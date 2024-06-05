I've Been Searching For The Perfect Linen Mini—This £98 Reformation Dress Is It

I don't mean to alarm anyone but I think I might have stumbled across the perfect linen minidress—and it's from non-other than one of my all-time favourite high street brands.

Cutting above the rest, Reformation's £98 Aubree dress is composed lightweight linen and cut to a loose A-line shape—making it idea for styling throughout the heat of summer. Available in six colour ways, including two patterned styles, the lightweight dress leans into some of the season's strongest colours trends including vivid red and butter yellow.

I'm not the only one besotted with this newly trending dress—influencers have been turning to this playful style throughout the summer months for several years now, for it's easy silhouette and endless styling potential.

Influencer wears the Reformation Aubree Linen Dress.

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

Featuring a '90s style spaghetti strap that neatly knots at the back of the dress, the dress styles well with strappy sandals for a beach-side look and dresses up easily with a taller heel and a leather jacket to take you into the evening.

Influencer wears the Reformation Aubree dress

(Image credit: @sineadcrowe)

Read on to discover the linen minidress that fashion people will be wearing throughout the summer months here, as well as our edit of the other best linen dress to shop now.

SHOP THE REFORMATION AUBREE DRESS HERE:

Aubree Linen Dress
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress

The butter yellow colour trend is taking off this summer.

dress
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress

Style with a strappy sandal or wear with a tall heel.

Reformation dress
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress

The pretty minidress is such an easy way to add some colour to your summer wardrobe.

Reformation dress
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress

Style with socks and mary janes for a chic, preppy look.

Reformation dress
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress

This powdery pink shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

Reformation
Reformation
Aubree Linen Dress

Style with the matching over shirt or wear on its own.

SHOP OUR OITHER FAVOURITE LINEN DRESSES HERE:

dress
Mango
Linen Dress With Knot Detail

This dark navy shade styles well with light blues and pink shades.

Asos Design Curve Seamed Maxi Tennis Sundress in Khaki
Asos
Seamed Maxi Tennis Sundress in Khaki

This rich khaki shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.

dress
Free-Est
Full of Sunshine Cotton-Linen Mini

This fresh blue shade is taking off this summer.

dress
Massimo Dutti
Linen Blend Dress With Asymmetric Neckline

Style with mary janes or wear with a strappy sandal.

M&S Collection, Linen Blend Midaxi Swing Dress
Marks & Spencer
Linen Blend Midaxi Swing Dress

This breezy dress is perfect for styling through the height of summer.

white dress
Toteme
Lyocell and Linen-Blend Maxi Dress

Style with a strappy sandal for a pretty summer look.

linen dress
Marks & Spencer
Linen Rich V-Neck Midi Waisted Dress

This also comes in a cobalt blue shade.

Harriet Linen Dress in Brick Red 6
Omnes
Harriet Linen Dress in Brick Red

This also comes in a pretty sage shade.

Blue Linen-Blend One Shoulder Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Blue Linen-Blend One Shoulder Midi Dress

The light blue colours trend is taking off this summer.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

