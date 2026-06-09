Adorning your outfits further with accessories is by far my favorite part about getting dressed, specifically with necklaces. I’m always in search of new jewelry trends to try, and now that it’s summer, it’s the perfect time to experiment. Shedded layers and more skin mean little room for experimenting with clothing, but that’s where chic, eye-catching necklace trends come into play. And I’ve discovered the top ones to try out for the season that fit many aesthetics.
Whether you’re into the minimal, quiet luxury look or you’re a bold dresser with hints of maximalist taste, these are necklace trends fashion people are wearing lately, and you’ll want to try before they’re everywhere this summer. If you’re in the market for a new go-to summer necklace trend or maybe even a few go-tos, keep scrolling to learn all the up-and-coming necklace trends for the summer.
Chunky Beaded Necklaces
Runways like Saint Laurent and Chanel signaled a new era of jewelry, featuring chunky beaded necklaces. Now, the trend has trickled down to fashion people online, sporting chunky necklaces with their summer outfits while out on vacation or as a finishing touch to a simple outfit. Chunky beaded necklaces add elements of maximalism to even the plainest outfits, so if you’re looking for ways to branch out of your comfort zone, this necklace trend is an easy solution.
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Shop Chunky Beaded Necklaces
ROXANNE ASSOULIN
The Very Big Bead Stone Tiger's Eye Necklace
Heaven Mayhem
Clementine Necklace
NEST Jewelry
Tiger's Eye Statement Necklace with Toggle
Joiana Jewelry
Mello Stone Necklace
MANGO
Maxi Ball Necklace
ZARA
Pack of 2 Striped Bead Necklaces
Fish Motif Necklaces
Whimsy in fashion is so back this summer. The fashion set has recently been obsessed with the fish motif, but my favorite form is in necklaces, thanks to fashion house Chloé’s S/S 25 runway collection, featuring a sea creature theme. The trend is eye-catching and chic with a touch of fun in the mix. Whether you’re into color or want to keep the motif simple, there are tons of options, and I’ve discovered some of the best ones.