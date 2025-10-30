I'm a Shopping Expert With Expensive Taste—These Are the 40 Best Luxury Items You Can Gift

Welcome to the Who What Wear UK Gift Guide! With the festive season fast approaching, we wanted to curate the ultimate gift guide of the pieces we truly think are worth it, so you’ll know your chosen item will be treasured for years to come. Featuring everything from luxury homeware and editor-adored beauty products to show-stopping handbags and forever accessories, whether you’re shopping for a loved one or for yourself, consider this the perfect destination for all your gifting needs. Happy shopping!
It’s that time of year again. The festive season is looming, and with it comes our annual gift guides. Christmas shopping may spark panic for many, but we preach a no-stress, no fear policy, because we’re experts in product and curation, and we’re here to help! Whether you’re after skincare stocking fillers courtesy of our beauty team, partywear for New Year’s Eve or the most expensive-looking but actually very affordable items for yourself or others, we spend a lot of time sourcing the very best pieces available, so you’ll be giving (and receiving) things that will be cherished forever.
Like many of you, we love pretty things, and Christmas provides the ultimate excuse for indulgence—for those around you and yourself. When writing your list, you might be considering a timeless watch, an It bag or even a beauty tool that will level up your regime. Or, like me, you may be hoping a certain someone will take a hint when you casually drop The Row into every other conversation. Regardless, as well as being thankful for the things money can't buy in life, the festive period is also a great time to invest in the luxury pieces you plan to use for the year ahead, and beyond. Whilst luxury pieces are more expensive just by nature, I’ve curated a list that includes small luxuries as well as big ones. Think bag charms (sorry, no Labubus in this edit), elevated interior essentials and bigger splurges that are heirloom-worthy.
Discover the Chicest Luxury Gifts for Her:
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Clutch in Fondant
The clutch bag every person has on their wish list.
CELINE
Scarf in Cashmere
A cashmere scarf is the chicest winter staple.
Sophie Bille Brahe
Yellow Gold and Diamond Rêve Escargot Ring
Sophie Bille Brahe jewellery is the most stylish.
Gucci
Giglio Large Tote Bag
One of 2025's biggest It bags.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Palissot Leather-Trimmed Appliquéd Grosgrain and Satin Sandals
Not just any Manolo Blahnik shoes, these are part of the capsule collection celebrating the Marie Antoinette collaboration.
VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY
Suite 302 Eau de Parfum Gift Set
If you want to smell like style, look no further.
ROHE FRAMES
Round-Neck Patch-Pocket Wool-And-Cashmere Jacket
The Róhe Mandarin jacket is a trending hero piece for AW25—it also comes in leather, linen and a variety of shades.
SAVETTE
Tondo Leather-Trimmed Mesh Tote
This mesh material is chic with a capital 'C'.
THE ROW
Carla Velvet Pumps
Party shoes via The Row feel like the perfect gift for a fashion girl.
Mosquito
Vega Comb
I just came back from Paris and the best dressed women were wearing these hair accessories.
PRADA EYEWEAR
Rectangle-Frame Gold-Tone and Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
With light lenses and a transparent frame, these are the perfect winter sunglasses.
SOPHIE LOU JACOBSEN X Etagere
Spiral Set of Eight Nickel-Plated Coasters
The coasters every chic hostess will have this Decemeber.
JENNIFER BEHR
Evelyn Rhodium-Plated Crystal Brooch
Brooches are making a big comeback this party season. It's the easiest way to elevate your eveningwear.
Le Monde Béryl
Babouche Kitten in Black Naplack
The ultimate all-rounder heel for those that don't like to wear heels. I'm obsessed with the creased leather exterior.
SAINT LAURENT
Le 5 à 7 Supple Large Suede Shoulder Bag
The perfect every day bag.
Cartier
LOVE Unlimited Bracelet, flexible
A forever bracelet like this from Cartier is the ultimate forever present.
THE ROW
Levi Cashmere Tank
When I ask for chocolate in my stocking, I'm referring to The Row chocolate-coloured cashmere, of course.
GOHAR WORLD
Set of Two Mother-Of-Pearl Salad Servers
The easiest way to elevate your tablescape game is with decadent tableware and accessories.
Tekla Fabrics
Lambswool Blanket in Ruck Stripes
For luxury bedding, blankets and sleepwear, Tekla is the fashion editor favourite.
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer Supple in Shiny Leather
A capsule-wardrobe staple, a pair of loafers can be worn all year round.
Burberry
Check Walking Umbrella in Sand Beige
If you live in the UK (or any rainy city), a luxury umbrella is a chic staple. One of my favourite ever gifts was this very Burberry umbrella—it gets compliments every fashion week.
LOEWE PERFUMES
Verbena Large Scented Outdoor Candle
All of Loewe's scents are phenomenal, but for a candle, this is my favourite.
Harrods
Large Soft Grain Leather Trinket Box
For all your jewellery!
JULIETTA X Cassetto
Resin Clip Earrings
Tortoiseshell is trending, and these earrings are perfect for every day.
GOHAR WORLD
Demi Bow-Embellished Satin Baguette Pouch
This baguette bag is a literal bag for your baguettes!
ISABEL MARANT
Freya Silver-Tone Clip Earrings
Perfect for party season.
TOTEME
Draped Fringed Wool-Blend Jacket
The popularity of the Toteme scarf coat shows no signs of slowing down, and fashion editors who don't already own one will likely have one on their wish list this year.
RABANNE
1969 Ball Chainmail Shoulder Bag
Nobody does party dressing like Rabanne, and this bag is asking to be your new New Year's Eve plus one.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
The cool girl's luxury sneaker.
Dr Dennis Gross
Drx Spectralite Faceware Pro
If you don't already have an LED mask, consider this one.