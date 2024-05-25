10 Outfits to Pack if Your Summer Travel Plans Include a Big City

When we think of summer vacation, we typically think of somewhere tropical and relaxing, right? If your idea of a perfect vacation is spending the day on a boat in Ibiza that's lovely, but a summer vacation doesn't have to include sand in your toes (and your swimsuit, your bag, etc.). If exploring a new city by going to the latest hot spots, visiting museums, and photographing the famous landmarks in a concrete jungle is more your speed, I'm right there with you.

If places like London, Milan, Tokyo, New York City, Paris, and Amsterdam are calling your name this summer, you're going to have to plan your wardrobe accordingly. Vacationing somewhere tropical or rustic comes with pretty obvious wardrobe standards, but when you're traveling to an urban city, the white linen dress and flip-flops may not be the best choice. It's best to prioritize polished outfits that are still appropriate for the warm weather, and comfortable enough to accommodate lots of walking. So, I'm here to assist. I found ten excellent outfit examples that are perfect for big-city vacations. Keep scrolling to start planning (and shopping) for your chic summer vacation wardrobe.

Tank Top + Full Skirt + Ballerina Pumps or Flats

Loewe Anagram Cropped Jersey Tank $400 SHOP NOW

Staud Lighthouse Skirt $245 SHOP NOW

Cardigan + Polka Dot Dress + Sneakers

Réalisation Par The Margot in Olive Spot $250 SHOP NOW

Staud + Keds Champion Suede Sneakers $135 SHOP NOW

T-Shirt + Miniskirt + Loafers

A.L.C. Kelley Linen Blend Wrap Miniskirt $395 SHOP NOW

Silky Blouse + Long Shorts + Pumps

L'Agence Dani 3/4 Sleeve Blouse $345 SHOP NOW

Favorite Daughter The Low Favorite Bermuda Shorts $178 SHOP NOW

Button-Down Shirt + White Tee + Linen Pants + Sandals

SUZIE KONDI Kappa Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt $375 SHOP NOW

Faithfull The Brand Duomo Linen Wide-Leg Pants $239 SHOP NOW

Tank Top + Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans + Kitten-Heel Mules

Toteme Curved Ribbed Stretch Organic Cotton-Jersey Tank $105 SHOP NOW

Citizens of Humanity Gaucho Vintage Wide Leg Jeans $298 SHOP NOW

Blazer + Capri Pants + Pointed-Toe Heels

Chloé Atelier Jolie Silk Blazer $3790 SHOP NOW

Long Dress + Belt + Sandals

Rachel Comey Locanda Dress $575 SHOP NOW

KHAITE The Benny Studded Leather Belt $580 SHOP NOW

Vest + Wide-Leg Trousers

Staud Brett Vest in Ivory $595 SHOP NOW

Staud Luisa Pants $345 SHOP NOW

Black Midi Dress + Belt + Cap-Toe Shoes

Enza Costa Silk Knit Sleeveless Twist Midi Dress $260 SHOP NOW