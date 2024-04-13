5 Elegant Jewelry Trends From the '80s That Are Everywhere Again

a collage of models and women wearing 80s jewelry trends
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; @minahabchi; @sobalera; @bettinalooney; PICTURED: Tom Ford; Saint Laurent; Louis Vuitton; Chanel; Schiaparelli)
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
published

Question: What would you expect to find in a loved one’s jewelry box? Sure, there’s a chance you’d see a few family heirlooms. But what you might also discover is that those more “dated” jewelry pieces from a different era in time feel, well, relevant again. At least that’s the case with the rise of ‘80-inspired jewelry, which has, by all accounts, been plucked out of the obscurity of the bottom drawer to become one of the biggest jewelry trends of this moment. Although, for the record, it’s hard to escape the prevalence of ‘80s-coded fashion in general as it’s present in various parts of pop culture—from the return of exaggerated suiting on the runway to the rise of the “old money” aesthetic on social media. However, we’d argue that while various trends from the ‘80s have become popular again, none have encapsulated the enduring elegance of this era quite like the jewelry.

After all, many trinkets we now consider timeless staples, such as hoop earrings and bangles, were popularized during this period. Therefore, it’s only natural that the fashion crowd would want to rummage through the archives to bring back certain accessories. But make no mistake: While many of the jewelry trends we now see are very ‘80s-coded, they’ve never felt more contemporary. Don’t believe us? In an effort to prove that point, we did extensive image research to identify the five jewelry trends from the ‘80s that can currently be spotted everywhere, from the runway to real life. Plus, we shopped out each trend so that you can avoid pillaging your loved one’s collection in search of vintage jewelry from the ‘80s (thank us later).

a collage of runway images and street style images with women wearing 80s-inspired oversized earring trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; @cassdimicco; @bettinalooney; Pictured: Ferragamo S/S 24; Saint Laurent S/S 24; Coperni S/S 24)

No other jewelry trend quite embodies the excessive approach to accessories that defined ‘80s fashion quite like the oversized earrings that were trending during that era. It wasn’t that one style of earrings that was popular per se—everything from chunky clip-ons to huge hoops and bulky door knockers—but rather, an all-out embrace of sizing up earrings, period. It’s an approach that’s made a big comeback, as various S/S 24 and F/W 24 collections featured excessively oversized earrings. But let us be clear: while the return of large earrings does feel reminiscent of the ‘80s, designers revitalized it for this era in time by opting for sharp geometric shapes and minimal styling (refer to Saint Laurent, Coperni, and Ferragamo). By reimagining this jewelry trend, designers have made embracing big earring energy, again, all the easier.

Heaven Mayhem Plate Earrings
Heaven Mayhem
Plate Earrings

These two-tone earrings will easily match your current jewelry collection.

Naomi Gold Textured Circle Earrings

Aureum Collective
Naomi Gold Textured Circle Earrings

Everyone will think these earrings are vintage, because they're that elegant.

La Mer Stud Earrings
LILI CLASPE
La Mer Stud Earrings

Perfect for the summertime.

Textured Square Earrings - Women
Mango
Textured Square Earrings

Opting for geometric shaped earrings is the key to embracing this '80s jewelry trend.

18k Gold-Plated Ribbed Drop Earrings
OMA THE LABEL
18k Gold-Plated Ribbed Drop Earrings

Although opting for gold jewelry is the most easy way to pay homage to this era in fashion, you can also opt for these earrings in silver too.

Federica Tosi Julie Clip-On Earrings

Federica Tosi
Julie Clip-On Earrings

Clip-on earrings have never felt more contemporary.

a collage of models and women wearing the '80s inspired jewelry trend: big bangles

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; @daniellejinadu; @dawn.tan; Pictured: Saint Laurent S/S 24; Alaïa S/S 24; Schiaparelli S/S 24; Carolina Herrera S/S 24)

You couldn't flip through the pages of a glossy magazine in the '80s without seeing women wearing one jewelry trend: Big bangles. However, if we're honest, sometimes this trend veered into the territory of being slightly tacky—talking about you, neon plastic bangles! Luckily, the versions we've seen make a big comeback aren't the bangles of the past. Far more "minimal" in comparison, the cuffs spotted in recent collections feel contemporary because of how designers have played with proportions, shapes, and styling. For example, in Alaïa S/S 24 and F/W 24 shows, looks were adorned with colossal circular cuffs that only came in silver and gold. While at Schiaparelli, the accessories' shape was a bit more sculptural, giving it a sharper feel overall. And then, there was Saint Laurent and Carolina Herrera's spring shows, which used stacked bangles to add visual intrigue to runway looks with more streamlined silhouttes. Each runway show proves this formerly "dated" jewelry trend has undergone a big shift.

Ben-Amun Exclusive Small Wave 24k White-Gold Cuff
Ben-Amun
Exclusive Small Wave 24k White-Gold Cuff

The fashion crowd can't get enough of Ben-Amun's contemporary cuffs.

Alexis Bittar Wide Molten Bangle, Size Small
Alexis Bittar
Wide Molten Bangle, Size Small

We can attest to this bangle being worth every penny.

Hinge Cuff Bracelet

J.Crew
Hinge Cuff Bracelet

Don't be afraid to stack on the bracelets.

Open Oval Statement Cuff Bracelet
SOKO
Open Oval Statement Cuff Bracelet

The cutout detail on this cuff is too cool.

Gia Mega Bangle

JENNY BIRD
Gia Mega Bangle

Our editors are obsessed with Jenny Bird's bangles.

COMPLETEDWORKS Scrunch gold vermeil cuff
COMPLETEDWORKS
Scrunch Gold Vermeil Cuff

Jewelry collectors, this is all you.

a collage of models and women wearing the '80s inspired jewelry trend long layered chunky necklaces

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Szymon Brzoska/The Style Stalker; Pictured: Chanel S/S 24; Louis Vuitton S/S 24)

What’s another jewelry trend that defined ‘80s fashion? Long necklaces. During that period, it was all about opting for chunkier chains or larger pendants and stacking them on each other to create a perfectly layered look. Far more maximal in nature, this trend is far from the minimal jewelry we’ve seen takeover in recent years. But we’d argue that as people tire of the quiet luxury fashion aesthetic, it’s only natural that they’d want to embrace a louder take on accessorizing—which designers have made far more appealing, BTW. The case for embracing layered long necklaces was made more prominently in Chanel’s S/S 24 and Louis Vuitton’s F/W 24 collection, as classic silhouettes felt far chicer with the addition of layered chains. It may have taken a long time for this trend to come back into style, but it’s got a stake in the game for the unforeseeable future.

Cruise 22k Gold-Plated Multi-Stone Necklace
Sylvia Toledano
Cruise 22k Gold-Plated Multi-Stone Necklace

Peak '80s.

Luxe Necklace
Uncommon James
Luxe Necklace

Opt for a necklace with built-in layered chains to tap into this trend easily.

Jude Benhalim Selene Pendant
Jude Benhalim
Selene Pendant

Longer pendant necklaces were popular throughout the period.

Deconstructed Axiom Small Sphere Chain Necklace | Silver Plated
Missoma
Deconstructed Axiom Small Sphere Chain Necklace | Silver Plated

Long lariat necklaces are likely to make a comeback.

Large Gemela Pendant

MISHO
Large Gemela Pendant

Not your regular pendant necklace.

Baroque Ella Vintage Gold Long Pendant Necklace in Black
Kendra Scott
Baroque Ella Vintage Gold Long Pendant Necklace in Black Banded Agate

If you need the perfect example of how to style this jewelry trend, look above. A chunkier stone pendant necklace styled with other chains embodies the '80s fashion era sublimely.

a collage of models and women wearing the 80s jewelry trend: chain belts

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; @minahabchi; @annarvitiello; PICTURED: Chanel S/S 24; Patou S/S 24; Michael Kors S/S 24)

One could argue that no other fashion era was as heavy on accessories as the ‘80s—refer to the popularity of scrunchies, leg warmers, and even fanny packs. However, if we were to identify one particular item that’s come to embody the fashion aesthetic visually, it would be chain belts. Although the style was first popularized in the ‘20s, chain belts reached cult status in the ‘80s because they linked two of the biggest trends of that time (bold jewelry and big belts) into one accessory. While the allure of this accessory has never waned, in our minds, they’re about to make an ascension in popularity. In part, that’s because belts have, overall, been more prominent in recent runway collections. But it’s also because we’ve seen designer brands use chain belts to make even the most “casual” runway looks chicer—e.g., Michael Kors’s spring collection and Patou’s fall collection spiced up a black mini skirt with a linked belt. Similarly, tweed suit sets were made a bit more trendy with the addition of chain belts in Chanel’s spring and fall runway shows. All proved that it’s about time we linked up with this trend.

Below the Belt Ciana Chain Belt
B-Low The Belt
Ciana Chain Belt

Personally, we'd style this over a sharply tailored blazer to really lean into the '80s-coded fashion.

Renaissance Chain Belt
Free People
Renaissance Chain Belt

We could imagine Madonna wearing this chain belt sometime during the '80s.

Mayol The Sharona Gold-Plated Belly Chain
Mayol
The Sharona Gold-Plated Belly Chain

You can style this with swimsuits, dresses, and even denim all summer long.

Streets Ahead Golden Ring Flexible Zinc & Leather Belt
Streets Ahead
Golden Ring Flexible Zinc & Leather Belt

So glam.

Wide Circle Chain Belt
Urban Outfitters
Wide Circle Chain Belt

Even a cheaper-priced chain belt can elevate your ensembles.

Gucci Gold-Plated Belt
GUCCI
Gold-Plated Belt

Gucci is always a good idea.

a collage of models and women wearing the 80s inspired jewelry trend: pearls

(Image credit: Justin Shin/Getty Images; @sobalera; @christietyler; Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Kimhekim S/S 24; Versace S/S 24; Moschino F/W 24; Miu Miu F/W 24)

By now, we’ve hopefully made it abundantly clear that the jewelry trends that defined fashion during the ‘80s were anything but subtle. That’s no more apparent than with one particular trend spotted on powerhouses during that period: pearls. From Madonna to Princess Diana, there was no shortage of ‘80s style icons who not only wore pearls but often pushed the trend to the limits by wearing them in plenty. While styling multiple pearl pieces together might seem like a sensation of the past, recent runway seasons have proven otherwise. It could be an after-effect of the rise of the “old money” fashion aesthetic, but runway looks across collections featured looks drippin’ in pearls. There were more approachable iterations of the trend, such as cluster earrings in Versace’s S/S 24 collection or the single pearl necklace at Miu Miu’s fall show. However, more conceptual takes on the pearl jewelry trend also tapped into the cultural iconography of the ‘80s, such as the low-slung pearl chain belt in Kimhekim’s spring show. Or the over-the-top pearl body chain draped over a black dress in Moschino’s fall collection. While each designer varied in approach in how they played with pearls, each runway look proved the larger point that ‘80s fashion can’t be overlooked (quite literally).

2-Pack of Pearl Necklaces
ZARA
2-Pack of Pearl Necklaces

We'll be recreating the styling of these pearl necklaces, stat.

ALESSANDRA RICH Silver-tone, crystal and faux pearl clip earrings
ALESSANDRA RICH
Silver-Tone, Crystal and Faux Pearl Clip Earrings

These clip-ons feel like something you'd find in your mother's jewelry box.

Pearl Back Drape Necklace
Etsy
Pearl Back Drape Necklace

Reminder: '80s jewelry trends weren't subtle. Opt for pieces that allow you to drape pearls dramatically down the body.

Helena Pearl Strand Necklace in 18k Yellow Gold With Pearls and Diamonds, 9mm
David Yurman
Helena Pearl Strand Necklace in 18k Yellow Gold With Pearls and Diamonds, 9mm

You'll wear these for years to come.

Joey Baby Kylie Pearl Bracelet
Joey Baby
Kylie Pearl Bracelet

We'd recommend stacking small pearl bracelets to really embody this fashion era.

Exclusive Alanis Belt
Julietta
Exclusive Alanis Belt

Just think: you can adopt two signature '80s jewelry trends by buying this one pearl chain belt.

Explore More:
Accessories
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
Editor

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸