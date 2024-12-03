After 15 Years as a Fashion Writer, I Know These Free Style Tweaks Will Make a Big Impact

How to give your wardrobe a new lease on life.

It can be easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer volume of newness hitting retailers each week and struggle to decide which trends really resonate with your own personal style. But what I have learned in my 15 years as a fashion writer is that small styling tweaks really can go a long way and that a few little touches can bring a whole new dimension to your existing wardrobe staples.

While looking through the latest street style imagery, it seemed to me like there was a return to the idea of a well-defined personal style, instead of attention-seeking trends always being the default. Many fashion insiders have been using clever layering techniques or subtle styling tweaks to add a new spin to elevated basics. Ideas I saved to my outfit ideas folder on Instagram recently include wearing one color head-to-toe, using a sweater as a scarf, the tote bag tuck, and layering suede over denim. How you button up your cardigan or jacket can also be a clever tool to have in your styling arsenal.

Keep scrolling to see eight styling tweaks for fall that will make a big impact on your overall look.

1. Sweater Over Shoulders

fall styling tweaks: jumper over jacket

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: This is an outfit that is all about the styling. Simply loop any sweater around your shoulders, layering a knit over a blazer, coat, or another sweater. Instead of the tight preppy knot you’ll see at every golf course, you want the tie to be loose and relaxed.

2. Layer Up Knitwear

fall styling tweaks: draped knitwear

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Layered knitwear is having a moment, and the key is to drape as many layers of luxurious fabric together as possible. Stick to one color palette and then wrap an extra scarf or knit over your sweater for a cocooning yet cohesive look.

3. Wear a Shirt Over a Turtleneck

fall styling tweaks: shirt over knitwear

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Style Notes: Most will own a classic Oxford shirt, but to give it a new, more stylish look, we recommend layering your button-down over a turtleneck. It instantly makes your shirting look more expensive and Nancy Meyers–esque.

4. Fasten the top Button

fall styling tweaks: green cardigan and white skirt

(Image credit: @Abimarvel)

Style Notes: We noticed during fashion month that lots of industry insiders were fastening the top button of cardigans or jackets, and leaving the rest open. It’s a simple trick that can add a whole new vibe to an existing look.

5. Double Up Shirts or Jackets

fall styling tricks: two layered jackets denim and suede jacket

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: Successful fall dressing is all about layering, but one more original take is to layer two jackets or sturdy shirts on top of each other. The key here is to play with texture, as seen with this denim and suede combo.

6. The Tote Tuck

fall styling tweaks bag under arm

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Style Notes: This is a styling move that was seen all over the fall/winter 2024 runways and can be—like all elegant accessory trends—traced back to The Row. Whether you have a coveted Margaux bag or not, roomy handbags look so much chicer when hooked under the arm. Sorry to chiropractors everywhere.

7. Belts Over Shirts or Jackets

fall styling tweaks: belt over shirt and skirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: Belts are often an overlooked accessory, but we are here to report that the waist belt is back. Loop a classic leather or studded belt over your jackets, coats, or sweaters to create a more cinched-in silhouette.

8. One Color Head-to-Toe

Monikh fall outfits: khaki and olive tones

(Image credit: Monikh)

Style Notes: One of the easiest ways to look expensive is to wear one color head-to-toe—and it doesn’t have to be whites or creams. Whether you wear exclusively navy, khaki, or gray, sticking to one shade instantly creates a polished look, which shows you spent time assembling your outfit.

