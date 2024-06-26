Forget Skirts for a Second—These 6 Trending Dress Styles are Taking Over London This Summer
Having lived in London for 13 years, I've been spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing restaurants, bars or new exhibitions to head to at the weekends. But often, during summer, it will always come down to which places have the best al fresco area (because as a summer person, you'll always find me outside).
This is mainly to catch the rays as soon as the sun makes an appearance, but it's also to people watch—my favourite hobby. At home, or even better, on holiday, there's nothing I love more than getting some outfit inspiration whilst sipping on an Aperol. Am I right? And recently, it's the dresses everyone has been wearing now that warm weather is finally here that are piquing my interest the most.
Instead of the usual white linen dresses or puff-sleeve styles I've seen a lot of in recent years, I'm seeing shirt dresses heading south into maxi versions, retro A-line and shift shapes taking over when it comes to minis and midis; and one colour coming through as a particular favourite at my local brunch haunt.
Here are the six dress styles I've been seeing all over London recently, and some easy-to-copy outfits anyone can try.
6 Summer Dress Outfits I'm Seeing All Over London
1. Slip Dress + Trench Coat + Heels
Style Notes: As aWho What Wear columnist, we can always trust Monikh to put together a winning ensemble. With London weather being unpredictable, a just-in-case trench coat is always a good idea (and it elevates a simple slip).
Shop the look:
2. A-line Dress + Mesh Flats
Style Notes: Making a fancy dress work for day is a skill a lot of the most stylish women in London have mastered. I love how India has worn this A-line spotty style with casual mesh flats, aviator shades and timeless gold jewellery.
Shop the look:
3. Brown Dress + Woven Bag
Style Notes: When it comes to colours, sure, butter yellow is still a thing but chocolate brown is also up there. While usually worn with gold jewellery, I love how Francesca has styled a brown linen dress with silver—a look I'll copy and paste on every warm-weather day.
Shop the look:
4. Maxi Shirt Dress + Sleek Accessories
Style Notes: Recently, I've seen more white maxi shirt dresses than white linen dresses on the streets of London. Make like Marilyn and elevate the look by sticking to a monochrome colour palette.
Shop the look:
5. Drop-Waist Dress + Basket Bag
Style Notes: While bandeau shapes have been around for a white, it's the drop-waist that's very summer 2024. Lauren shows how London women are also taking this style to warmer climates, so it's bound to be your new favourite holiday hero as well as city staple.
Shop the look:
6. Button-Down Mini Dress + Heels
Style Notes: Summer will always scream mini dress-weather. Strappy, crochet and linen iterations will never fail, but Eni has made a case for the button-down shift style I've been seeing from the likes of Aligne, Reformation and Posse.
Shop the look:
Like Aligne's yellow waistcoat, you're about to see this mini everywhere.
