Fashion Insiders Love This Expensive-Looking Sell-Out Jacket From H&M—Now, It's Back in Stock

If you've been looking at investing in a new winter jacket, it's time to conclude your search. The sell out H&M faux shearling jacket is back, and is the perfect addition to every capsule wardrobe.

Thre fashion people wear the H&amp;M faux shearling Jacket
(Image credit: @wearetwinset @kimturkington_ @savinachow)
We’re officially entering thick jacket season. You know that time of year when the mornings are so chilly you have to take time to warm up the car before you head off to work, which is a terribly stark contrast from the Indian summer we were having just mere weeks ago.

Kim Turkington @kimturkington_ wears the H&amp;amp;M faux shearling jacket.

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

When this time of year starts approaching, my first thought is: what jacket style am I investing in this season? With trench coats, barn jackets and leather funnel necks all trending in autumn/winter 2025, each felt like a solid investment. But then I stumbled across a certain H&M faux shearling jacket.

Fashion person Savina Chow @savinachow wears the H&amp;amp;M faux shearling jacket.

(Image credit: @savinachow)

To the naked eye, the silhouette is quite simple. Falling to mid thigh, this jacket is comprised of a deep, rounded collarless neckline and a cosy faux shearling fabric with leather trim. The H&M fluffy jacket feels like a relative of the viral Toteme leather trimmer shearling coat, which was released in autumn/winter 2023.

Priced at £44.99, I couldn't help but wonder, why does this jacket look so expensive? Yet one tiny detail stood out again and again: the artisanal toggle button fastenings. With toggles fast becoming a jacket micro trend in A/W 2025 (especially where the Rohe Mandarin Double-Faced Wool Jacket is concerned), the small detail lends an expensive-looking polish to this season's iteration of H&M’s sell-out silhouette.

Sarah Ellis &amp;amp; Philippa Bloom @wearetwinset wear the H&amp;amp;M faux shearling jacket.

(Image credit: @wearetwinset)

Having a hunch, I scrolled through my Instagram feed, and noticed the sheer amount of fashionable people who were gravitating to this H&M jacket silhouette over its predecessor, making a staple jeans-and-trainer combo look that perfect mix of cosy and cool.

If you missed out last year, or like me, are looking to add a new jacket to your capsule wardrobe, I advise you don't miss this. I predict it’ll sell out again by month's end, if not sooner.

