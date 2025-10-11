We’re officially entering thick jacket season. You know that time of year when the mornings are so chilly you have to take time to warm up the car before you head off to work, which is a terribly stark contrast from the Indian summer we were having just mere weeks ago.
When this time of year starts approaching, my first thought is: what jacket style am I investing in this season? With trench coats, barn jackets and leather funnel necks all trending in autumn/winter 2025, each felt like a solid investment. But then I stumbled across a certain H&M faux shearling jacket.
To the naked eye, the silhouette is quite simple. Falling to mid thigh, this jacket is comprised of a deep, rounded collarless neckline and a cosy faux shearling fabric with leather trim. The H&M fluffy jacket feels like a relative of the viral Toteme leather trimmer shearling coat, which was released in autumn/winter 2023.
Priced at £44.99, I couldn't help but wonder, why does this jacket look so expensive? Yet one tiny detail stood out again and again: the artisanal toggle button fastenings. With toggles fast becoming a jacket micro trend in A/W 2025 (especially where the Rohe Mandarin Double-Faced Wool Jacket is concerned), the small detail lends an expensive-looking polish to this season's iteration of H&M’s sell-out silhouette.
Having a hunch, I scrolled through my Instagram feed, and noticed the sheer amount of fashionable people who were gravitating to this H&M jacket silhouette over its predecessor, making a staple jeans-and-trainer combo look that perfect mix of cosy and cool.
If you missed out last year, or like me, are looking to add a new jacket to your capsule wardrobe, I advise you don't miss this. I predict it’ll sell out again by month's end, if not sooner.
Shop the H&M Faux Shearling Jacket:
H&M
Jacket
The jacket in question.
H&M
Jacket
It also comes in a trendy khaki green colour way.
Shop Other Shearling Jacket:
TOTEME
Leather-Trimmed Shearling Jacket
If you’re looking to invest, nothing's better than the original!
M&S Collection
Faux Fur Buckle Trim Coat
I have a feeling this also be another best seller this season.
ARKET
Short Pile Jacket
With a trendy funnel neck finish and in a deep chocolate brown, I have a feeling this will sell out before seasons end.
Whistles
Hema Shearling Coat
This is one for the cool girls.
ZARA
Double-Faced Jacket With Toggles
This fitted shape is available in burgundy, brown and ecru.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.