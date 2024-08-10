I’m Going for Casual Elegance This Autumn—6 Low-Key Yet Classy Outfits I'll Be Rotating

We're only midway through August and already the new collections are gradually shifting towards autumn—think richer hues, longer sleeves and closed-toe shoes. Summer’s departure is always bittersweet, especially if you relish breezy clothing and dread the layers that autumn demands. The best remedy for the end-of-summer blues? Curating a fresh outfit rotation for the season ahead.

It's always smart to start with basics when updating your wardrobe. As you get into the swing of things and adapt to the season, you can start having fun and experimenting with trends. Until then, spend time rediscovering your autumn staples and the formulas you feel your best in. A jumper and jeans, for example, or a midi dress and biker boots.

If you're seeking inspiration, consider the six simple autumn outfits we've shared below. Highlighting versatile, hard-working pieces, these stylish ensembles offer an effortless route through the transitional period and can easily be tweaked and adapted to changing temperatures.

Simple Autumn Outfits I'm Copying This Season:

1. Light Blazer + Slip Skirt + Flats

Style Notes: If you're struggling with the idea of leaving summer behind, keep your colour palette light. No need to weigh yourself down with moody hues just yet. Try styling a boxy blazer with a slip skirt to create an elegant juxtaposition that can take you from day to night.

2. Suede Jacket + Straight Legs + Ballet Flats

Style Notes: The past few months have proven suede has a place in festival fashion, but it's also a fabric synonymous with autumn. Choose a warm tan iteration reminiscent of browning leaves and hot cups of coffee to match the seasonal mood.

3. Knit Vest + Tailored Trousers + Boots

Style Notes: Not ready to commit to a heavy jumper? Ease yourself into sweater weather with a knitted tank, layered over a tee and tucked into tailored trousers.

4. Slouchy Jumper + Maxi Skirt + Loafers

Style Notes: Don't rush to put your cotton pieces into storage—with some clever layering and suitable footwear, you can easily transform your lightweight maxi skirt into an autumnal building block.

5. Trench Coat + Blue Jeans + Sneakers

Style Notes: The Who What Wear team is united on the belief that any trench coat outfit is a successful outfit. Monikh's understated jean-and-jumper look supports this theory.

6. Leather Jacket + Minidress + Knee-High Boots

Style Notes: One thing that softens the blow of summer ending is the many boot options that come with autumn's arrival. First up, invest in a high-quality knee-high boot and recreate this monochrome combination.

