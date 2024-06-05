I've Been Searching For The Perfect Linen Mini—This £98 Reformation Dress Is It
I don't mean to alarm anyone but I think I might have stumbled across the perfect linen minidress—and it's from non-other than one of my all-time favourite high street brands.
Cutting above the rest, Reformation's £98 Aubree dress is composed lightweight linen and cut to a loose A-line shape—making it idea for styling throughout the heat of summer. Available in six colour ways, including two patterned styles, the lightweight dress leans into some of the season's strongest colours trends including vivid red and butter yellow.
I'm not the only one besotted with this newly trending dress—influencers have been turning to this playful style throughout the summer months for several years now, for it's easy silhouette and endless styling potential.
Featuring a '90s style spaghetti strap that neatly knots at the back of the dress, the dress styles well with strappy sandals for a beach-side look and dresses up easily with a taller heel and a leather jacket to take you into the evening.
Read on to discover the linen minidress that fashion people will be wearing throughout the summer months here, as well as our edit of the other best linen dress to shop now.
SHOP THE REFORMATION AUBREE DRESS HERE:
The pretty minidress is such an easy way to add some colour to your summer wardrobe.
SHOP OUR OITHER FAVOURITE LINEN DRESSES HERE:
This dark navy shade styles well with light blues and pink shades.
This rich khaki shade is so easy to work into a capsule wardrobe.
Style with mary janes or wear with a strappy sandal.
This breezy dress is perfect for styling through the height of summer.
The light blue colours trend is taking off this summer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
