Adding This Affordable Accessory to Your Outfits Will Make It Look Like You’ve Hired a Personal Stylist

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

I don’t say this lightly, but I genuinely feel like my wardrobe has just taken a significant leap forward. It’s rare to find an accessory that can elevate an outfit so profoundly, but I’ve stumbled upon something that feels truly special.

Understated yet impactful, the cuff bracelet is the game-changing accessory I’m weaving into all my looks this season. Quietly commanding, this sleek piece adds a refined focal point to an outfit without overpowering it. In my opinion, it does exactly what jewellery should—enhancing your look in an effortless, subtle and chic way.

Influencer wears a cuff bracelet.

(Image credit: @christietyler)

With its boho undertones, the cuff bracelet’s resurgence feels perfectly timed. Since Chemena Kamali took the helm at Chloé and debuted her effortlessly romantic, bohemian-inspired collections, the trend has been steadily rising. The cuff fits seamlessly into this aesthetic, and acts as the perfect finishing touch to ruffle blouses as well as more minimal top options.

Influencer wears a cuff bracelet.

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

Jewellery trends, much like fashion trends, tend to come and go. Not long ago, layered necklaces dominated our social media feeds, followed by a shift from gold to silver. Earrings evolved from statement hoops to elegant drops and, now, bracelets are firmly reclaiming their place as a wardrobe staple.

What I love most about cuff bracelets is their impact. They make a statement all on their own—whether simply looped around your wrist in place of a chain bracelet or worn higher up on the arm for an unexpected, chic twist. For a more directional approach, I adore styling them over clothing. A cuff bracelet looks particularly striking over the sleeve of a crisp white shirt or layered atop a sleek knit, adding depth and texture to your ensemble. And for a very 2025 take, the trend looks particularly stylish when mirrored on both wrists.

Influencer wears a cuff bracelet.

(Image credit: @emnitta)

Another reason to love this trend? There’s a style for every budget. From H&M’s affordable yet polished option at just £13 to the elevated, sculptural designs from brands like Lié Studios and Uncommon Matters, there’s no shortage of inspiration. The latter, with their bold and timeless designs, feel like heirloom pieces in the making—investment-worthy treasures that will stand the test of time.

Influencer wears a cuff bracelet.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

If you’re ready to add this season’s most sophisticated accessory to your collection, keep scrolling to shop our curated edit of the best cuff bracelets below.

SHOP CUFF BRACELETS:

Embossed Maxi Bracelet - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Embossed Maxi Bracelet

Style over a dramatic glove or wear this over a neat button-down.

Sculpted Cuff
COS
Sculpted Cuff

This also comes in gold, but I personally find the silver so chic.

Wavy Cuff Bracelet
& Other Stories
Wavy Cuff Bracelet

This comes in two sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.

Sculptural Cuff Bracelet
By Anthropologie
Sculptural Cuff Bracelet

The curved finish gives this a chic, sculptural finish.

The Emma Bracelet
LIÉ Studio
The Emma Bracelet

LIÉ's jewellery is some of my favourite out there.

Silence + Noise Molton Hinge Bangle
Silence + Noise
Molton Hinge Bangle

For less that £20, this is hard to resist.

Gold Signature Chunky Cuff Bangle
Azora
Gold Signature Chunky Cuff Bangle

Style this on your wrist or wear it further up your arm.

The Medea Cuff
YSSO
The Medea Cuff

This is statement enough—no other jewellery needed!

Gold-Plated Cuff
Completedworks
Gold-Plated Cuff

The rippled effect gives this a relaxed, bohemian energy,

Babbblisio Gold Cuff Bracelet,gold Arm Cuff Gold Cuff Bracelet for Women Gold Bangle Wristband Charm Bracelets Gold Bangles Gold Open Cuff Bangles Hammer Strike Pattern Chunky Gold Bangle
Babbblisio
Gold Cuff Bracelet

Style this layered over a simple knit for an effortlessly chic ensemble.

Maxi-Volume Bracelet - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Maxi-Volume Bracelet

This looks way more expensive than it actually is.

Swell Silver Cuff
Uncommon Matters
Swell Silver Cuff

This also comes in burgundy, gold and black.

Accessorize Z Stainless Steel Gold Plated Molten Cuff in Gold
Accessorize
Stainless Steel Gold Plated Molten Cuff

A sleek gold cuff is the easiest way to give your outfit a modern edge.

Asymmetric Wave Cuff
Marks & Spencer
Asymmetric Wave Cuff

Stack this up with other bracelets or wear it on its own.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸