Everywhere I Look, Cool Londoners Are Wearing This Subtly Chic Jumper Trend

As a winter baby, there's nothing I love more than a bright and frosty day. Refreshed by a vivid blue sky accompanied by a brisk breeze, I find that this time of year ensures the most beautiful scenes outside and the cosiest settings inside.

Excited by all things wintery, naturally, I'm a huge fan of a great knit, and this season, I've noticed a fresh silhouette thriving on the style scene. Slotting into the wardrobes of those I look to for new-season styling inspiration, this winter, Londoners are swapping out their crew necks for the collared-jumper trend.

Decidedly more casual than its crew-neck equivalents, collared jumpers impart a more relaxed energy into an outfit whilst giving your look a sporty touch. Taking influence from the polo-jumper trend that follows a similar design, these jumpers feature a neat collar finish, often accompanied by button detailing or a V-neck silhouette.

A favourite within fashion circles for those who want a relaxed, everyday knit, this growing trend styles especially well with the straight-leg jeans we often reach for throughout the winter months whilst also looking chic paired with a smart tailored trouser.

Picking up across high-street stores and designer brands this season, many of my favourites have begun to adopt the trend. H&M's easy wool-blend version has already made its way into Lila Moss' wardrobe, whilst Marks and Spencer, Arket and Khaite also stock chic iterations.

Read on to discover the trend and shop our favourite collared jumpers below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST COLLARED JUMPERS:

H&M Wool-Blend Polo Shirt £55 SHOP NOW Lila Moss was spotted in this versatile jumper just last week.

Autograph Pure Cashmere Collared Knitted Top £75 SHOP NOW The cashmere composition gives this a supremely soft finish.

H&M Fine-Knit Collared Jumper in Burgundy £28 SHOP NOW The burgundy colour trend is taking off right now.

Arket Wool Polo Jumper in Black £77 SHOP NOW This also comes in light grey.

Zara Soft Polo Collar Sweater £20 SHOP NOW This looks much more expensive than it is.

Brunello Cucinelli Cable-Knit Cashmere Polo Sweater £2350 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Jigsaw Wool Cashmere Blend Collar Jumper £99 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear loosely tucked into tailored trousers.

Khaite Rene Oversized Cashmere Polo Sweater £1410 SHOP NOW Khaite masters elevated knitwear every time.

John Lewis Cashmere Collar Jumper in Taupe £110 SHOP NOW This light-beige shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

H&M Mohair-Blend Collared Jumper £55 SHOP NOW This is how to do dressed-up knitwear. I'll be styling this on repeat throughout party season.

Nobody's Child Beige Wool Open Collar Knitted Jumper £95 £76 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.