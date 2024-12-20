No One Has Closet Space For Outdated Outerwear—5 Coats I'm Tossing By Year's End

Allyson Payer
By
published
in Features

French women wearing trendy coats

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Not to discredit myself before I even get into the topic I'm about to discuss, but I think we're living in a bit of an anything-goes time when it comes to outerwear. This season, in particular, it feels like a dozen trends that once felt dated are now cool again—from leopard-print coats to faux fur. The problem is that coats and jackets take up more room than just about anything else in our closets, so I tend to be a bit more discriminating and weed them out more frequently than other things in my closet, sad as it may be.

As the new year approaches, I'm making room for my 2025 purchases to come, and thus took a long hard look at my outerwear collection and which pieces are feeling a bit dated. Below, I'm naming the four coat trends I'm setting aside for now, and the ones I'm not laying a finger on (unless it's to wear them in the near future)—just in case you too need a bit of closet-clean-out motivation or inspiration.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to find out which outerwear trends I'm keeping and setting aside for the foreseeable future.

Tossing: Waterfall-Collar Coats

Keeping: Scarf Coats

It's possible that they're just not my cup of tea anymore, but waterfall coats with their dramatically draped collars have been evicted from my closet. In their place are the trendy-yet-timeless scarf coats. I particularly like the ones in which the matching scarf is detachable. Toteme is the holy grail when it comes to this style, but Reformation and Zara also have excellent (more affordable) options this season.

Influencer Anouk Yve wearing Toteme scarf coat

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop My Scarf Coat Picks

Toteme, Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Coat
Toteme
Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Bouclé Coat

Asher Coat
Reformation
Asher Coat

Wool Blend Scarf Coat
ZARA
Wool Blend Scarf Coat

Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat
COS
Leather-Trimmed Wool Scarf Coat

Buttoned Puffer Jacket With Scarf
Massimo Dutti
Buttoned Puffer Jacket With Scarf

Tossing: Cropped Puffers

Keeping: Quilted Coats

If you live in or visit places with a cold climate, I think a puffer will always be a wardrobe staple, but I'm skipping trendy cropped styles in favor of longer ones (that also provide more warmth). Better yet, since the winter climate where I live is cold but not frigid, the style I wear the most is quilted coats. They still provide plenty of warmth but they look a bit more elevated.

Influencer wearing red Posse velvet jacket

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Shop My Quilted Coat Picks

Marley Jacket
Posse
Marley Jacket

Cassidy Jacket
Reformation
Cassidy Jacket

Everlane, The Quilted LIner
Everlane
The Quilted LIner

Quilted Jacket
ZARA
Quilted Jacket

Quilted Recycled-Shell Jacket
TOTEME
Quilted Recycled-Shell Jacket

Tossing: Leather moto jackets

Keeping: Oversized Leather Bomber Jackets

Leather jacket are investments, so I find that trends don't really go "out", but at times, certain trends feel more current than others. Right now, that's oversized leather bomber jackets (as opposed to moto jackets, which aren't quite as popular as they've been in the past). In addition to black ones, I have my eye on chocolate brown and burgundy iterations.

French influencer wearing a leather bomber jacket

(Image credit: @tamaramory)

Shop My Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket Picks

Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber
Reformation x
Veda Marco Leather Oversized Bomber

Madewell, Relaxed Leather Bomber Jacket
Madewell
Relaxed Leather Bomber Jacket

Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket
ZARA
Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket

Viper Oversized Leather Jacket
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Viper Oversized Leather Jacket

Banana Republic, Leather Bomber Jacket
Banana Republic
Leather Bomber Jacket

Tossing: Kelly Green and Barbie Pink Coats

Keeping: Chocolate Brown Coats

Coat color trends tend to be in keeping with the overarching color trends during any given season, so instead of bold kelly green and Barbie pink (trends that have fallen by the wayside for now), rich chocolate brown is *the* coat color of this winter. It's just as elegant as black but somehow makes your outfits look even richer.

British influencer wearing a chocolate brown coat

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Shop My Chocolate Brown Coat Picks

The Constant™ Coat
Aritzia
Babaton The Constant Coat in Bitter Brown

Double-Breasted Wool Coat - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Double-Breasted Wool Coat

Olivia Coat
Jenni Kayne
Olivia Coat

Lucas Coat
Reformation
Lucas Coat in Chestnut

Double-Face Wool Scarf Coat
Rohe
Double-Face Wool Scarf Coat

Tossing: PVC Outerwear

Keeping: Faux Fur Outerwear

Following in the footsteps of last winter, faux fur is everywhere again. It's become a fashion girl go-to for chilly nights out, and varying shades of brown are proving to be the most popular faux fur coat colors. Alternatively, another maximalist trend—PVC—is taking some time off (even though patent leather accessories are on the rise).

Influencer wearing a faux fur coat

(Image credit: @christietyler)

Shop My Faux Fur Coat Picks

Cropped Fluffy Jacket
H&M
Cropped Fluffy Jacket

Faux-Fur Peacoat
J.Crew
Faux-Fur Peacoat

Fur-Effect Coat With Appliqués - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Fur-Effect Coat With Appliqués

Apparis Blair Mid-Length Coat
Apparis
Blair Mid-Length Coat

Faux Fur Animal Print Coat
ZARA
Faux Fur Animal Print Coat

Opening image: @tamaramory

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸