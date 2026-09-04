I've Cracked the Code: These 7 Pieces Are Key for an Elegant Autumn Workwear Wardrobe

From large leather totes to sleek tailored trousers, these are the seven essentials for an autumn workwear wardrobe that covers brunch to boardroom.

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Autumn workwear capsule wardrobe
(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace, @sylviemus_, @deborabrosa)
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There’s something about autumn that makes getting dressed exciting again. After months of lightweight fabrics, dresses and barely-there sandals, it makes an autumnal wardrobe feels more refined and considered with its array of textures, layering and rich colour palette.

Whilst we’re in this early-autumn transitional stage, dressing for work can be quite a daunting task, and to make it easier, you need a strong foundation. Rather than focusing on new trends and trying to incorporate them into your workwear wardrobe, start with capsule staples and curate a wardrobe in which everything has a purpose and can easily be mixed with each other to create new looks.

Workwear doesn’t have to be "boring", and your outfits can (and should) feel like you. Personality can be injected through pops of colour, layering textures or playing with structure by styling tailored styles with softer shapes. Ultimately, a good capsule should make your mornings much easier to navigate. So, to help with your workwear woes, I’ve found seven autumn workwear heroes you can build plenty of outfits around (and save yourself an extra 20 minutes in bed).

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1. Leather Tote Bag

Autumn work capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Style Notes: In my opinion, a good leather tote bag is essential in any work wardrobe, regardless of your profession, and will see you through for years to come. Big enough for all your everyday essentials (as well as the laptop you swear won’t come home with you, even though we know it will), it's a key player.

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2. Tailored Trousers

Autumn work capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Style Notes: For a casual office environment, style tailored trousers with a simple T-shirt tucked in and mesh ballet flats for a cooler finish, or for a more formal office, pair with a matching waistcoat and blazer, or opt for a simple crewneck cashmere jumper when the weather gets colder.

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3. Sleek Waistcoat

Autumn work capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @thevisuelofgrace)

Style Notes: Wearing a waistcoat makes you feel instantly put-together, and it's the perfect piece for when the weather is fluctuating between muggy warmth and chilly winds. Throw one on when you don’t know what to wear and feel instantly elevated. Pair with matching trousers for a full-suit ensemble or a midi skirt to mix it up slightly.

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4. Classic Blazer

Autumn work capsule wardrobe

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Style Notes: A blazer is obvious, but structured jackets make any outfit sleeker. Worn over dresses, skirts or with matching trousers, it’s a failsafe option that can easily take you from desk to drinks and feel appropriate.

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5. Square-Toe Boots

Autumn work capsule wardrobe

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Style Notes: I'm a pointed-toe obsessive, but I do admit that a sharp toe can feel a bit much for a less formal dress code. Opting for a square-toe boot instead gives a softer finish yet still feels elevated, and a sleek ankle boot can instantly pull a whole outfit together. The joy of a heeled boot is that it can be worn with just about anything in your wardrobe.

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6. Minimalist Midi Skirts

Autumn work capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: Gone are the days when unflattering knee-length pencil skirts were the only skirt option for work; now, there's much more variety. Choose a minimalist midi skirt—knitted, high-waisted, flared, asymmetric or printed—and wear it with your favourite cardigan and square-toe boots, and you’re good to go for the autumnal commute.

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7. Classic Cardigan

Autumn work capsule wardrobe

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Style Notes: As we head into autumn, knitwear is (slowly) starting to creep back into our everyday style, but not all knits feel office-appropriate. When it comes to cardigans, opt for structured styles or more luxurious-looking fabrics as opposed to slouchy, casual and oversized. Cinched waists, cashmere, mohair blends or fitted options all feel much more elevated.

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Chloe Gallacher
Chloe Gallacher

Chloe Gallacher is a freelance fashion editor based in Essex. After graduating from university with a degree in Journalism, she worked for print publications including Hello! Fashion and You Magazine and has ten years of experience within the fashion industry. She was responsible for trend forecasting, runway reports, curating elevated and engaging shopping pages and articles, travel features, producing still-life shoots and working on the set of editorial and cover shoots, alongside commercial shoots for brands such as Next, Radley, Wyse and Wacoal. 