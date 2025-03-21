Spring's It Buys? I'm Predicting These 6 Celebs Purchases

Collage of celebrities and spring It-buy predictions.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sierra Mayhew's avatar
By
published
in Features

Spring is here, and you know what that means. It's time for a fresh collection of It buys for fashion insiders to flaunt around town. Want to know what the "if you know, you know" crowd will be wearing? I've been thinking about this for months, and since it all starts with the celebs, let me tell you—they're about to make some seriously inspiring fashion moves. I've been predicting celebrity It buys for a few seasons now, and I'm never short of styling ideas for the industry elite. I'm convinced these items, from an evolution on the classics to vintage-inspired eyewear, will be the next must-haves to know. Celebs have a way of spotting the next big trends, and I've rounded up the items I think will be flying off the shelves soon.

If you're looking to get ahead of the game, these are the purchases you should be eyeing. Keep an eye on these trends as they begin to take over the fashion scene this spring. Trust me—you'll want to be an early adopter of these luxury purchases.

Collage of Zoe Kravitz and black lace-up kitten heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ballet flats had a major moment over the past year or two, but as the trend starts to cool off, it's time for an evolution of this classic style. Lately, lace-up versions have emerged with an edgier feel, giving the silhouette a fresh twist—one that feels perfectly in line with Zoë Kravitz's aesthetic.

Ghillies Leather Lace-Up Pumps
Chloé
Ghillies Leather Lace-Up Pumps

Shop more lace-up ballet shoes:

Red Lace-Up Ballerinas
GANNI
Red Lace-Up Ballerinas

alexandrebirman,

alexandre birman
Slim Clarita Lace Up Flat

Louisa Satin Lace-Up Ballerina Flats
Loeffler Randall
Louisa Satin Lace-Up Ballerina Flats

Ghillie Lace-Up Flat
Chloé
Ghillie Lace-Up Flat

Collage of Lily-Rose Depp and Chanel tote.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Chanel drops a new bag, the cult following around the brand lines up to see it for themselves. After it was spotted on the spring/summer 2025 runway and draped across Dua Lipa's shoulder, it's been a highly anticipated launch, and finally, it's here. The ultimate Chanel girl, Lily-Rose Depp is someone I would expect to already be brainstorming ways to style this bag.

Chanel 25 Large Handbag
CHANEL
25 Large Handbag

Shop more slouchy bags:

Maeden Market Tote
Maeden
Market Tote

Gucci Softbit Large Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Softbit Large Shoulder Bag

ralphlauren,

ralph lauren
Polo ID Leather Large Shoulder Bag

Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39
COACH
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39

Collage of Sofia Richie Grainge and gold shell pendant necklace.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When a small startup brand takes over a tiny corner of the internet, fashion insiders like Sofia Richie go wild for it. The brand Juju Vera introduced this pendant necklace just about a year ago to the fashion scene at the perfect time. This jewelry staple has been having a moment lately, and now, it feels like every It girl needs to own it. As queen of all It girls, Richie would likely take a stab at styling this one.

Petra Shell Pendant
JUJU VERA
Petra Shell Pendant

Shop more pendant necklaces:

Elsa Peretti, Starfish Pendant
Elsa Peretti
Starfish Pendant

Large Wishbone Suede and Sterling Silver Necklace
AGMES
Wishbone Necklace

Gold-Tone and Leather Cord Necklace
TOM FORD
Gold-Tone and Leather Cord Necklace

Collage of Lewis Hamilton and Bottega Veneta Ciao Ciao bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most buzzed-about 2025 releases in the It-bag corner of the internet is the Ciao Ciao bag from Bottega Veneta. With it being the perfect example of an oversize tote that's just a bit undone, there's no wonder the fashion crowd has fallen in love fast with this style. He may be known for streetwear-esque graphic T-shirts, but Lewis Hamilton's latest looks are centered on dapper suiting and timeless, classic menswear items. I'm sure he'll pair those looks with this It bag sometime soon, and I can't wait to see it.

Ciao Ciao Medium Intrecciato Leather Tote
BOTTEGA VENETA
Ciao Ciao Medium Intrecciato Leather Tote

Shop more large tote bags:

New York Tote Bag
DeMellier
New York Tote Bag

Medium Caterina Top Handle
Reformation
Medium Caterina Top Handle

Puzzle Fold Convertible Large Leather Tote
LOEWE
Puzzle Fold Convertible Large Leather Tote

Andiamo Small Intrecciato Leather Tote
BOTTEGA VENETA
Andiamo Small Intrecciato Leather Tote

Collage of Lori Harvey and snakeskin pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A fresh standout trend from the spring/summer 2025 runways was the return of peep-toe shoes, especially pump iterations. This is such a new trend that hasn't seen a summer yet, so I am truly looking forward to watching it take over this summer. Lori Harvey is a pro at adopting new trends early, so I could really see her testing out this pair from Khaite.

Cedar Peep Toe Pump
Khaite
Cedar Peep Toe Pump

Shop more peep-toe shoes:

Kristina 105 Patent Leather Peep-Toe Pumps
Amina Muaddi
Kristina 105 Patent Leather Peep-Toe Pumps

Leather Peep-Toe Kitten Mules
ALAÏA
Leather Peep-Toe Kitten Mules

Eva Peep-Toe Leather Pumps
Khaite
Eva Peep-Toe Leather Pumps

Collage of Gigi Hadid and wire-rim sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid is the master of model off-duty style, so effortless dressing is at the core of her being. Vintage-inspired sunglasses silhouettes have taken the fashion world by storm this year so far, and things won't be slowing down anytime soon. While everyone was coveting the oval-shaped Celine sunnies for the past few seasons, this will be the next It style, and I have a feeling that Hadid will be one of the first on board.

Triomphe Aviator-Style Gold-Tone and Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE
Triomphe Aviator-Style Sunglasses

Shop more vintage-inspired sunglasses:

Lettering Rimless Rectangle-Frame Crystal-Embellished Silver-Tone Sunglasses
GUCCI
Lettering Rimless Sunglasses

Oval-Frame Metal Sunglasses
Miu Miu
Oval-Frame Metal Sunglasses

New Knot 56mm Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Bottega Veneta
New Knot Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Sierra Mayhew
Sierra Mayhew
Fashion Editor

Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸