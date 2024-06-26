Forget Skirts for a Second—These 6 Trending Dress Styles are Taking Over London This Summer

Having lived in London for 13 years, I've been spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing restaurants, bars or new exhibitions to head to at the weekends. But often, during summer, it will always come down to which places have the best al fresco area (because as a summer person, you'll always find me outside).

This is mainly to catch the rays as soon as the sun makes an appearance, but it's also to people watch—my favourite hobby. At home, or even better, on holiday, there's nothing I love more than getting some outfit inspiration whilst sipping on an Aperol. Am I right? And recently, it's the dresses everyone has been wearing now that warm weather is finally here that are piquing my interest the most.

Instead of the usual white linen dresses or puff-sleeve styles I've seen a lot of in recent years, I'm seeing shirt dresses heading south into maxi versions, retro A-line and shift shapes taking over when it comes to minis and midis; and one colour coming through as a particular favourite at my local brunch haunt.

Here are the six dress styles I've been seeing all over London recently, and some easy-to-copy outfits anyone can try.

6 Summer Dress Outfits I'm Seeing All Over London

1. Slip Dress + Trench Coat + Heels

Style Notes: As aWho What Wear columnist, we can always trust Monikh to put together a winning ensemble. With London weather being unpredictable, a just-in-case trench coat is always a good idea (and it elevates a simple slip).

Shop the look:

Ghost Florrie Satin Maxi Slip Dress £159 SHOP NOW So chic.

CO Belted Double-Breasted Cotton-Blend Twill Trench Coat £1055 SHOP NOW Size up for that extra oversized fit.

RIXO ⋆ Ciervo Snakeskin Sandals £245 SHOP NOW So inclusive in sizes 3-9.

The Row Abby Small Suede Shoulder Bag £1350 SHOP NOW A zesty bag will update the simplest of outfits.

2. A-line Dress + Mesh Flats

Style Notes: Making a fancy dress work for day is a skill a lot of the most stylish women in London have mastered. I love how India has worn this A-line spotty style with casual mesh flats, aviator shades and timeless gold jewellery.

Shop the look:

Monsoon Sicily Spot Print Dress Black £130 SHOP NOW Polka dots and spots are a mini trend this season.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW These come in eight other colours.

Le Specs Tragic Magic Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW I'm seeing aviators everywhere at the moment.

Pandora Small-Link Chain Bracelet £110 SHOP NOW You can't beat a chunky gold bracelet.

3. Brown Dress + Woven Bag

Style Notes: When it comes to colours, sure, butter yellow is still a thing but chocolate brown is also up there. While usually worn with gold jewellery, I love how Francesca has styled a brown linen dress with silver—a look I'll copy and paste on every warm-weather day.

Shop the look:

Whistles Anna Dress £139 SHOP NOW This is Francesca's exact dress (and it also comes in white).

Anthropologie Spiral Pendant Necklace £40 SHOP NOW I've spotted so many cord necklaces in East London.

A.EMERY Shel Lace-Up Leather Thong Sandals £180 SHOP NOW Black will always work with any shade of brown.

BEMBIEN Ella Woven Leather Tote £230 SHOP NOW Such a good alternative to the sold-out Dragon Diffusion styles.

4. Maxi Shirt Dress + Sleek Accessories

Style Notes: Recently, I've seen more white maxi shirt dresses than white linen dresses on the streets of London. Make like Marilyn and elevate the look by sticking to a monochrome colour palette.

Shop the look:

THE FRANKIE SHOP Avery Oversized Cotton-Blend Poplin Maxi Shirt Dress £228 SHOP NOW All about that oversized fit.

Arket Printed Silk Scarf £57 SHOP NOW You could also wear it around your neck or bag.

COS Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £110 SHOP NOW The ankle tie makes them feel fresh.

CHANEL Pre-Owned 1999 Diamond Quilted Shoulder Bag £5659 SHOP NOW Forever on my wish list.

Missoma Dome Medium Hoop Earrings £109 SHOP NOW Chic.

5. Drop-Waist Dress + Basket Bag

Style Notes: While bandeau shapes have been around for a white, it's the drop-waist that's very summer 2024. Lauren shows how London women are also taking this style to warmer climates, so it's bound to be your new favourite holiday hero as well as city staple.

Shop the look:

ASOS DESIGN Dropped Waist Shirred Bandeau Midi Dress in Pink £34 SHOP NOW Blush pink is also having a moment.

Loewe Anagram Medium Raffia Basket Bag £750 SHOP NOW Have you ever seen a more joyful bag?

CELINE EYEWEAR Triomphe Oversized Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £440 SHOP NOW To go with every outfit, forever.

COS Crossover Leather Slides £115 SHOP NOW As comfy as they look.

6. Button-Down Mini Dress + Heels

Style Notes: Summer will always scream mini dress-weather. Strappy, crochet and linen iterations will never fail, but Eni has made a case for the button-down shift style I've been seeing from the likes of Aligne, Reformation and Posse.

Shop the look:

ALIGNE Leah Linen Mini Dress £139 SHOP NOW Like Aligne's yellow waistcoat, you're about to see this mini everywhere.

MANGO Jewel-Heel Shoes £60 SHOP NOW You'll end up wearing these all year round.

Loewe Puffer Goya Leather Pouch £595 SHOP NOW Practical? Nope. Chic? Yep.