monette Linen Dress $278 SHOP NOW

TWP The Boyfriend Notch Lapel Knit Wool Blazer $358 SHOP NOW

Bardot Lilah Midi Dress $187 SHOP NOW

80s Blazers

Oftentimes, the best way to wear a blazer in the summer is by sticking with the tried-and-true classics, opting for a structured, slightly oversize jacket to wear on all of your travels abroad (or at home) this season. (Image credit: @cassdimico

Wilfred Generation Blazer $248 SHOP NOW

The Frankie Shop Bea Crepe Blazer $345 SHOP NOW

Zara Oversized Shoulder Pad Blazer $70 SHOP NOW