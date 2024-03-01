Alexa Chung Just Ditched Her Boots for Spring’s Freshest Flat-Shoe Trend

Alexa Chung's most recent look perfectly demonstrates the model and presenter's ability to craft a timeless outfit whilst nodding to the most poignant new-season trends. Appearing on the front row of Chloé's autumn/winter 2024/2025 runway show in Paris, Chung styled a look that comprised jeans and a button down with a striking spring buy.

Whilst the body of her look retained a distinctly smart edge, Chung brought in a playful element to her outfit by styling it with trending studded flat shoes. Up there with velvet mary janes and mesh ballet flats, the studded flat shoe trend is the latest unexpected shoe style to take off this season. With a classic ballerina shape, the studded detailing adds a point of interest and subtly grungy edge to an outfit, without dominating or overwhelming a look.

(Image credit: Getty)

As Chung demonstrated in the French capital, this growing shoe trend carries the same versatility as most other flats. Styling well with straight leg and flare jeans, we also predict we'll be seeing this shoe worn with white cotton dresses and longline skirts throughout spring and summer.

Giving her look with a very 2024 twist, Chung called upon another simple styling hack that was everywhere during New York Fashion Week. Styling a jumper slung around the shoulders was the unexpected accessory of choice amongst fashion editors this month, so, given Chung is just as in tune with new trends as any editor, we weren't surprised to see her styling the trend in Paris yesterday.

Ever providing the best outfit inspiration, read on to shop the shoe trend backed by Alexa Chung this spring.

SHOP THE STUDDED FLAT-SHOE TREND

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £298 SHOP NOW These mary janes also come in seven other colours and styles.

Mango Studded Ballerinas £50 SHOP NOW Style with white socks or wear on its own.

Le Monde Beryl Studded Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £445 SHOP NOW White flats are trending this season.

KHAITE Marcy Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats £840 SHOP NOW Tap into two shoe trends at once and shop a mesh studded flat.

Steve Madden Vinetta-R Sandal Rhinestone £130 SHOP NOW These ballet flats balance a feminine silhoutte with a grundy edge.

Raye Jane Flat £185 SHOP NOW Style with baggy jeans or trousers.

KHAITE Marcy Crystal-Embellished Satin Ballet Flats £980 SHOP NOW Khaite's shoes are a fashion editors favourite.

Asos Locke Premium Leather Studded Ballet £75 SHOP NOW Style with some colourful tights to tap into the growing hosiery trend.

Maje Crystal-Embellished Leather Ballet Pumps £329 SHOP NOW The bow details adds a delicate edge to these studded flats.

Bimba Y Lola Studded Black Leather Ballerina £210 SHOP NOW Pointed toe shoes are having a moment this season.

Christopher Esber Minette Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats £735 SHOP NOW In my opinion, these are the perfect party shoes.

Loeffler Randall Leonie Crystal-Embellished Tulle Ballet Flats £215 SHOP NOW These delicate flats will add a feminine edge to any outfit.

Alaïa Crystal-Embellished Leather Mules £700 SHOP NOW Bring some sparkle to your step.

Amina Muaddi Ane Crystal-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats £1050 SHOP NOW Style with a longline skirt or mini.

Alaïa Embellished Leather Ballet Flats £890 SHOP NOW Alaïa flats are a go-to for fashion editors.

Stradivarius Ballet Flats With Rhinestone Ankle Strap £36 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Loewe Toy Ballerina In Suede And Allover Rhinestones £1200 SHOP NOW This also comes in pink and pistachio.