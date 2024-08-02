This Chic Eyewear Trend Will Help You Get "Summer in the Hamptons" Style

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

With its exclusive and luxurious appeal, the Hamptons holds a magnetic pull for seasoned visitors and newcomers alike. Specifically, individuals are drawn to its upscale restaurants, beachfront retreats, and high-end boutiques. For me, however, the real allure lies in the art of people watching. It's a delight to witness the parade of sophisticated, aspirational, and opulent outfits on display as visitors take to the streets to showcase their impeccable fashion sense.

My recent venture out east with Vogue Eyewear doubled as a mission to spot emerging trends worthy of gracing my wardrobe. Immediately, one fad caught my eye: metal-framed eyewear. This style stood out against the backdrop of the Hamptons's chic landscape, serving as a captivating testament to the area's ever-evolving fashion scene.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

On Nikki Chwatt: Vogue Eyewear VO4316S Sunglasses ($78)

As I traveled from Southampton to Montauk, I noticed countless fashionable women sporting sunglasses and eyeglasses with intricately designed frames in either gold or silver. The way these particular styles marry retro aesthetics and modern sophistication provides a wide range of styling options. I saw people pairing them with wide-leg trousers , a bikini, and a straw bag for a beach day and coordinating them with a minidress , loafers , and socks for a casual gelato outing.

This emerging trend may catch some off guard, but I've closely monitored its ascent among street style influencers and celebrities. Whether it's '70s-inspired aviators like those favored by Jennifer Aniston , retro round frames like Gwyneth Paltrow 's, or classic styles like those worn by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley , wire-rim eyewear has, no doubt, received the stamp of approval from fashion's elite.

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

On Chwatt: Vogue Eyewear VO4309S Sunglasses ($115)

Intrigued by the look, I searched for the perfect pair. Amid many designer choices, Vogue Eyewear stood out with its captivating new summer collection. Off the bat, I was drawn to how the collection inspired people on the trip with me to express their unique fashion sense without limitations. I was also impressed by the assortment of metal frames in different shapes and sizes, complemented by gradient or solid-colored lenses, ensuring a perfect fit for all face shapes and personal styles.

Now, it's your turn to embrace the trend. Scroll on to discover the most elegant metal-framed glasses from Vogue Eyewear that are perfect for adding a touch of Hamptons style to your look.

How other people in the Hamptons are wearing metal-framed glasses:

(Image credit: Vogue Eyewear)

On Rayvin Huger: Vogue Eyewear VO4310 Glasses ($146)

Who said you can't have fun with this eyewear trend? Take a styling note from Rayvin and pair the glasses with a bold and modern top and equally striking jeans.

(Image credit: Vogue Eyewear)

On Bridget Brown: Vogue Eyewear VO4316S Sunglasses ($78)

Bridget demonstrated the timeless appeal of cat-eye metal-framed sunglasses by pairing them with a simple, casual outfit consisting of denim shorts and a butter-yellow asymmetric top.

(Image credit: Vogue Eyewear)

On Lila Flowers: Vogue Eyewear VO4310 Glasses ($146)

Lila made a case for adding a romantic touch to a traditionally preppy style by complementing her transparent metal-frame glasses with a lavender skirt set.

Shop Vogue Eyewear's selection of new metal-framed glasses:

VOGUE 56mm Irregular Sunglasses $78 SHOP NOW The pink lenses are so cute and summery. I love how they contrast the black frame.

Vogue Eyewear VO4316S Sunglasses $78 SHOP NOW I've seen four women with different face shapes try these on, and they looked good on each one.

Vogue Eyewear VO4309S Sunglasses $115 SHOP NOW When I tried on these sunglasses, I immediately fell in love with them. Their oversize fit strikes the perfect balance between being oversize and overly so, and their metal frame exudes a retro vibe. You can select from a range of lens colors, including dark green, blue, dark brown, and purple.

Vogue Eyewear VO4289S Sunglasses $115 $92 SHOP NOW These sunglasses have a high-end aesthetic, but you won't have to pay the designer price. They have a nostalgic aviator style but with a modern twist of square-shaped frames. The contrast of the gold frame against the green lens is particularly striking, but there are four other equally appealing styles to consider.

VOGUE 56mm Cat Eye Sunglasses $78 SHOP NOW If you haven't noticed yet, Vogue Eyewear has produced this style in multiple colors because it's a top seller. Shoppers can't get enough of the flattering fit, and neither can I.

VOGUE 57mm Gradient Round Sunglasses $78 SHOP NOW This style is classic and timeless, meaning you'll have them for years to come and never get sick of them.

VOGUE 56mm Irregular Optical Glasses $119 SHOP NOW The preppy trend is in full swing, so it's time to embrace the eyewear trend—even if you don't wear prescription lenses.

Vogue Eyewear VO4310 Glasses $146 SHOP NOW These delicate frames are the perfect complement to champagne-hued pants and a blazer.

Shop more of my favorite Vogue Eyewear glasses:

vogue eyewear VO4290S Sunglasses $115 $92 SHOP NOW I'm certain that aviator sunglasses will be very popular this fall.

VOGUE 54mm Gradient Irregular Sunglasses $78 SHOP NOW I styled these with a straw hat, white boxer shorts, and a lace blouse.

VOGUE 52mm Oval Sunglasses $99 SHOP NOW Pair these with an all-white ensemble.

VOGUE 22mm Rectangular Sunglasses $78 SHOP NOW The epitome of a "brat summer."

VOGUE 53mm Oval Optical Glasses $119 SHOP NOW These are sure to make a stylish statement.