Forget Outfit Anxiety—This Hack Is Making Styling Stress Entirely Obsolete

If you've ever stood in front of your closet panicking about what to wear five minutes before leaving the house, you're not alone, and you're definitely not doomed to repeat it. This summer, the simplest and chicest solution to outfit anxiety is surprisingly easy: building out 10 go-to uniform formulas you know you love. Whether it's a tank top and maxi skirt that never fail or a strapless top with tailored trousers that always feel fresh, having a mental (or saved) lineup of foolproof looks takes the guesswork out of getting dressed.

The best part? These formulas don't need to be overcomplicated or overly trend-driven. Think matching sets, oversize shirts with cute shorts, a great slip dress and cardigan, or a black tube dress with kitten heels—whatever feels like you and can be worn on repeat without overthinking. When you have 10 solid options that are already styled in your head, it becomes less about panicking and more about executing a look you've already mastered.

Instead of stressing over what to wear when it's 90° and you're late to brunch, rely on your personal summer capsule of ready-to-go looks. When outfit planning is rooted in consistency and confidence, getting dressed stops being a chore and starts feeling like a flex.

To get the ideas rolling, we're sharing 10 outfit formulas we love for summer ahead.

The outfit formula: crisp white button-down shirt + leather belt + long white denim shorts

Madewell Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt $98 SHOP NOW

B-Low the Belt Jordana Mini Belt $168 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Indra Denim Shorts $178 SHOP NOW

The outfit formula: printed maxi dress + simple sandals + leather handbag

Reformation Brayden Knit Dress $148 SHOP NOW

COACH Brooklyn 28 Shoulder Bag $295 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Tori Kitten Heel Sandal $50 SHOP NOW

The outfit formula: short-sleeve knit sweater + loose white jeans

Closed Cardigan Short Sleeve $360 SHOP NOW

BDG Kayla Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans $79 SHOP NOW

The outfit formula: matching linen set + raffia bag

Free People Sunny Somewhere Cotton-Linen Set $78 SHOP NOW

LOEWE Paseo Small Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote $2500 SHOP NOW

The outfit formula: slip minidress + flip-flops

ZARA Combination Slip Dress $80 SHOP NOW

Madewell Greene Flip Flops $78 SHOP NOW

The outfit formula: white button-down shirt + loose pants + statement necklaces

Caslon Long Sleeve Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt $70 SHOP NOW

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant $198 SHOP NOW

Julietta Heron Necklace $275 SHOP NOW

The outfit formula: sweat set + Adidas sneakers + baseball hat

437 The Quarter Zip Sweater $115 SHOP NOW

437 The Cutie Shorts $90 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter Classic Logo Baseball Cap $40 SHOP NOW

adidas Taekwondo Shoes $100 SHOP NOW

The outfit formula: fitted white tank + baggy white jeans + stylish sneakers

Nordstrom Everyday Cotton Rib Tank $35 SHOP NOW

MOTHER The Spinner Zip Sneak Jeans $228 SHOP NOW

The outfit formula: layered tanks + wide belt + flowy maxi skirt

We the Free Twofer Tank $48 SHOP NOW

B-Low the Belt Edmond Belt $188 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Ankle-Length Maxi Skirt $80 SHOP NOW

The outfit formula: oversize button-down shirt + super-baggy jeans