Alexa Chung Just Ditched Her Boots for Spring’s Freshest Flat-Shoe Trend

By Natalie Munro
published

Alexa Chung's most recent look perfectly demonstrates the model and presenter's ability to craft a timeless outfit whilst nodding to the most poignant new-season trends. Appearing on the front row of Chloé's autumn/winter 2024/2025 runway show in Paris, Chung styled a look that comprised jeans and a button down with a striking spring buy.

Whilst the body of her look retained a distinctly smart edge, Chung brought in a playful element to her outfit by styling it with trending studded flat shoes. Up there with velvet mary janes and mesh ballet flats, the studded flat shoe trend is the latest unexpected shoe style to take off this season. With a classic ballerina shape, the studded detailing adds a point of interest and subtly grungy edge to an outfit, without dominating or overwhelming a look.

Alexa Chung styles studded flats

(Image credit: Getty)

As Chung demonstrated in the French capital, this growing shoe trend carries the same versatility as most other flats. Styling well with straight leg and flare jeans, we also predict we'll be seeing this shoe worn with white cotton dresses and longline skirts throughout spring and summer.

Giving her look with a very 2024 twist, Chung called upon another simple styling hack that was everywhere during New York Fashion Week. Styling a jumper slung around the shoulders was the unexpected accessory of choice amongst fashion editors this month, so, given Chung is just as in tune with new trends as any editor, we weren't surprised to see her styling the trend in Paris yesterday.

Ever providing the best outfit inspiration, read on to shop the shoe trend backed by Alexa Chung this spring.

SHOP THE STUDDED FLAT-SHOE TREND

Bethany Ballet Flat
Reformation
Bethany Ballet Flat

These mary janes also come in seven other colours and styles.

studded flats
Mango
Studded Ballerinas

Style with white socks or wear on its own.

studded flats
Le Monde Beryl
Studded Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

White flats are trending this season.

studded flats
KHAITE
Marcy Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats

Tap into two shoe trends at once and shop a mesh studded flat.

Vinetta-R Sandal Rhinestone
Steve Madden
Vinetta-R Sandal Rhinestone

These ballet flats balance a feminine silhoutte with a grundy edge.

Jane Flat
Raye
Jane Flat

Style with baggy jeans or trousers.

studded flats
KHAITE
Marcy Crystal-Embellished Satin Ballet Flats

Khaite's shoes are a fashion editors favourite.

studded flats
Asos
Locke Premium Leather Studded Ballet

Style with some colourful tights to tap into the growing hosiery trend.

Crystal-Embellished Leather Ballet Pumps
Maje
Crystal-Embellished Leather Ballet Pumps

The bow details adds a delicate edge to these studded flats.

Studded Black Leather Ballerina
Bimba Y Lola
Studded Black Leather Ballerina

Pointed toe shoes are having a moment this season.

studded flats
Christopher Esber
Minette Crystal-Embellished Mesh Ballet Flats

In my opinion, these are the perfect party shoes.

studded flats
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Crystal-Embellished Tulle Ballet Flats

These delicate flats will add a feminine edge to any outfit.

Crystal-Embellished Leather Mules
Alaïa
Crystal-Embellished Leather Mules

Bring some sparkle to your step.

studded flats
Amina Muaddi
Ane Crystal-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats

Style with a longline skirt or mini.

Embellished Leather Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Embellished Leather Ballet Flats

Alaïa flats are a go-to for fashion editors.

studded flats
Stradivarius
Ballet Flats With Rhinestone Ankle Strap

These look more expensive than they are.

studded flats
Loewe
Toy Ballerina In Suede And Allover Rhinestones

This also comes in pink and pistachio.

Grid Embellished Suede Ballet Flats
The Attico
Grid Embellished Suede Ballet Flats

I'm banking these ahead of summer.

Explore More:
Alexa Chung Flats Ballet Flats Shoes
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸