Spring is here, and you know what that means. It's time for a fresh collection of It buys for fashion insiders to flaunt around town. Want to know what the "if you know, you know" crowd will be wearing? I've been thinking about this for months, and since it all starts with the celebs, let me tell you—they're about to make some seriously inspiring fashion moves. I've been predicting celebrity It buys for a few seasons now, and I'm never short of styling ideas for the industry elite. I'm convinced these items, from an evolution on the classics to vintage-inspired eyewear, will be the next must-haves to know. Celebs have a way of spotting the next big trends, and I've rounded up the items I think will be flying off the shelves soon.

If you're looking to get ahead of the game, these are the purchases you should be eyeing. Keep an eye on these trends as they begin to take over the fashion scene this spring. Trust me—you'll want to be an early adopter of these luxury purchases.

Ballet flats had a major moment over the past year or two, but as the trend starts to cool off, it's time for an evolution of this classic style. Lately, lace-up versions have emerged with an edgier feel, giving the silhouette a fresh twist—one that feels perfectly in line with Zoë Kravitz's aesthetic.

When Chanel drops a new bag, the cult following around the brand lines up to see it for themselves. After it was spotted on the spring/summer 2025 runway and draped across Dua Lipa's shoulder, it's been a highly anticipated launch, and finally, it's here. The ultimate Chanel girl, Lily-Rose Depp is someone I would expect to already be brainstorming ways to style this bag.

When a small startup brand takes over a tiny corner of the internet, fashion insiders like Sofia Richie go wild for it. The brand Juju Vera introduced this pendant necklace just about a year ago to the fashion scene at the perfect time. This jewelry staple has been having a moment lately, and now, it feels like every It girl needs to own it. As queen of all It girls, Richie would likely take a stab at styling this one.

One of the most buzzed-about 2025 releases in the It-bag corner of the internet is the Ciao Ciao bag from Bottega Veneta. With it being the perfect example of an oversize tote that's just a bit undone, there's no wonder the fashion crowd has fallen in love fast with this style. He may be known for streetwear-esque graphic T-shirts, but Lewis Hamilton's latest looks are centered on dapper suiting and timeless, classic menswear items. I'm sure he'll pair those looks with this It bag sometime soon, and I can't wait to see it.

A fresh standout trend from the spring/summer 2025 runways was the return of peep-toe shoes, especially pump iterations. This is such a new trend that hasn't seen a summer yet, so I am truly looking forward to watching it take over this summer. Lori Harvey is a pro at adopting new trends early, so I could really see her testing out this pair from Khaite.

Gigi Hadid is the master of model off-duty style, so effortless dressing is at the core of her being. Vintage-inspired sunglasses silhouettes have taken the fashion world by storm this year so far, and things won't be slowing down anytime soon. While everyone was coveting the oval-shaped Celine sunnies for the past few seasons, this will be the next It style, and I have a feeling that Hadid will be one of the first on board.

