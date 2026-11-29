From Handbags to Jewellery: 25 Investment Pieces to Buy in 2026 That'll Still Be Stylish in a Decade
If you're going to spend your money on a luxury buy, you want to know that you'll cherish it for a lifetime. Here are the 25 designer, premium and fine jewellery purchases that you'll never regret spending a little extra on, according to a fashion editor.
i'd like to think of myself as a restrained shopper. That is to say, you won't find me lugging dozens of bags around on a spontaneous shopping spree (but no judgement to those who do, I've been there). After the thrill of the purchase fades, I don't want to find myself with buyers remorse, so my entire approach to shopping is designed to up my success rate. The secret? Buying less, but buying better. When it comes to building a wardrobe that will truly stand the test of time, there are few things are quite as hardworking as a classic, luxury buy that you know will go the distance.
As we are firmly in the throes of another cold winter, but more importantly, edging towards another new year, now feels like the perfect time to invest in those forever pieces that promise to earn their place in your wardrobe for seasons to come. Think beautifully crafted leather accessories, timeless outerwear, elevated knitwear and understated finishing touches that bring an effortless sense of polish any outfit.
While trends will inevitably come and go, these are the considered purchases that transcend the fashion cycle, in other words, they're trend-proof, so whether you're looking to refresh your winter wardrobe or finally invest in that special piece you've had saved for months, I've rounded up the classic luxury buys worth knowing about this season. I have a feeling that they may just come in handy.
Toteme
Belted Shearling Jacket
Can't choose between a leather jacket or a cosy shearling coat? Toteme just made the decision that much easier for you.
Navygrey
The Oversize - Nymph
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: don't scrimp on knitwear. This chunky, oversized knit is exactly the kind of wardrobe hero you'll wear for years to come.
AGOLDE
Low Rise Loose Regenerative Cotton Wide-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE are a Who What Wear editor favourite, and as the satisified owner of three pairs, I can contest that it is some of the best denim on the market.
Mulberry
Bayswater in Vintage Oak Suede
Bag trends may come and go, but the Bayswater is eternal, but especially in rich oak suede.
886 The Royal Mint
Teardrop Diamond Hoop Earrings, 18ct Yellow Gold
Lift your outfit with a little extra sparkle, courtesy of 886 The Royal Mint's diamond hoop earrings.
Almada Label
Margot Long Tailored Blazer
I don't know where my winter wardrobe would be if I don't have a longline, tailored wool coat. It's the foundation of so many gross outfits.
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic: Fine Brushed, Heritage Green Plaid
Blue Oxfords, silk shirts, cool-girl flannels—start at With Nothing Underneath for the very shirts on the market.
Loewe
Scarf in Cashmere
It might not be the nicest weather right now, but when you have a cashmere scarf like this, you won't mind cosying up against the elements.
Róhe
Berber Barrel Leg Denim
If you've already got a pair of perfect blue straights, try Róhe's black barrel legs for a slightly dressier feel to your everyday denim. They're just as versatile, but even more elegant.
Longchamp
My Pliage L Travel Bag
You'll never regret investing in great travel bags, and Longchamp's My Pliage feels even more special with personalised monogramming.
The Row
Theo Leather Moccasins
If you're reading this and want a pair of loafers from The Row, you're going to have to act fast. These never stick around for long (and rarely crop up on secondhand sites). Once you buy them, you don't let them go.
Doen
Manon Top
Evening dressing taken care of, courtesy of It brand, Doen. Double up on silk and wear the top and trousers this party season, or wear the top with jeans and a peep-toe mule and prepare for compliments.
Bottega Veneta
Women's Intrecciato Leather Gloves in Wine
We know that Bottega knock it out of the park when it comes to bags, but their leather expertise doesn't stop there. Just look at these beautiful gloves.
Smythson
Flat Card Holder in Ludlow
Top of my Christmas wish list? A Smythson card holder. I gave up on bulky purses a long time ago, and this is exactly the level of streamlined organisation I need to keep me in check.
If you don't already own a dress from Réalisation Par, expect the lightest, whisper-soft silk fabric you will have ever treated yourself to. I love the party-ready minis and printed tops, but the longsleeve Gia dress is perfect for every dress code.
Tory Burch
Small Lee Radziwill Double Bag in Brown
Quite easily one of my favourite contemporary designer bags of all time, and how lucky we are that it is still being reissued in new sizes and colours.
Celine
Cube Necklace
The easiest way to dress up all of your white tees, black blazers and cosy cashmere knits.
Jimmy Choo
Lory Ankle Boot 35
What could be better peaking out from the bottom of the cropped pair of blue jeans?
Rise and Fall
Women's Wool V-Neck Jumper
Layer over a white tee and interchange between leather trousers, pencil skirts, kilts, jeans, wide-leg trousers and leggings to wear on repeat.
Zimmermann
Denim Drawstring Cargo Pant
There are plenty of things to love about these cargos, but the silhouette is just too good to ignore. When classic jeans feel too "samey", try these with flip flops, trainers, ankle boots and pointed flats to comfortably wear all year round.
Ducie
Norma Jacket
You can't go wrong with a rich, chocolate colour palette and thick, soft faux fur.
Bvlgari
Serpenti Seduttori 18kt Gold and Stainless Steel Watch
If you want to tell people that you've got incredible taste, spend some time on choosing a watch. Elegant, effortless and understated, just the flash of this from under your cuff will say far more than the rest of your outfit can.
Aeyde
Jasper Shearling-Lined Suede Boat Shoes
No, these aren't house slippers, you really can wear this level of comfort outside in the street too.
Joseph
Elodie Bean Wide Leather Belt
The perfect finishing touch, if ever I've seen one.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.