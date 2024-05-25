10 Outfits to Pack if Your Summer Travel Plans Include a Big City
When we think of summer vacation, we typically think of somewhere tropical and relaxing, right? If your idea of a perfect vacation is spending the day on a boat in Ibiza that's lovely, but a summer vacation doesn't have to include sand in your toes (and your swimsuit, your bag, etc.). If exploring a new city by going to the latest hot spots, visiting museums, and photographing the famous landmarks in a concrete jungle is more your speed, I'm right there with you.
If places like London, Milan, Tokyo, New York City, Paris, and Amsterdam are calling your name this summer, you're going to have to plan your wardrobe accordingly. Vacationing somewhere tropical or rustic comes with pretty obvious wardrobe standards, but when you're traveling to an urban city, the white linen dress and flip-flops may not be the best choice. It's best to prioritize polished outfits that are still appropriate for the warm weather, and comfortable enough to accommodate lots of walking. So, I'm here to assist. I found ten excellent outfit examples that are perfect for big-city vacations. Keep scrolling to start planning (and shopping) for your chic summer vacation wardrobe.
Tank Top + Full Skirt + Ballerina Pumps or Flats
Cardigan + Polka Dot Dress + Sneakers
T-Shirt + Miniskirt + Loafers
Silky Blouse + Long Shorts + Pumps
Button-Down Shirt + White Tee + Linen Pants + Sandals
Tank Top + Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans + Kitten-Heel Mules
Blazer + Capri Pants + Pointed-Toe Heels
Long Dress + Belt + Sandals
Vest + Wide-Leg Trousers
Black Midi Dress + Belt + Cap-Toe Shoes
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
