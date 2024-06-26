Forget Skirts for a Second—These 6 Trending Dress Styles are Taking Over London This Summer

By
published

Having lived in London for 13 years, I've been spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing restaurants, bars or new exhibitions to head to at the weekends. But often, during summer, it will always come down to which places have the best al fresco area (because as a summer person, you'll always find me outside).

This is mainly to catch the rays as soon as the sun makes an appearance, but it's also to people watch—my favourite hobby. At home, or even better, on holiday, there's nothing I love more than getting some outfit inspiration whilst sipping on an Aperol. Am I right? And recently, it's the dresses everyone has been wearing now that warm weather is finally here that are piquing my interest the most.

Instead of the usual white linen dresses or puff-sleeve styles I've seen a lot of in recent years, I'm seeing shirt dresses heading south into maxi versions, retro A-line and shift shapes taking over when it comes to minis and midis; and one colour coming through as a particular favourite at my local brunch haunt.

Here are the six dress styles I've been seeing all over London recently, and some easy-to-copy outfits anyone can try.

6 Summer Dress Outfits I'm Seeing All Over London

1. Slip Dress + Trench Coat + Heels

Monikh wearing slip dress

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: As aWho What Wear columnist, we can always trust Monikh to put together a winning ensemble. With London weather being unpredictable, a just-in-case trench coat is always a good idea (and it elevates a simple slip).

Shop the look:

Florrie Satin Maxi Slip Dress
Ghost
Florrie Satin Maxi Slip Dress

So chic.

Belted Double-Breasted Cotton-Blend Twill Trench Coat
CO
Belted Double-Breasted Cotton-Blend Twill Trench Coat

Size up for that extra oversized fit.

Ciervo - Snakeskin
RIXO ⋆
Ciervo Snakeskin Sandals

So inclusive in sizes 3-9.

Abby Small Suede Shoulder Bag
The Row
Abby Small Suede Shoulder Bag

A zesty bag will update the simplest of outfits.

2. A-line Dress + Mesh Flats

India wearing spot dress

(Image credit: @theindiaedit)

Style Notes: Making a fancy dress work for day is a skill a lot of the most stylish women in London have mastered. I love how India has worn this A-line spotty style with casual mesh flats, aviator shades and timeless gold jewellery.

Shop the look:

Sicily Spot Print Dress Black
Monsoon
Sicily Spot Print Dress Black

Polka dots and spots are a mini trend this season.

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

These come in eight other colours.

Womens Le Specs Brown Tragic Magic Sunglasses | Harrods Uk
Le Specs
Tragic Magic Sunglasses

I'm seeing aviators everywhere at the moment.

Pandora Me Small-Link Chain Bracelet
Pandora
Small-Link Chain Bracelet

You can't beat a chunky gold bracelet.

3. Brown Dress + Woven Bag

Francesca wearing brown dress

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: When it comes to colours, sure, butter yellow is still a thing but chocolate brown is also up there. While usually worn with gold jewellery, I love how Francesca has styled a brown linen dress with silver—a look I'll copy and paste on every warm-weather day.

Shop the look:

Anna Dress
Whistles
Anna Dress

This is Francesca's exact dress (and it also comes in white).

Spiral Pendant Necklace
Anthropologie
Spiral Pendant Necklace

I've spotted so many cord necklaces in East London.

Shel Lace-Up Leather Thong Sandals
A.EMERY
Shel Lace-Up Leather Thong Sandals

Black will always work with any shade of brown.

Ella Woven Leather Tote
BEMBIEN
Ella Woven Leather Tote

Such a good alternative to the sold-out Dragon Diffusion styles.

4. Maxi Shirt Dress + Sleek Accessories

Marilyn wearing shirt dress

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Recently, I've seen more white maxi shirt dresses than white linen dresses on the streets of London. Make like Marilyn and elevate the look by sticking to a monochrome colour palette.

Shop the look:

Avery Oversized Cotton-Blend Poplin Maxi Shirt Dress
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Avery Oversized Cotton-Blend Poplin Maxi Shirt Dress

All about that oversized fit.

Printed Silk Scarf - White/black - Arket Gb
Arket
Printed Silk Scarf

You could also wear it around your neck or bag.

Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
COS
Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

The ankle tie makes them feel fresh.

1999 Diamond Quilted Shoulder Bag
CHANEL
Pre-Owned 1999 Diamond Quilted Shoulder Bag

Forever on my wish list.

Dome Medium Hoop Earrings | 18ct Gold Plated
Missoma
Dome Medium Hoop Earrings

Chic.

5. Drop-Waist Dress + Basket Bag

Lauren wearing drop waist dress

(Image credit: @laurennicolefk)

Style Notes: While bandeau shapes have been around for a white, it's the drop-waist that's very summer 2024. Lauren shows how London women are also taking this style to warmer climates, so it's bound to be your new favourite holiday hero as well as city staple.

Shop the look:

Asos Design Dropped Waist Shirred Bandeau Midi Dress in Pink
ASOS DESIGN
Dropped Waist Shirred Bandeau Midi Dress in Pink

Blush pink is also having a moment.

Anagram Medium Raffia Basket Bag
Loewe
Anagram Medium Raffia Basket Bag

Have you ever seen a more joyful bag?

Triomphe Oversized Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE EYEWEAR
Triomphe Oversized Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses

To go with every outfit, forever.

Crossover Leather Slides
COS
Crossover Leather Slides

As comfy as they look.

6. Button-Down Mini Dress + Heels

Eniwearing mini dress

(Image credit: @eniswardrobe)

Style Notes: Summer will always scream mini dress-weather. Strappy, crochet and linen iterations will never fail, but Eni has made a case for the button-down shift style I've been seeing from the likes of Aligne, Reformation and Posse.

Shop the look:

Leah Linen Mini Dress
ALIGNE
Leah Linen Mini Dress

Like Aligne's yellow waistcoat, you're about to see this mini everywhere.

Jewel-Heel Shoes
MANGO
Jewel-Heel Shoes

You'll end up wearing these all year round.

Puffer Goya Leather Pouch
Loewe
Puffer Goya Leather Pouch

Practical? Nope. Chic? Yep.

Womens Le Specs Black Outta Love Sunglasses | Harrods Uk
Le Specs
Black Outta Love Sunglasses

Classic.

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning. Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people. When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

Latest