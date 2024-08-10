I’m Going for Casual Elegance This Autumn—6 Low-Key Yet Classy Outfits I'll Be Rotating

We're only midway through August and already the new collections are gradually shifting towards autumn—think richer hues, longer sleeves and closed-toe shoes. Summer’s departure is always bittersweet, especially if you relish breezy clothing and dread the layers that autumn demands. The best remedy for the end-of-summer blues? Curating a fresh outfit rotation for the season ahead.

It's always smart to start with basics when updating your wardrobe. As you get into the swing of things and adapt to the season, you can start having fun and experimenting with trends. Until then, spend time rediscovering your autumn staples and the formulas you feel your best in. A jumper and jeans, for example, or a midi dress and biker boots.

If you're seeking inspiration, consider the six simple autumn outfits we've shared below. Highlighting versatile, hard-working pieces, these stylish ensembles offer an effortless route through the transitional period and can easily be tweaked and adapted to changing temperatures.

Simple Autumn Outfits I'm Copying This Season:

1. Light Blazer + Slip Skirt + Flats

Simple autumn outfits: @nnennaechem wears a blazer with a mini dress and loafers

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

Style Notes: If you're struggling with the idea of leaving summer behind, keep your colour palette light. No need to weigh yourself down with moody hues just yet. Try styling a boxy blazer with a slip skirt to create an elegant juxtaposition that can take you from day to night.

Shop the look:

H&M double-breasted blazer
H&M
Double-Breasted Blazer

This affordable blazer comes in eight other shades.

Medium Silvana Bucket Bag
Reformation
Medium Silvana Bucket Bag

A suede tote bag is an autumn must-have.

Bella Silk Skirt
Reformation
Bella Silk Skirt

So elegant—you could dress this beauty up or down with minimal effort.

Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
COS
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

Don't be afraid to carry summer shoes into early autumn, including these mesh flats.

2. Suede Jacket + Straight Legs + Ballet Flats

Simple autumn outfits: @anoukyve wears a suede jacket with straight jeans and ballet flats

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: The past few months have proven suede has a place in festival fashion, but it's also a fabric synonymous with autumn. Choose a warm tan iteration reminiscent of browning leaves and hot cups of coffee to match the seasonal mood.

Shop the look:

Suede Press-Stud Jacket With Round Neck
LA REDOUTE COLLECTIONS
Suede Press-Stud Jacket With Round Neck

All the ’70s vibes.

Crew-Neck T-Shirt - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Crew-Neck T-Shirt

Possibly the most-loved white tee on the high street.

The Rambler Zip Straight-Leg Jeans
MOTHER
The Rambler Zip Straight-Leg Jeans

Once these mould to your body, you'll want to wear them every day.

Kirsten Leather Ballet Flats
AEYDE
Kirsten Leather Ballet Flats

This toffee colour will go with everything.

3. Knit Vest + Tailored Trousers + Boots

Simple autumn outfits: @maimy_pea wears a knitted vest with tailored trousers and boots

(Image credit: @maimy_pea)

Style Notes: Not ready to commit to a heavy jumper? Ease yourself into sweater weather with a knitted tank, layered over a tee and tucked into tailored trousers.

Shop the look:

Massimo Dutti striped knit vest
massimodutti
Striped Knit Vest

With this standout knit in this mix, you can keep the rest of the outfit pared-back.

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

An updated staple to slot into your autumn wardrobe.

Wide Trousers
& Other Stories
Wide Trousers

Don't underestimate the power of a cream pleated trouser.

Vagabond Hedda Boots
Vagabond Shoemakers
Hedda

Vagabond is my go-to for designer-looking boots that don't break the bank.

4. Slouchy Jumper + Maxi Skirt + Loafers

Simple autumn outfits: @styleidealist wears a black jumper with a maxi skirt and loafers

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

Style Notes: Don't rush to put your cotton pieces into storage—with some clever layering and suitable footwear, you can easily transform your lightweight maxi skirt into an autumnal building block.

Shop the look:

Relaxed Knit Jumper
& Other Stories
Relaxed Knit Jumper

Everyone needs a plain black jumper in their collection.

Weekday tiered maxi poplin skirt
weekday
Tiered Maxi Poplin Skirt

You can start wearing this now and mix up your styling as the temperature drops.

Cavatelli Clutch - Leather
COS
Cavatelli Clutch - Leather

Red looks good whatever the forecast.

Ganni Black feminine buckle loafers
GANNI
Black Feminine Buckle Loafers

Loafer season is incoming, and we couldn't be more excited.

5. Trench Coat + Blue Jeans + Sneakers

Simple autumn outfits: @monikh wears a trench coat with jeans and sneakers

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: The Who What Wear team is united on the belief that any trench coat outfit is a successful outfit. Monikh's understated jean-and-jumper look supports this theory.

Shop the look:

Buckle-Belt Trench Coat
& Other Stories
Buckle-Belt Trench Coat

& Other Stories outerwear is always so high quality.

Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
ARKET
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper

This jumper is a bestseller every year, but this deep green shade is brand new.

Authentic Barrel Leg Jean
Whistles
Authentic Barrel Leg Jean

You can't go wrong with true blue denim.

Veja Volley Trainers - White - Arket
Veja
Volley Trainers

One word: Tenniscore.

6. Leather Jacket + Minidress + Knee-High Boots

Simple autumn outfits: @francescasaffari wears a cropped jacket with a mini dress and boots

(Image credit: @_livmadeline)

Style Notes: One thing that softens the blow of summer ending is the many boot options that come with autumn's arrival. First up, invest in a high-quality knee-high boot and recreate this monochrome combination.

Shop the look:

NA-KD Washed Out PU Bomber Jacket
NA-KD
Washed Out Pu Bomber Jacket

The boxy fit gives this jacket a cool, casual feel.

Knitted Perkins Neck Dress
MANGO
Knitted Perkins Neck Dress

Wear this to the office or at the weekend.

Shoulder Bag With Buckle
MANGO
Shoulder Bag With Buckle

I'd never guess this cost less than £40.

Jones Bootmaker Cagliari Medium Calf Fit Knee High Boots
Jones Bootmaker: Tailor Made
Cagliari Medium Calf Fit Knee High Boots - Cagliarim / 321 031

So sleek.

Bébhinn Campbell
Freelance Fashion Editor

Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.

A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.

In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.

