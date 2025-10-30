I'm a Shopping Expert With Expensive Taste—These Are the 40 Best Luxury Items You Can Gift

From cashmere treasures to It bags and forever jewellery, an editor lists the best luxury gifts to have on your wish list ahead of the festive period.

Welcome to the Who What Wear UK Gift Guide! With the festive season fast approaching, we wanted to curate the ultimate gift guide of the pieces we truly think are worth it, so you’ll know your chosen item will be treasured for years to come. Featuring everything from luxury homeware and editor-adored beauty products to show-stopping handbags and forever accessories, whether you’re shopping for a loved one or for yourself, consider this the perfect destination for all your gifting needs. Happy shopping!

It’s that time of year again. The festive season is looming, and with it comes our annual gift guides. Christmas shopping may spark panic for many, but we preach a no-stress, no fear policy, because we’re experts in product and curation, and we’re here to help! Whether you’re after skincare stocking fillers courtesy of our beauty team, partywear for New Year’s Eve or the most expensive-looking but actually very affordable items for yourself or others, we spend a lot of time sourcing the very best pieces available, so you’ll be giving (and receiving) things that will be cherished forever.

CHRISTMAS GIFT GUIDE: LUXURY

Like many of you, we love pretty things, and Christmas provides the ultimate excuse for indulgence—for those around you and yourself. When writing your list, you might be considering a timeless watch, an It bag or even a beauty tool that will level up your regime. Or, like me, you may be hoping a certain someone will take a hint when you casually drop The Row into every other conversation. Regardless, as well as being thankful for the things money can't buy in life, the festive period is also a great time to invest in the luxury pieces you plan to use for the year ahead, and beyond. Whilst luxury pieces are more expensive just by nature, I’ve curated a list that includes small luxuries as well as big ones. Think bag charms (sorry, no Labubus in this edit), elevated interior essentials and bigger splurges that are heirloom-worthy.

Discover the Chicest Luxury Gifts for Her: