I don’t say this lightly, but I genuinely feel like my wardrobe has just taken a significant leap forward. It’s rare to find an accessory that can elevate an outfit so profoundly, but I’ve stumbled upon something that feels truly special.

Understated yet impactful, the cuff bracelet is the game-changing accessory I’m weaving into all my looks this season. Quietly commanding, this sleek piece adds a refined focal point to an outfit without overpowering it. In my opinion, it does exactly what jewellery should—enhancing your look in an effortless, subtle and chic way.

With its boho undertones, the cuff bracelet’s resurgence feels perfectly timed. Since Chemena Kamali took the helm at Chloé and debuted her effortlessly romantic, bohemian-inspired collections, the trend has been steadily rising. The cuff fits seamlessly into this aesthetic, and acts as the perfect finishing touch to ruffle blouses as well as more minimal top options.

Jewellery trends, much like fashion trends, tend to come and go. Not long ago, layered necklaces dominated our social media feeds, followed by a shift from gold to silver. Earrings evolved from statement hoops to elegant drops and, now, bracelets are firmly reclaiming their place as a wardrobe staple.

What I love most about cuff bracelets is their impact. They make a statement all on their own—whether simply looped around your wrist in place of a chain bracelet or worn higher up on the arm for an unexpected, chic twist. For a more directional approach, I adore styling them over clothing. A cuff bracelet looks particularly striking over the sleeve of a crisp white shirt or layered atop a sleek knit, adding depth and texture to your ensemble. And for a very 2025 take, the trend looks particularly stylish when mirrored on both wrists.

Another reason to love this trend? There’s a style for every budget. From H&M’s affordable yet polished option at just £13 to the elevated, sculptural designs from brands like Lié Studios and Uncommon Matters, there’s no shortage of inspiration. The latter, with their bold and timeless designs, feel like heirloom pieces in the making—investment-worthy treasures that will stand the test of time.

If you’re ready to add this season’s most sophisticated accessory to your collection, keep scrolling to shop our curated edit of the best cuff bracelets below.

SHOP CUFF BRACELETS:

Mango Embossed Maxi Bracelet £23 SHOP NOW Style over a dramatic glove or wear this over a neat button-down.

COS Sculpted Cuff £55 SHOP NOW This also comes in gold, but I personally find the silver so chic.

& Other Stories Wavy Cuff Bracelet £32 SHOP NOW This comes in two sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.

By Anthropologie Sculptural Cuff Bracelet £42 SHOP NOW The curved finish gives this a chic, sculptural finish.

LIÉ Studio The Emma Bracelet £315 SHOP NOW LIÉ's jewellery is some of my favourite out there.

Silence + Noise Molton Hinge Bangle £15 SHOP NOW For less that £20, this is hard to resist.

Azora Gold Signature Chunky Cuff Bangle £180 SHOP NOW Style this on your wrist or wear it further up your arm.

YSSO The Medea Cuff £670 SHOP NOW This is statement enough—no other jewellery needed!

Completedworks Gold-Plated Cuff £355 SHOP NOW The rippled effect gives this a relaxed, bohemian energy,

Babbblisio Gold Cuff Bracelet £6 SHOP NOW Style this layered over a simple knit for an effortlessly chic ensemble.

Mango Maxi-Volume Bracelet £18 SHOP NOW This looks way more expensive than it actually is.

Uncommon Matters Swell Silver Cuff £330 SHOP NOW This also comes in burgundy, gold and black.

Accessorize Stainless Steel Gold Plated Molten Cuff £26 SHOP NOW A sleek gold cuff is the easiest way to give your outfit a modern edge.

Marks & Spencer Asymmetric Wave Cuff £17 SHOP NOW Stack this up with other bracelets or wear it on its own.