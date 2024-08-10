I’m Going for Casual Elegance This Autumn—6 Low-Key Yet Classy Outfits I'll Be Rotating
We're only midway through August and already the new collections are gradually shifting towards autumn—think richer hues, longer sleeves and closed-toe shoes. Summer’s departure is always bittersweet, especially if you relish breezy clothing and dread the layers that autumn demands. The best remedy for the end-of-summer blues? Curating a fresh outfit rotation for the season ahead.
It's always smart to start with basics when updating your wardrobe. As you get into the swing of things and adapt to the season, you can start having fun and experimenting with trends. Until then, spend time rediscovering your autumn staples and the formulas you feel your best in. A jumper and jeans, for example, or a midi dress and biker boots.
If you're seeking inspiration, consider the six simple autumn outfits we've shared below. Highlighting versatile, hard-working pieces, these stylish ensembles offer an effortless route through the transitional period and can easily be tweaked and adapted to changing temperatures.
Simple Autumn Outfits I'm Copying This Season:
1. Light Blazer + Slip Skirt + Flats
Style Notes: If you're struggling with the idea of leaving summer behind, keep your colour palette light. No need to weigh yourself down with moody hues just yet. Try styling a boxy blazer with a slip skirt to create an elegant juxtaposition that can take you from day to night.
Shop the look:
Don't be afraid to carry summer shoes into early autumn, including these mesh flats.
2. Suede Jacket + Straight Legs + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: The past few months have proven suede has a place in festival fashion, but it's also a fabric synonymous with autumn. Choose a warm tan iteration reminiscent of browning leaves and hot cups of coffee to match the seasonal mood.
Shop the look:
Once these mould to your body, you'll want to wear them every day.
3. Knit Vest + Tailored Trousers + Boots
Style Notes: Not ready to commit to a heavy jumper? Ease yourself into sweater weather with a knitted tank, layered over a tee and tucked into tailored trousers.
Shop the look:
With this standout knit in this mix, you can keep the rest of the outfit pared-back.
Vagabond is my go-to for designer-looking boots that don't break the bank.
4. Slouchy Jumper + Maxi Skirt + Loafers
Style Notes: Don't rush to put your cotton pieces into storage—with some clever layering and suitable footwear, you can easily transform your lightweight maxi skirt into an autumnal building block.
Shop the look:
You can start wearing this now and mix up your styling as the temperature drops.
5. Trench Coat + Blue Jeans + Sneakers
Style Notes: The Who What Wear team is united on the belief that any trench coat outfit is a successful outfit. Monikh's understated jean-and-jumper look supports this theory.
Shop the look:
This jumper is a bestseller every year, but this deep green shade is brand new.
6. Leather Jacket + Minidress + Knee-High Boots
Style Notes: One thing that softens the blow of summer ending is the many boot options that come with autumn's arrival. First up, invest in a high-quality knee-high boot and recreate this monochrome combination.
Shop the look:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
