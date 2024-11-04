Everywhere I Look, Cool Londoners Are Wearing This Subtly Chic Jumper Trend
As a winter baby, there's nothing I love more than a bright and frosty day. Refreshed by a vivid blue sky accompanied by a brisk breeze, I find that this time of year ensures the most beautiful scenes outside and the cosiest settings inside.
Excited by all things wintery, naturally, I'm a huge fan of a great knit, and this season, I've noticed a fresh silhouette thriving on the style scene. Slotting into the wardrobes of those I look to for new-season styling inspiration, this winter, Londoners are swapping out their crew necks for the collared-jumper trend.
Decidedly more casual than its crew-neck equivalents, collared jumpers impart a more relaxed energy into an outfit whilst giving your look a sporty touch. Taking influence from the polo-jumper trend that follows a similar design, these jumpers feature a neat collar finish, often accompanied by button detailing or a V-neck silhouette.
A favourite within fashion circles for those who want a relaxed, everyday knit, this growing trend styles especially well with the straight-leg jeans we often reach for throughout the winter months whilst also looking chic paired with a smart tailored trouser.
Picking up across high-street stores and designer brands this season, many of my favourites have begun to adopt the trend. H&M's easy wool-blend version has already made its way into Lila Moss' wardrobe, whilst Marks and Spencer, Arket and Khaite also stock chic iterations.
Read on to discover the trend and shop our favourite collared jumpers below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST COLLARED JUMPERS:
The cashmere composition gives this a supremely soft finish.
The burgundy colour trend is taking off right now.
Style with denim or wear loosely tucked into tailored trousers.
Khaite masters elevated knitwear every time.
This light-beige shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
This is how to do dressed-up knitwear. I'll be styling this on repeat throughout party season.
This fine-knit design is perfect for winter layering.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
