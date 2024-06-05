I've Been Searching For The Perfect Linen Mini—This £98 Reformation Dress Is It

I don't mean to alarm anyone but I think I might have stumbled across the perfect linen minidress—and it's from non-other than one of my all-time favourite high street brands.

Cutting above the rest, Reformation's £98 Aubree dress is composed lightweight linen and cut to a loose A-line shape—making it idea for styling throughout the heat of summer. Available in six colour ways, including two patterned styles, the lightweight dress leans into some of the season's strongest colours trends including vivid red and butter yellow.

I'm not the only one besotted with this newly trending dress—influencers have been turning to this playful style throughout the summer months for several years now, for it's easy silhouette and endless styling potential.

Featuring a '90s style spaghetti strap that neatly knots at the back of the dress, the dress styles well with strappy sandals for a beach-side look and dresses up easily with a taller heel and a leather jacket to take you into the evening.

Read on to discover the linen minidress that fashion people will be wearing throughout the summer months here, as well as our edit of the other best linen dress to shop now.

