I’m in My 20s—6 Style Lessons I Learned to Look More Polished and Grown-Up
As a woman in my late 20s with a petite frame and a baby face, I often find myself mistaken for a teenager. It's a common occurrence for people to express surprise when I reveal my true age, frequently commenting on how I'll appreciate looking young in the future. While I do acknowledge the benefits of a youthful appearance, I can't help but feel a pang of insecurity. In an effort to exude a more mature, polished, and sophisticated vibe, I've embarked on a journey to curate a wardrobe that reflects these qualities.
Drawing inspiration from fashion insiders renowned for their elegant styling, I've gleaned valuable style lessons that have empowered me to use clothing and accessories to portray a more grown-up image. For instance, Cass Dimicco, the founder of Aureum Collective and someone whose style I admire, emphasized to me the importance of dressing for your proportions. She advised identifying the pieces in your closet that you gravitate towards the most and incorporating similar variations into your wardrobe. By embracing what suits you best and boosting your confidence, you can elevate your style effortlessly.
While this is just one of the invaluable lessons I've learned, I'm eager to share the complete list of insights that have guided my pursuit of appearing more mature while staying true to my style. Continue reading to discover the six pieces of advice that have been instrumental in helping me create a sophisticated look that defies my actual age.
1. Less is more
In my free time, one of my favorite activities is browsing through Instagram to bookmark tasteful outfits so that I can return to them when I need inspiration. Recently, while looking at them, I noticed a common thread among these chic looks: the principle of "less is more." This concept emphasizes simplicity, elegance, and functionality by opting for high-quality fabrics and streamlined cuts rather than intricate details or excessive embellishments.
To embrace this concept, I employ two personal strategies. First, I examine my outfit in the mirror and assess if there are elements that can be eliminated or substituted for subtler alternatives. Second, I declutter my wardrobe by parting with items that feel unnecessary or lack timeless appeal.
Shop the best minimalist pieces:
Shop the matching Cooper Skort ($175).
2. Invest in elevated basics
Those familiar with Who What Wear will likely be aware of our content that frequently touches on elevated basics, capsule wardrobes, and classic wardrobe essentials. This extensive coverage is for good reason; these pieces are the foundation of a refined and enduring wardrobe. They are reliable items that one can consistently turn to for many styling options and never get tired of. Plus, if you're experimenting with trends, they allow you to ground your outfit so it doesn't look or feel "kitschy."
These classic items include a crisp white T-shirt with a crew neck, an oversized yet tailored button-down shirt, medium-blue jeans without any rips, a broad-shouldered tailored blazer, a long camel trench coat, and a slightly oversized V-neck sweater that can be layered over another shirt, tied around the waist, or casually draped over the shoulders.
Trust me, as much as I love investing in the latest trendy pieces; I always remind myself to save my money for the essentials because I know they guarantee a grown-up, expensive-looking outfit.
Shop the best elevated basics:
3. "Big, Slim, Skin"
When faced with indecision about what to wear, I used to opt for either a loose, oversized outfit for comfort or a tight-fitting one to accentuate my shape. However, after discovering Amy Smilovic, the creative director and founder of Tibi's "Big, Slim, Skin" concept, my approach to dressing transformed and I started to notice I looked more mature and put-together.
To do this, combine something oversized with something fitted and reveal some skin for a sense of openness. You can roll up your sleeves to display your wrists, wear a top with a scoop neckline to reveal your décolletage, or choose a midi-length bottom to show a glimpse of your ankles. Dina Hansen's outfit in the image above is a perfect illustration of this concept: the baggy pants represent the "big" element, the fitted high-neck tank top represents the "slim," and the sleeveless design allows the individual to showcase the "skin" on their arms. Her choice of ballet flats was necessary because if she opted for open-toe shoes, it would expose too much "skin" and create a less polished appearance.
Shop the best pieces for "Big, Slim, Skin:"
4. "One, Ton, None"
Another concept I've embraced from Tibi is "One, Tone, None," which guides incorporating color into your wardrobe. The idea is that a single pop of color can create a focal point, while two might be overwhelming. Additionally, a complete look of different colors can exude calmness, and a neutral color palette without bright or bold colors can also make a strong statement. So, when I want to style a colorful piece, such as a blue dress, I either make sure that it's the only colored piece in my ensemble or pair it with other colorful garments and accessories.
Shop the best colorful pieces:
5. Accessories are everything
When it comes to elevating outfits, accessories (specifically jewelry and belts) play a crucial role. However, not all jewelry and belts are created equal. Selecting the right ones is essential, meaning choosing styles that can stand alone and are crafted from luxe materials. "Accessories are everything to my looks," says Dimicco. "I typically dress minimally and have my jewelry and belts as statement pieces. They create interest and balance out a look."
For belts, especially leather ones, quality is paramount. "I always look into the country of origin as it significantly impacts the quality and timelessness of the piece, ensuring longevity and value for my investment," says Dimicco. "As for the style of belts, I don't adhere to specific rules—a classic belt or a bold, studded one can each exude elegance and sophistication." When it comes to jewelry, Dimicco recommends shopping for minimalist-designed pieces that add the perfect amount of elegance and sparkle. "Lately, I’ve been sticking to just earrings such as small styles for every day and something more statement-making for a night out," Dimicco adds.
Shop the best accessories:
6. Black and white never fails
Contrary to popular belief, black and white is an easy color combination that always looks effortlessly stylish. Like French girl Sylvie Mus, you can pair a black cropped jacket with a white slip skirt or opt for a simple white tank top with black jeans to achieve a fashionable look. Another way to embrace the black-and-white style is by choosing one piece that incorporates only those two colors.
Thanks to their neutral nature, these pieces are almost impossible to style incorrectly. However, my favorite way is with black shoes—whether ballet flats or kitten heels—along with gold, silver, or mixed-metal jewelry and wire-frame sunglasses.
Shop the best black and white pieces:
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
Not Ready to Let Go of Your Favorite Linen Pants Just Yet? Try These 9 Chic Transitional Outfits
Bring on the layers and suede!
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
French, Scandi, and New York Women Are All About This Easy Outfit Formula
All our editors are on board.
By Ana Escalante
-
This Is the It Girl–Approved Way to Wear Summer's Easiest Wardrobe Essential
We don't make the rules.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Split My Time Between NYC and Cape Cod—35 Picks That Scream "City Meets Coastal Chic"
Good luck not wanting every last piece.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
8 Copenhagen Street Style Trends I Plan to Replicate in New York
Pared back yet never boring
By Nikki Chwatt
-
The Easy Yet Elevated Outfit Formula Fashion People Will Be Wearing Straight Into Fall
Here are seven takes on the chic look.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Fussy 'Fits Are Out, and Lazy Looks Are In: The Two-Piece Outfit I'm Seeing From NYC to Paris
Even Jennifer Lawrence is a fan.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
My Whole Life Changed When I Discovered These Anti-Trend Outfits
They're that good.
By Eliza Huber