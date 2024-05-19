7 Fresh Ways Fashion People are Wearing a Blazer this Summer

By
published

Woman wears white oversize blazer, sheer top, and white trousers white leaning against wall and holding off-white clutch handbag.

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

One surprising anti-summer trend heating up this season? Outerwear. While you'd think that the summer calls for light linen vests and breezy cotton shorts, fashion people are still keeping their boxy blazers and slouchy jackets firmly in their closets this summer. It's tempting to reach for a simple black blazer for every outfit year-round (Trust me, I get it!), but with the emergence of warm weather and summer on the horizon, the style set is re-thinking the way they're wearing their tried-and-true blazers this summer.

From summery, bright whites to layered mesh tops, scroll below to see the 7 ways editors, influencers, and stylists are wearing their blazers in the summer. If you're in need of a new jacket after seeing some outfit inspo, don't worry— you can shop our favorites below, too.

Linen Blazers

Woman wears linen blazer, white tank top, crotchet blue mini skirt and raffia bag with matching sandals standing on street.

This lightweight jacket is perfect to layer over any simple tank top for a polished look.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Fitted Linen Blazer
& Other Stories
Fitted Linen Blazer

Double-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer

Women's 100% European Linen Blazer
Quince
Women's 100% European Linen Blazer

100% Linen Suit Blazer
Mango
100% Linen Suit Blazer

Blazers with Matching Shorts

Woman wears navy blue oversize blazer and matching navy blue shorts with nautical, oversize buttons while talking mirror selfie.

In my eyes, there''s nothing more chic than a matching blazer and shorts set. Casual Fridays, anyone?

(Image credit: @olympiamarie)

Greta Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend
J.Crew
Greta Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend

Remi Short in Stretch Linen Blend
J.Crew
Remi Short in Stretch Linen Blend

Light Wool Cropped Blazer With Hood
Vivetta
Light Wool Cropped Blazer With Hood

Vivetta Light Wool Shorts
Vivetta
Light Wool Shorts

Cropped Blazers

Woman wears grey cropped blazer, white tank top, and matching grey maxi skirt with white heels and white mini bag.

Keep the good vibes going this summer with a cropped blazer in lieu of a long, boxy silhoutte. Plus, the shorter length makes it easier to pair with high-waisted skirts, like the one above.

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Crop Jacket
H&M
Crop Jacket

Oversized Cropped Blazer
Zara
Oversized Cropped Blazer

The Cropped Blazer
Grlfrnd
The Cropped Blazer

Cropped Wool Blazer
COS
Cropped Wool Blazer

White Blazers

Woman wears all-white outfit with oversize blazer, white sheer shirt, and tailored pants, while holding white clutch and wearing black sunglasses, standing on street.

Nothing says summer quite like a bright, breezy arctic white blazer. Add some matching, flowy pants for a heat-wave proof look.

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Suiting Boyfriend Blazer
Good American
Suiting Boyfriend Blazer

Helena Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend
J.Crew
Helena Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend

Single-Breasted Blazer
H&M
Single-Breasted Blazer

Morena Blazer
Camila Coelho
Morena Blazer

Blazers with Sheer Shirts

Woman wears black sheer shirt, black maxi skirt, and black oversize blazer while posing on Copenhagen street.

After sheer skirts took over earlier this year, fashion insiders are opting for another see-through garment this summer: sheer shirts. The peekaboo style is perfect to layer under a simple blazer of choice.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Bea Crepe Blazer
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Bea Crepe Blazer

Sheer Mesh Long Sleeve Top
Naked Wardrobe
Sheer Mesh Long Sleeve Top

Generation Blazer
Wilfred
Generation Blazer

Beige Contrast Mesh Long Sleeve T-Shirt
LVIR
Beige Contrast Mesh Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Blazers with Sundresses

Woman wears white and blue floral maxi sundress with black blazer, black hijab, black boots, and black sunglasses.

As seen on our associate fashion editor Yusra, this timeless sundress and blazer combination is peak NYC cool. While New Yorkers might be shedding off their layers come mid-May, our love for blazers always reigns supreme.

(Image credit: @thatgirlyusra)

Relaxed Fit Blazer
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Blazer

Monette Linen Dress
Reformation
Monette Linen Dress

The Boyfriend Notch Lapel Knit Wool Blazer
TWP
The Boyfriend Notch Lapel Knit Wool Blazer

Lilah Midi Dress
Bardot
Lilah Midi Dress

80s Blazers

Woman wears black blazer with white t-shirt, white pants, black skinny belt, and black '90s sunglasses while on boat.

Oftentimes, the best way to wear a blazer in the summer is by sticking with the tried-and-true classics, opting for a structured, slightly oversize jacket to wear on all of your travels abroad (or at home) this season.

(Image credit: @cassdimico)

Generation Blazer
Wilfred
Generation Blazer

Bea Crepe Blazer
The Frankie Shop
Bea Crepe Blazer

Oversized Shoulder Pad Blazer
Zara
Oversized Shoulder Pad Blazer

New Generation Blazer
Wilfred
New Generation Blazer

Blazer
Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
