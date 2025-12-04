Looking for a 2026 Jewellery Refresh? This Elevated But Elegant Collection Is It

From an elegant stack of rings to stand-out abstract earrings, there’s nothing that polishes an outfit like jewellery. And with 2026 just around the corner, I think it’s time we start thinking about the new pieces to add to our collections. My personal taste? I like to invest in jewellery that perfectly strikes the balance between elegant and elevated, so naturally, Daisy London was one of the first brands that I decided to take a browse at.

And when I saw that the brand's newest collab with content creator and Mirror Water founder Estée Lalonde had launched, I immediately started to add browse through and add pieces from the collection to my Christmas wishlist. A versatile edit of modern structural silhouettes and classic vintage-inspired designs that feel both fresh and timeless, I knew I had to reach out to Estée to get her thoughts on her new collection. Here’s what she had to say.

1. What Was the Inspiration Behind the Newest Collection?

"This collection was inspired by a feeling more than anything else. That moment when you feel most like yourself. Over the years, my collections with Daisy have naturally shaped into this effortless, quietly confident aesthetic, and with the seventh collection, I wanted pieces that felt considered and personal, the kind of jewellery you don’t want to take off because it just feels like home. This collection is a continuation of the story we’ve been telling from the very beginning—timeless heirlooms that evolve with you, that you collect, cherish, and live your life in."

2. What Was the Design Process Like?

"The design process is honestly one of my favourite parts of working with Daisy, and after seven years together, it still feels just as exciting! Ruth Bewsey and the whole Daisy team really listen to me. We’ve built a rhythm over the years where the ideas flow so naturally, and there’s a genuine respect for each other’s instincts.

From the very first brainstorm session all the way through to the photoshoots, we laugh a lot, we obsess over the smallest details, and we’re all equally invested in creating pieces that feel intentional and true to who I am. Every collection becomes a shared labour of love, and this one in particular felt really seamless!"

3. Which Piece in the Collection is Your Favourite and Why?

"So hard to choose! Firstly, I’m completely obsessed with the Jewellery Case - something we haven’t done before as part of my collaboration with Daisy. It’s absolutely beautiful, the kind of jewellery storage you actually want to keep on display. It sold out in the first few weeks, but luckily had a restock just before Christmas. Definitely a great gift for anyone who collects pieces from my collections, old and new!

The birthstone ring is definitely one of my all-time favourite pieces (ever!). Each ring is made to order in solid gold with your chosen gemstone. I encourage people to choose the stone that speaks to them, whether it's your birth month, a special memory or a person."

