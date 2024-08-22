I’m in My 20s—6 Style Lessons I Learned to Look More Polished and Grown-Up

As a woman in my late 20s with a petite frame and a baby face, I often find myself mistaken for a teenager. It's a common occurrence for people to express surprise when I reveal my true age, frequently commenting on how I'll appreciate looking young in the future. While I do acknowledge the benefits of a youthful appearance, I can't help but feel a pang of insecurity. In an effort to exude a more mature, polished, and sophisticated vibe, I've embarked on a journey to curate a wardrobe that reflects these qualities.

Drawing inspiration from fashion insiders renowned for their elegant styling, I've gleaned valuable style lessons that have empowered me to use clothing and accessories to portray a more grown-up image. For instance, Cass Dimicco, the founder of Aureum Collective and someone whose style I admire, emphasized to me the importance of dressing for your proportions. She advised identifying the pieces in your closet that you gravitate towards the most and incorporating similar variations into your wardrobe. By embracing what suits you best and boosting your confidence, you can elevate your style effortlessly.

While this is just one of the invaluable lessons I've learned, I'm eager to share the complete list of insights that have guided my pursuit of appearing more mature while staying true to my style. Continue reading to discover the six pieces of advice that have been instrumental in helping me create a sophisticated look that defies my actual age.

1. Less is more

In my free time, one of my favorite activities is browsing through Instagram to bookmark tasteful outfits so that I can return to them when I need inspiration. Recently, while looking at them, I noticed a common thread among these chic looks: the principle of "less is more." This concept emphasizes simplicity, elegance, and functionality by opting for high-quality fabrics and streamlined cuts rather than intricate details or excessive embellishments.

To embrace this concept, I employ two personal strategies. First, I examine my outfit in the mirror and assess if there are elements that can be eliminated or substituted for subtler alternatives. Second, I declutter my wardrobe by parting with items that feel unnecessary or lack timeless appeal.

Shop the best minimalist pieces:

H&M Microfiber Camisole Top $8 SHOP NOW

AGOLDE Daryl Pleated Cotton-Twill Wide-Leg Pants $260 SHOP NOW

Tibi The Slip Cami $275 SHOP NOW

Amanda Uprichard x Revolve Ines Top $179 SHOP NOW Shop the matching Cooper Skort ($175).

J.Crew Berkeley Bucket Bag in Leather and Suede $198 SHOP NOW

Reformation Alivia Dress $248 $17 SHOP NOW

2. Invest in elevated basics

Those familiar with Who What Wear will likely be aware of our content that frequently touches on elevated basics , capsule wardrobes , and classic wardrobe essentials . This extensive coverage is for good reason; these pieces are the foundation of a refined and enduring wardrobe. They are reliable items that one can consistently turn to for many styling options and never get tired of. Plus, if you're experimenting with trends, they allow you to ground your outfit so it doesn't look or feel "kitschy."

These classic items include a crisp white T-shirt with a crew neck, an oversized yet tailored button-down shirt, medium-blue jeans without any rips, a broad-shouldered tailored blazer, a long camel trench coat, and a slightly oversized V-neck sweater that can be layered over another shirt, tied around the waist, or casually draped over the shoulders.

Trust me, as much as I love investing in the latest trendy pieces; I always remind myself to save my money for the essentials because I know they guarantee a grown-up, expensive-looking outfit.

Shop the best elevated basics:

Róhe Cotton Rib Tank Top $110 SHOP NOW

MANGO Cotton Trench Coat With Shirt Collar $160 SHOP NOW

KHAITE Danielle Stretch High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans $520 SHOP NOW

Intentionally Blank Anca Sandal Heels $189 SHOP NOW

ANINE BING Mika Cotton-Poplin Shirt $200 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater $239 SHOP NOW

3. "Big, Slim, Skin"

When faced with indecision about what to wear, I used to opt for either a loose, oversized outfit for comfort or a tight-fitting one to accentuate my shape. However, after discovering Amy Smilovic, the creative director and founder of Tibi's "Big, Slim, Skin" concept, my approach to dressing transformed and I started to notice I looked more mature and put-together.

To do this, combine something oversized with something fitted and reveal some skin for a sense of openness. You can roll up your sleeves to display your wrists, wear a top with a scoop neckline to reveal your décolletage, or choose a midi-length bottom to show a glimpse of your ankles. Dina Hansen's outfit in the image above is a perfect illustration of this concept: the baggy pants represent the "big" element, the fitted high-neck tank top represents the "slim," and the sleeveless design allows the individual to showcase the "skin" on their arms. Her choice of ballet flats was necessary because if she opted for open-toe shoes, it would expose too much "skin" and create a less polished appearance.

Shop the best pieces for "Big, Slim, Skin:"

Banana Republic Siena Wide-Leg Italian Wool Pant $150 $90 SHOP NOW

Reformation Lucy Skirt $198 SHOP NOW

Norma Kamali Slim Fit Sleeveless Turtleneck Top $85 SHOP NOW

LIONESS Top Model Jean $99 SHOP NOW

4. "One, Ton, None"

Another concept I've embraced from Tibi is "One, Tone, None," which guides incorporating color into your wardrobe. The idea is that a single pop of color can create a focal point, while two might be overwhelming. Additionally, a complete look of different colors can exude calmness, and a neutral color palette without bright or bold colors can also make a strong statement. So, when I want to style a colorful piece, such as a blue dress, I either make sure that it's the only colored piece in my ensemble or pair it with other colorful garments and accessories.

Shop the best colorful pieces:

ZARA Satin Effect Heeled Mules $50 SHOP NOW

MANGO Mini-Shopper Shoulder Bag $60 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Caro Lightweight Cashmere V-Neck Sweater $150 SHOP NOW

Melie Bianco Willow Shoulder Bag $98 SHOP NOW

COS Scarf-Detail Wool Maxi Dress $170 SHOP NOW

Lié Studio The Hannah Sterling Silver Jade Earrings $235 SHOP NOW

5. Accessories are everything

When it comes to elevating outfits, accessories (specifically jewelry and belts) play a crucial role. However, not all jewelry and belts are created equal. Selecting the right ones is essential, meaning choosing styles that can stand alone and are crafted from luxe materials. "Accessories are everything to my looks," says Dimicco. "I typically dress minimally and have my jewelry and belts as statement pieces. They create interest and balance out a look."

For belts, especially leather ones, quality is paramount. "I always look into the country of origin as it significantly impacts the quality and timelessness of the piece, ensuring longevity and value for my investment," says Dimicco. "As for the style of belts, I don't adhere to specific rules—a classic belt or a bold, studded one can each exude elegance and sophistication." When it comes to jewelry, Dimicco recommends shopping for minimalist-designed pieces that add the perfect amount of elegance and sparkle. "Lately, I’ve been sticking to just earrings such as small styles for every day and something more statement-making for a night out," Dimicco adds.

Shop the best accessories:

Ben-Amun Exclusive Cobra Gold-Tone Necklace $295 SHOP NOW

Aureum Collective No. 10 Belt $200 SHOP NOW

Pandora Organically Shaped Broad Open Bangle $350 SHOP NOW

Heaven Mayhem The Icon Watch $280 SHOP NOW

JENNY BIRD Viviana Ring $118 SHOP NOW

MÉGA Graduate Earrings $215 SHOP NOW

6. Black and white never fails

Contrary to popular belief, black and white is an easy color combination that always looks effortlessly stylish. Like French girl Sylvie Mus, you can pair a black cropped jacket with a white slip skirt or opt for a simple white tank top with black jeans to achieve a fashionable look. Another way to embrace the black-and-white style is by choosing one piece that incorporates only those two colors.

Thanks to their neutral nature, these pieces are almost impossible to style incorrectly. However, my favorite way is with black shoes—whether ballet flats or kitten heels—along with gold, silver, or mixed-metal jewelry and wire-frame sunglasses.

Shop the best black and white pieces:

ZARA Metal Button Jacket $70 SHOP NOW

H&M Bootcut High Jeans $40 SHOP NOW

MANGO Midi Satin Skirt $70 SHOP NOW

SNYDS x REVOLVE Emiliana Top $78 SHOP NOW

Ronny Kobo Vito Dress $498 SHOP NOW