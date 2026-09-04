There’s something about autumn that makes getting dressed exciting again. After months of lightweight fabrics, dresses and barely-there sandals, it makes an autumnal wardrobe feels more refined and considered with its array of textures, layering and rich colour palette.
Whilst we’re in this early-autumn transitional stage, dressing for work can be quite a daunting task, and to make it easier, you need a strong foundation. Rather than focusing on new trends and trying to incorporate them into your workwear wardrobe, start with capsule staples and curate a wardrobe in which everything has a purpose and can easily be mixed with each other to create new looks.
Workwear doesn’t have to be "boring", and your outfits can (and should) feel like you. Personality can be injected through pops of colour, layering textures or playing with structure by styling tailored styles with softer shapes. Ultimately, a good capsule should make your mornings much easier to navigate. So, to help with your workwear woes, I’ve found seven autumn workwear heroes you can build plenty of outfits around (and save yourself an extra 20 minutes in bed).
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1. Leather Tote Bag
Style Notes: In my opinion, a good leather tote bag is essential in any work wardrobe, regardless of your profession, and will see you through for years to come. Big enough for all your everyday essentials (as well as the laptop you swear won’t come home with you, even though we know it will), it's a key player.
Shop the Piece:
Polène
Shuldo in Textured Black
This is Sylvie's exact bag, and it's next on my wish list.
Manu Atelier
Cambon Cabas in Black Soft
A sought-after style that's big enough for all of your essentials.
MANGO
Large Shopper Bag
This rich burgundy colour is so chic for autumn.
M&S
Faux Leather Shopper
This affordable option from the high street looks just as luxe.
NANUSHKA
The Compass Tote
A very chic investment that you'll still love for years to come.
2. Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: For a casual office environment, style tailored trousers with a simple T-shirt tucked in and mesh ballet flats for a cooler finish, or for a more formal office, pair with a matching waistcoat and blazer, or opt for a simple crewneck cashmere jumper when the weather gets colder.
Shop the Item:
ST. AGNI
Pleated Pinstriped Woven Wide-Leg Pants
St. Agni is one of our favourite Aussie fashion brands.
Massimo Dutti
Cotton Blend Wide-Leg Pleated Trousers
This whole look is so chic.
COS
Pleated-Panel Straight-Leg Trousers
COS is my high-street go-to for sleek tailored styles.
& Other Stories
High-Waist Tailored Trousers
I own these, and I get so much wear out of them.
ZARA
Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers
The pleat detailing makes this wide-leg pair feel more structured.
3. Sleek Waistcoat
Style Notes: Wearing a waistcoat makes you feel instantly put-together, and it's the perfect piece for when the weather is fluctuating between muggy warmth and chilly winds. Throw one on when you don’t know what to wear and feel instantly elevated. Pair with matching trousers for a full-suit ensemble or a midi skirt to mix it up slightly.
Shop the Item:
Reformation
Lottie Vest
Style with a high waistline to ensure it's office-appropriate.
ME+EM
Wrap Waistcoat
A pinstripe adds a subtle print into your work wardrobe.
M&S
Jersey Collarless Waistcoat
I love this with the black studded belt.
Wardrobe.NYC
Single-Breasted Vest
The trousers are perfection too!
KALLMEYER
Emerson Wool-Blend Vest
Don't just stick to black and grey for the office.
4. Classic Blazer
Style Notes: A blazer is obvious, but structured jackets make any outfit sleeker. Worn over dresses, skirts or with matching trousers, it’s a failsafe option that can easily take you from desk to drinks and feel appropriate.
Shop the Item:
JOSEPH
Jaden Comfort Cady Jacket
Joseph is known for its luxe tailoring.
MAX MARA
Balta Double-Breasted Striped Jersey Blazer
This is such a strong suiting option.
Massimo Dutti
100% Extra Fine Wool Two-Button Blazer
A great price for 100% wool.
MANGO
Straight Blazer With Flap Pockets
I love chocolate brown paired with black.
RÓHE
Hourglass Shaped Blazer
Yes, it's an investment, but it's a beautiful one.
5. Square-Toe Boots
Style Notes: I'm a pointed-toe obsessive, but I do admit that a sharp toe can feel a bit much for a less formal dress code. Opting for a square-toe boot instead gives a softer finish yet still feels elevated, and a sleek ankle boot can instantly pull a whole outfit together. The joy of a heeled boot is that it can be worn with just about anything in your wardrobe.
Shop the Item:
KHAITE
Arizona Leather Ankle Boots
These are available in leather and suede.
Next
Black Leather Forever Comfort Chisel Toe Heeled Ankle Boots
The lower heel ensures all-day comfort.
Flattered
Xena in Suede Chocolate
Brown suede and autumn go hand in hand.
& OTHER STORIES
Stretch Leather Ankle Boots
Sock boots give a more seamless finish when worn with dresses and skirts.
Toteme
Leather Mid-Heel Boots Black
It's worth spending a little more on good-quality leather boots.
6. Minimalist Midi Skirts
Style Notes: Gone are the days when unflattering knee-length pencil skirts were the only skirt option for work; now, there's much more variety. Choose a minimalist midi skirt—knitted, high-waisted, flared, asymmetric or printed—and wear it with your favourite cardigan and square-toe boots, and you’re good to go for the autumnal commute.
Shop the Item:
ZARA
Knit Midi Skirt
This matching set is so chic for an office look.
BRANDON MAXWELL
The Miller Wool-Felt Midi Skirt
Soft grey is always a good choice.
MARNI
A-Line Wool Crêpe Midi Skirt
A-line shapes are timeless.
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Wool Pleated Midi Skirt
This is such an elegant skirt.
Max Mara
Wool and Cashmere Midi Skirt
This Max Mara number emphasises how knitted skirts can easily be dressed up, too.
7. Classic Cardigan
Style Notes: As we head into autumn, knitwear is (slowly) starting to creep back into our everyday style, but not all knits feel office-appropriate. When it comes to cardigans, opt for structured styles or more luxurious-looking fabrics as opposed to slouchy, casual and oversized. Cinched waists, cashmere, mohair blends or fitted options all feel much more elevated.
Shop the Item:
DÔEN
Darcy Cardigan
Dôen's knitwear is as good as its dresses.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Style with a tailored trouser and square-toe boots.
Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal.