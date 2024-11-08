M&S Just Created the Most Expensive-Looking Coat in Winter's Trending Colour
With the arrival of winter, finding a great coat to see me through the rest of the year and well into 2025 has been at the forefront of my mind, so much so that I spend most mornings scrolling through my favourite brands' sites searching for The One.
It's taken me more time than I'd like because as a more discerning shopper, my criteria are very specific. I'm focused on finding a coat that looks incredibly expensive, comes in a versatile shade and can be worn for daily strolls to the coffee shop as well as elegant evenings out. Thanks to Marks and Spencer, my search can officially be called off.
Finding expensive-looking pieces on the high street is a key part of my job—I bring these directly to you every single week. This means that I know a great high-street find when I see one. Making an affordable piece feel high-end is all in the details, and the M&S Collection Textured Collared Longline Coat With Wool (£89) is a prime example. The deep chocolate shade brings an undeniable elegance with a rich hue that's just as versatile as our reliable black pieces.
The double-breasted cut lends a classic appeal that plays into the coat's timelessness—forget bells and whistles, the refined design is sure to outlast moving trends and be a piece you'll turn to for years to come. Whilst I love an oversized silhouette, the regular fit is a classic for a reason, and if you want a looser shape, there's always the chance the size up. Finally, winter is prime time to play with textures as smooth leathers and tactile knits come back to the fore to add depth to our looks; and the soft-textured finish of this coat is the cherry on top.
Like most expensive-looking high-street finds, this is expected to move quickly, so if you're as enamoured by the coat as I am, scroll on to shop it or explore more elegant brown coats.
SHOP THE M&S TEXTURED LONGLINE COAT:
Shop More Elegant Brown Coats:
The Frankie Shop is known for playing with proportions, so expect this to be oversized.
There's no denying the elegant appeal of a scarf coat.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
