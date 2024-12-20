No One Has Closet Space For Outdated Outerwear—5 Coats I'm Tossing By Year's End
Not to discredit myself before I even get into the topic I'm about to discuss, but I think we're living in a bit of an anything-goes time when it comes to outerwear. This season, in particular, it feels like a dozen trends that once felt dated are now cool again—from leopard-print coats to faux fur. The problem is that coats and jackets take up more room than just about anything else in our closets, so I tend to be a bit more discriminating and weed them out more frequently than other things in my closet, sad as it may be.
As the new year approaches, I'm making room for my 2025 purchases to come, and thus took a long hard look at my outerwear collection and which pieces are feeling a bit dated. Below, I'm naming the four coat trends I'm setting aside for now, and the ones I'm not laying a finger on (unless it's to wear them in the near future)—just in case you too need a bit of closet-clean-out motivation or inspiration.
Without further ado, keep scrolling to find out which outerwear trends I'm keeping and setting aside for the foreseeable future.
Tossing: Waterfall-Collar Coats
Keeping: Scarf Coats
It's possible that they're just not my cup of tea anymore, but waterfall coats with their dramatically draped collars have been evicted from my closet. In their place are the trendy-yet-timeless scarf coats. I particularly like the ones in which the matching scarf is detachable. Toteme is the holy grail when it comes to this style, but Reformation and Zara also have excellent (more affordable) options this season.
Shop My Scarf Coat Picks
Tossing: Cropped Puffers
Keeping: Quilted Coats
If you live in or visit places with a cold climate, I think a puffer will always be a wardrobe staple, but I'm skipping trendy cropped styles in favor of longer ones (that also provide more warmth). Better yet, since the winter climate where I live is cold but not frigid, the style I wear the most is quilted coats. They still provide plenty of warmth but they look a bit more elevated.
Shop My Quilted Coat Picks
Tossing: Leather moto jackets
Keeping: Oversized Leather Bomber Jackets
Leather jacket are investments, so I find that trends don't really go "out", but at times, certain trends feel more current than others. Right now, that's oversized leather bomber jackets (as opposed to moto jackets, which aren't quite as popular as they've been in the past). In addition to black ones, I have my eye on chocolate brown and burgundy iterations.
Shop My Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket Picks
Tossing: Kelly Green and Barbie Pink Coats
Keeping: Chocolate Brown Coats
Coat color trends tend to be in keeping with the overarching color trends during any given season, so instead of bold kelly green and Barbie pink (trends that have fallen by the wayside for now), rich chocolate brown is *the* coat color of this winter. It's just as elegant as black but somehow makes your outfits look even richer.
Shop My Chocolate Brown Coat Picks
Tossing: PVC Outerwear
Keeping: Faux Fur Outerwear
Following in the footsteps of last winter, faux fur is everywhere again. It's become a fashion girl go-to for chilly nights out, and varying shades of brown are proving to be the most popular faux fur coat colors. Alternatively, another maximalist trend—PVC—is taking some time off (even though patent leather accessories are on the rise).
Shop My Faux Fur Coat Picks
Opening image: @tamaramory
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
