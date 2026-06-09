Everyone Is Wearing Necklaces in 2026—These Are the 5 Specific Trends Set to Dominate This Summer

Trust me—these will be everywhere by July 1.

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women wearing summer necklace trends including beaded necklaces, pendant necklaces, and collar necklacees
(Image credit: @anoukyve; @alyssainthecity; @jen_wonders)
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Adorning your outfits further with accessories is by far my favorite part about getting dressed, specifically with necklaces. I’m always in search of new jewelry trends to try, and now that it’s summer, it’s the perfect time to experiment. Shedded layers and more skin mean little room for experimenting with clothing, but that’s where chic, eye-catching necklace trends come into play. And I’ve discovered the top ones to try out for the season that fit many aesthetics.

Whether you’re into the minimal, quiet luxury look or you’re a bold dresser with hints of maximalist taste, these are necklace trends fashion people are wearing lately, and you’ll want to try before they’re everywhere this summer. If you’re in the market for a new go-to summer necklace trend or maybe even a few go-tos, keep scrolling to learn all the up-and-coming necklace trends for the summer.

Chunky Beaded Necklaces

Runways like Saint Laurent and Chanel signaled a new era of jewelry, featuring chunky beaded necklaces. Now, the trend has trickled down to fashion people online, sporting chunky necklaces with their summer outfits while out on vacation or as a finishing touch to a simple outfit. Chunky beaded necklaces add elements of maximalism to even the plainest outfits, so if you’re looking for ways to branch out of your comfort zone, this necklace trend is an easy solution.

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a woman wearing a beaded necklace and a black cutout swimsuit with a fringe wrap skirt

(Image credit: @alyssainthecity)

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Fish Motif Necklaces

Whimsy in fashion is so back this summer. The fashion set has recently been obsessed with the fish motif, but my favorite form is in necklaces, thanks to fashion house Chloé’s S/S 25 runway collection, featuring a sea creature theme. The trend is eye-catching and chic with a touch of fun in the mix. Whether you’re into color or want to keep the motif simple, there are tons of options, and I’ve discovered some of the best ones.

a woman wearing a white button-down green striped pants, and blue bow heels

(Image credit: @luciacuesta_)

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