These 8 Things Make Every Day Feel Like a Luxury Vacation

Not everything in your life can be luxurious. My last apartment was 300 square feet and only had a mini fridge, and I survived just fine. That being said, I've learned a thing or two about investing in certain items with the power to make life feel opulent and lavish, even when everything else around you is far from either. Perhaps they won't work on everyone, but trust me, coming home to a tiny space with minimal light and oft-broken heat feels tenfold more doable when you can slip into a pair of handmade French slippers and wrap up in a silk robe.

Not all of my luxury hacks are for enjoying at home, though. A gorgeous Cartier timepiece has the power to make everything you wear, even the simplest jeans-and-tee outfits, feel sophisticated and high-value. The same goes for a pair of genuine-leather gloves or silk trousers. But I won't give away all my secrets so early. Keep scrolling to discover all eight things I set aside money for to make me feel luxurious every day.

Charvet Slippers

Charvet's slippers don't come cheap, but part of the investment is the feeling you get every time you put them on after a long day. Everything about them, from the cushy insoles to the genuine suede or leather topper, is luxurious. Even the leather travel bag they come in is rich. Whenever I travel, I bring my pair, which I secured at the only Charvet store on Place Vendôme in Paris, and they make trips feel five-star, no matter what airline class I'm in or how nice of a hotel I'm staying in.

Cartier Tank Watch

My style significantly leveled up when I got my first luxury timepiece, a Cartier Tank Must, a few years back at Rebag. Suddenly, every outfit I put together appeared more mature and elegant just because I added a watch. Plus, whenever I need to have it looked at or repaired, I have an excuse to enjoy a glass of champagne or cold Pellegrino at the Cartier Mansion on Fifth Avenue that I'll never pass up. Nice things make errands so much more enjoyable.

Silk Robe

The best part about staying in a luxury hotel is wearing the robe they leave you during every second you spend in the room—period. I put mine on the second I walk in until I absolutely have to change back into my outside clothes. So to bring that same energy into my everyday life, I invested in a great silk robe that I now wear probably too often. Combined with my Charvet slippers, this purchase has significantly upgraded my nighttime routine.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir

This is no ordinary facial spray. Trust me, I've tried a lot of them. This French "beauty elixir" is my key to waking up every morning and feeling refreshed and luxurious, even when I got just six hours of sleep the night before (which is almost every night for me). I always have one on hand in my purse and makeup bag, and I never leave on a trip without the mini version.

Leather Gloves

Leather gloves are a newer addition to my luxury-items collection, but they've quickly become essential for surviving winter with some semblance of chicness in tact. For starters, they, to me, are far warmer than any knit. gloves. My pair is vintage from Bloomingdale's and lined with cashmere, providing an even more luxurious and comforting experience when I slip my freezing-cold fingers inside. Beyond being practical, they look elegant and sophisticated, dressing up any coat outfit, no matter what's underneath.

Loewe Candles

I'm sorry to all other candle manufacturers, but Loewe's are the best and most luxurious. I think it's the packaging first and foremost, but the shockingly fresh scents are likewise impactful and make spending the extra money all the more worth it. Sometimes, I honestly leave mine unburned, but you can also repurpose the Spanish-made ceramic pot to give your burned-through candle a longer life.

Silk Trousers

Silk pants are like a silk robe that you can wear anywhere, whether you're at home or not. (Jackpot.) Luxe, sleek, and so easy to style, this rising pant trend will make you feel five stars no matter where you are—on an airplane, sitting at your desk, or going out with friends. They're the ultimate life hack.

Parfums de Marly Perfume

Not only will having a bottle of Valaya or Delina on your credenza or bedroom dresser make any room feel more lavish, but both conveniently also make you smell fantastic and rich. I'm slowly going through a bottle of Delina at the moment, but the second it runs out, Valaya's ready in my shopping cart to replace it.

