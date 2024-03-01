Alexa Chung Just Ditched Her Boots for Spring’s Freshest Flat-Shoe Trend
Alexa Chung's most recent look perfectly demonstrates the model and presenter's ability to craft a timeless outfit whilst nodding to the most poignant new-season trends. Appearing on the front row of Chloé's autumn/winter 2024/2025 runway show in Paris, Chung styled a look that comprised jeans and a button down with a striking spring buy.
Whilst the body of her look retained a distinctly smart edge, Chung brought in a playful element to her outfit by styling it with trending studded flat shoes. Up there with velvet mary janes and mesh ballet flats, the studded flat shoe trend is the latest unexpected shoe style to take off this season. With a classic ballerina shape, the studded detailing adds a point of interest and subtly grungy edge to an outfit, without dominating or overwhelming a look.
As Chung demonstrated in the French capital, this growing shoe trend carries the same versatility as most other flats. Styling well with straight leg and flare jeans, we also predict we'll be seeing this shoe worn with white cotton dresses and longline skirts throughout spring and summer.
Giving her look with a very 2024 twist, Chung called upon another simple styling hack that was everywhere during New York Fashion Week. Styling a jumper slung around the shoulders was the unexpected accessory of choice amongst fashion editors this month, so, given Chung is just as in tune with new trends as any editor, we weren't surprised to see her styling the trend in Paris yesterday.
Ever providing the best outfit inspiration, read on to shop the shoe trend backed by Alexa Chung this spring.
SHOP THE STUDDED FLAT-SHOE TREND
Tap into two shoe trends at once and shop a mesh studded flat.
These ballet flats balance a feminine silhoutte with a grundy edge.
Style with some colourful tights to tap into the growing hosiery trend.
The bow details adds a delicate edge to these studded flats.
In my opinion, these are the perfect party shoes.
These delicate flats will add a feminine edge to any outfit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
