7 Fresh Ways Fashion People are Wearing a Blazer this Summer
One surprising anti-summer trend heating up this season? Outerwear. While you'd think that the summer calls for light linen vests and breezy cotton shorts, fashion people are still keeping their boxy blazers and slouchy jackets firmly in their closets this summer. It's tempting to reach for a simple black blazer for every outfit year-round (Trust me, I get it!), but with the emergence of warm weather and summer on the horizon, the style set is re-thinking the way they're wearing their tried-and-true blazers this summer.
From summery, bright whites to layered mesh tops, scroll below to see the 7 ways editors, influencers, and stylists are wearing their blazers in the summer. If you're in need of a new jacket after seeing some outfit inspo, don't worry— you can shop our favorites below, too.
Linen Blazers
Blazers with Matching Shorts
Cropped Blazers
White Blazers
Blazers with Sheer Shirts
Blazers with Sundresses
80s Blazers
