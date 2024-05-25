10 Outfits to Pack if Your Summer Travel Plans Include a Big City

When we think of summer vacation, we typically think of somewhere tropical and relaxing, right? If your idea of a perfect vacation is spending the day on a boat in Ibiza that's lovely, but a summer vacation doesn't have to include sand in your toes (and your swimsuit, your bag, etc.). If exploring a new city by going to the latest hot spots, visiting museums, and photographing the famous landmarks in a concrete jungle is more your speed, I'm right there with you.

If places like London, Milan, Tokyo, New York City, Paris, and Amsterdam are calling your name this summer, you're going to have to plan your wardrobe accordingly. Vacationing somewhere tropical or rustic comes with pretty obvious wardrobe standards, but when you're traveling to an urban city, the white linen dress and flip-flops may not be the best choice. It's best to prioritize polished outfits that are still appropriate for the warm weather, and comfortable enough to accommodate lots of walking. So, I'm here to assist. I found ten excellent outfit examples that are perfect for big-city vacations. Keep scrolling to start planning (and shopping) for your chic summer vacation wardrobe.

Tank Top + Full Skirt + Ballerina Pumps or Flats

Olivia Perez wearing a black tank top and white midi skirt

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Loewe logo tank
Loewe
Anagram Cropped Jersey Tank

Lighthouse Skirt
Staud
Lighthouse Skirt

Cardigan + Polka Dot Dress + Sneakers

Woman wearing a polka dot dress and sneakers

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

The Margot - Olive Spot
Réalisation Par
The Margot in Olive Spot

Staud + Keds Champion Suede | Tan
Staud
+ Keds Champion Suede Sneakers

T-Shirt + Miniskirt + Loafers

Woman wearing a grey T-shirt, miniskirt, and loafers

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Loewe
Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Kelley Linen Blend Wrap Miniskirt
A.L.C.
Kelley Linen Blend Wrap Miniskirt

Silky Blouse + Long Shorts + Pumps

Woman wearing a black top, long white shorts, and heels

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Dani 3/4 Sleeve Blouse
L'Agence
Dani 3/4 Sleeve Blouse

The Low Favorite Bermuda Shorts
Favorite Daughter
The Low Favorite Bermuda Shorts

Button-Down Shirt + White Tee + Linen Pants + Sandals

Woman wearing linen pants and a button-down shirt

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Kappa Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt
SUZIE KONDI
Kappa Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Duomo Linen Wide-Leg Pants
Faithfull The Brand
Duomo Linen Wide-Leg Pants

Tank Top + Cropped Wide-Leg Jeans + Kitten-Heel Mules

Woman wearing jeans and a black tank top

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

+ Net Sustain Curved Ribbed Stretch Organic Cotton-Jersey Tank
Toteme
Curved Ribbed Stretch Organic Cotton-Jersey Tank

Gaucho Vintage Wide Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Gaucho Vintage Wide Leg Jeans

Blazer + Capri Pants + Pointed-Toe Heels

Woman wearing capri pants and a blazer

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

+ Net Sustain + Atelier Jolie Silk Blazer
Chloé
Atelier Jolie Silk Blazer

Mid-Rise Slim-Fit Capris
Vince
Mid-Rise Slim-Fit Capris

Long Dress + Belt + Sandals

Woman wearing a long green dress and belt

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

Locanda Dress
Rachel Comey
Locanda Dress

The Benny Studded Leather Belt
KHAITE
The Benny Studded Leather Belt

Vest + Wide-Leg Trousers

Aimee Song wearing a white vest with black pants

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Brett Vest | Ivory
Staud
Brett Vest in Ivory

Luisa Pants
Staud
Luisa Pants

Black Midi Dress + Belt + Cap-Toe Shoes

Woman wearing a black dress in NYC

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Silk Knit Sleeveless Twist Midi Dress
Enza Costa
Silk Knit Sleeveless Twist Midi Dress

Miu Miu Block Heel Mary Jane Pumps
Miu Miu
Block Heel Mary Jane Pumps

