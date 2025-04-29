Forget Outfit Anxiety—This Hack Is Making Styling Stress Entirely Obsolete

Features

Woman wearing white tank and white wide jeans with sneakers in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @claire_most)

If you've ever stood in front of your closet panicking about what to wear five minutes before leaving the house, you're not alone, and you're definitely not doomed to repeat it. This summer, the simplest and chicest solution to outfit anxiety is surprisingly easy: building out 10 go-to uniform formulas you know you love. Whether it's a tank top and maxi skirt that never fail or a strapless top with tailored trousers that always feel fresh, having a mental (or saved) lineup of foolproof looks takes the guesswork out of getting dressed.

The best part? These formulas don't need to be overcomplicated or overly trend-driven. Think matching sets, oversize shirts with cute shorts, a great slip dress and cardigan, or a black tube dress with kitten heels—whatever feels like you and can be worn on repeat without overthinking. When you have 10 solid options that are already styled in your head, it becomes less about panicking and more about executing a look you've already mastered.

Instead of stressing over what to wear when it's 90° and you're late to brunch, rely on your personal summer capsule of ready-to-go looks. When outfit planning is rooted in consistency and confidence, getting dressed stops being a chore and starts feeling like a flex.

To get the ideas rolling, we're sharing 10 outfit formulas we love for summer ahead.

Woman wearing white button-down shirt with white long denim shorts and belt in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

The outfit formula: crisp white button-down shirt + leather belt + long white denim shorts

Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt

ПОЯС Jordana
B-Low the Belt
Jordana Mini Belt

Indra Denim Shorts
AGOLDE
Indra Denim Shorts

Woman wearing red and white gingham print dress with white flower in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @alllisonho)

The outfit formula: printed maxi dress + simple sandals + leather handbag

Brayden Knit Dress
Reformation
Brayden Knit Dress

Brooklyn 28 Shoulder Bag
COACH
Brooklyn 28 Shoulder Bag

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandal

Woman wearing white jeans and short-sleeve striped sweater in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @fiahamelijnck)

The outfit formula: short-sleeve knit sweater + loose white jeans

Closed Cardigan Short Sleeve
Closed
Cardigan Short Sleeve

Kayla Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans
BDG
Kayla Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Woman wearing blue matching short set with raffia bag in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @saraloura)

The outfit formula: matching linen set + raffia bag

Sunny Somewhere Cotton-Linen Set
Free People
Sunny Somewhere Cotton-Linen Set

Paseo Small Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote
LOEWE
Paseo Small Leather-Trimmed Raffia Tote

Woman wearing white mini slip dress in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

The outfit formula: slip minidress + flip-flops

Combination Slip Dress
ZARA
Combination Slip Dress

Madewell Greene Flip Flops
Madewell
Greene Flip Flops

Woman wearing white button-down shirt and yellow pants in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

The outfit formula: white button-down shirt + loose pants + statement necklaces

Long Sleeve Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt
Caslon
Long Sleeve Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

Julietta Heron Necklace
Julietta
Heron Necklace

Woman wearing green pullover sweatshirt with shorts, Adidas sneakers, and red baseball hat in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

The outfit formula: sweat set + Adidas sneakers + baseball hat

shop437,

437
The Quarter Zip Sweater

The Cutie Short / Cloud
437
The Cutie Shorts

Favorite Daughter Classic Logo Baseball Cap
Favorite Daughter
Classic Logo Baseball Cap

Adidas Taekwondo Shoes
adidas
Taekwondo Shoes

Woman wearing white tank and white wide jeans with sneakers in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @claire_most)

The outfit formula: fitted white tank + baggy white jeans + stylish sneakers

Everyday Cotton Rib Tank
Nordstrom
Everyday Cotton Rib Tank

The Spinner Zip Sneak
MOTHER
The Spinner Zip Sneak Jeans

Woman wearing layered tanks and white maxi skirt with white belt in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

The outfit formula: layered tanks + wide belt + flowy maxi skirt

We the Free Twofer Tank
We the Free
Twofer Tank

Edmond Belt
B-Low the Belt
Edmond Belt

abercrombie,

Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Ankle-Length Maxi Skirt

Woman wearing baggy jeans and oversize striped button-down shirt in a summer 2025 outfit.

(Image credit: @johannalager)

The outfit formula: oversize button-down shirt + super-baggy jeans

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

Citizens of Humanity Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop Jeans

