Everywhere I Look, Cool Londoners Are Wearing This Subtly Chic Jumper Trend

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

As a winter baby, there's nothing I love more than a bright and frosty day. Refreshed by a vivid blue sky accompanied by a brisk breeze, I find that this time of year ensures the most beautiful scenes outside and the cosiest settings inside.

Excited by all things wintery, naturally, I'm a huge fan of a great knit, and this season, I've noticed a fresh silhouette thriving on the style scene. Slotting into the wardrobes of those I look to for new-season styling inspiration, this winter, Londoners are swapping out their crew necks for the collared-jumper trend.

Influencer wears a collared jumper.

(Image credit: @lizzyhadfield)

Decidedly more casual than its crew-neck equivalents, collared jumpers impart a more relaxed energy into an outfit whilst giving your look a sporty touch. Taking influence from the polo-jumper trend that follows a similar design, these jumpers feature a neat collar finish, often accompanied by button detailing or a V-neck silhouette.

Influencer wears a collared jumper.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

A favourite within fashion circles for those who want a relaxed, everyday knit, this growing trend styles especially well with the straight-leg jeans we often reach for throughout the winter months whilst also looking chic paired with a smart tailored trouser.

Influencer wears a collared jumper.

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Picking up across high-street stores and designer brands this season, many of my favourites have begun to adopt the trend. H&M's easy wool-blend version has already made its way into Lila Moss' wardrobe, whilst Marks and Spencer, Arket and Khaite also stock chic iterations.

Read on to discover the trend and shop our favourite collared jumpers below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST COLLARED JUMPERS:

Wool-Blend Polo Shirt
H&M
Wool-Blend Polo Shirt

Lila Moss was spotted in this versatile jumper just last week.

Pure Cashmere Collared Knitted Top
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Collared Knitted Top

The cashmere composition gives this a supremely soft finish.

Fine-Knit Collared Jumper
H&M
Fine-Knit Collared Jumper in Burgundy

The burgundy colour trend is taking off right now.

Wool Polo Jumper
Arket
Wool Polo Jumper in Black

This also comes in light grey.

Soft Polo Collar Sweater
Zara
Soft Polo Collar Sweater

This looks much more expensive than it is.

Cable-Knit Cashmere Polo Sweater
Brunello Cucinelli
Cable-Knit Cashmere Polo Sweater

Add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe.

Wool Cashmere Blend Collar Jumper | Light Grey
Jigsaw
Wool Cashmere Blend Collar Jumper

Style with denim or wear loosely tucked into tailored trousers.

Rene Oversized Cashmere Polo Sweater
Khaite
Rene Oversized Cashmere Polo Sweater

Khaite masters elevated knitwear every time.

John Lewis Cashmere Collar Jumper
John Lewis
Cashmere Collar Jumper in Taupe

This light-beige shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Mohair-Blend Collared Jumper
H&M
Mohair-Blend Collared Jumper

This is how to do dressed-up knitwear. I'll be styling this on repeat throughout party season.

Beige Wool Open Collar Knitted Jumper
Nobody's Child
Beige Wool Open Collar Knitted Jumper

Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Pure Merino Wool Ribbed Polo Neck Jumper
M&S Collection
Pure Merino Wool Ribbed Polo Neck Jumper

This fine-knit design is perfect for winter layering.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

