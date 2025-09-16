Georgina Downe is the Secret Stylist Influencing Your Favorite Influencers

Earlier this year, I ran into Heaven Mayhem founder Pia Mance at an event where she was dressed in an hourglass black mini dress, glossy Saint Laurent Lee heels, and a Bottega Veneta Long Andiamo Clutch. She had recently begun working with a stylist and it had already paid off—immediately, she told me, her influencer and celebrity friends were flooding her DMs with inquiries. Who are you working with? Can you connect me with them, too? They inquired. Everyone was taking notice and they wanted what she was having.
The stylist in question was Georgina Downe, a fellow Aussie and London-based creative known for her sporty, sculptural take on minimalism and reverence for Australian design talent. "Georgina has the most unique taste and sources the coolest upcoming brands," Mance effused. "She also pushes me out of my comfort zone while staying true to me, which I love." Indeed, Mance's style has ventured into more experimental waters since the two began collaborating: a strapless black dress with dramatically tall spikes rising from each bust; a Jacquemus hourglass blazer; a pair of pre-layered skirt pants—these are just some of the directional pieces that have come from their partnership. "Georgina has completely elevated my look and we work so well together," Mance confirmed.
It wasn't before long that others caught on and wanted to filter their own outfits through Downe's unique POV. That client roster has now grown to include model Kelsey Merritt and Refy co-founder and creative director Jess Hunt. Here, read our interview with rising stylist and discover the minimalist aesthetic that every top influencer wants in on. Plus, shop her top fall picks.
Can you give me a brief overview of your career and how you got into styling?
I moved from Sydney to London to study a BA Styling and Production at London College of Fashion, however I was always eager to start working and knew experience would be everything. During my second year Easter holidays, I flew to LA and messaged every major celebrity stylist offering to help out. I very luckily got my foot in the door with one major stylist, Dani Michelle, and after a few weeks of interning was asked to stay full time.
I moved to LA and got to learn from the best, and be part of huge jobs with major clients. At the end of my visa I went back to Sydney, and continued assisting stylists there, gradually starting to book my own jobs. I knew for the type of styling I wanted to be doing Sydney was certainly too small, and I made the move back to London. I went back into assisting, this time at a magazine, and doing some freelance work. It wasn’t till Pia Mance asked me to style a Heaven Mayhem shoot, and then flew me to LA to re-do her wardrobe and we had our first fitting, that things finally kicked off.
How would you describe your aesthetic? Are there any standout references you're always looking to?
I love a timeless look, but grew bored of seeing the same thing. There are only so many head to toe The Row looks that can be done before it starts to feel overdone. I would say my aesthetic is chic and elevated, but cool and edgy. Never too plain, there always has to be an element of something “different”. Phoebe Philo is always a reference, she is the perfect balance of timeless and cool.
What your clients' main styling goals?
Rebrand and elevating have been the most common words used to describe where we want to go with a client's style goals. There is also an “all-in” approach, re-doing their wardrobes and completely rebuilding, so it feels like elevating every aspect, not just looks for a trip or occasion.
Which brands do you keep coming back to, and why do these resonate?
All my trusted Australian brands; Camilla and Marc—I’ve been shopping with them for well over a decade, and they keep getting better every season. I still have pieces from a decade ago. Timeless, masculine tailoring. Next is Toteme—you could get your entire wardrobe from there for every season. Christopher Esber, Carven, Sportsmax, Proenza Schouler, and Kallmeyer are some favorites. Oh, and Jude shoes.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.