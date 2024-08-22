I Just Got Back From Copenhagen Fashion Week—7 Fall Trends I Spotted on Stylish Scandis
As a fashion editor, I've been lucky enough to see the world in the name of fashion. Whether it's attending Seoul Fashion Week or going to New York shows, I'm always down to travel to stylish countries to see how chic people get dressed across the world. So when the opportunity came up to be in Copenhagen during fashion week with the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair organization, I jumped at the chance. While I'd always admired Scandi style from afar, I had never been up close and personal with the style set in the city until then.
After spending a week spotting stylish attendees running around Copenhagen Fashion Week, I can assure you there a ton of chic looks that would be stellar on any Scandi fall fashion trend Pinterest board. From can't-miss capris to controversial bubble skirts, these seven Scandi fashion trends are all I'll be wearing in September, October, and November.
Balloon Skirts
Balloon skirts are one of fall's most controversial trends, with the scooped, bubble hemline making a return since last being seen on early 2000s red carpets. Love them or hate them, these skirts were all over the streets of Copenhagen. If you're nervous about styling them, opt for a simple, timeless tank top or T-shirt to let the skirt do all of the talking.
Barn Jackets
Barn jackets have always been such a cozy, fall staple in my eyes. Case in point: As the temperatures are heading down in Copenhagen, more and more people are opting to wear the timeless, Princess Diana–esque style. While boxy neutral and brown-toned carpenter and barn jackets reigned supreme, there's a style out there for everyone.
Capri Pants
Although I'm firmly team capri pants, I was nervous that the cropped hemline was a warm-weather-only item. Thankfully, my fears were eased after seeing them all over the Scandi streets. Editors, influencers, and It girls alike wore the style with button-downs, peplum blouses, and blazers—the styling options, frankly, are endless.
Double Denim
A good Canadian tuxedo always gets my fashion senses tingling when the weather cools down, so it's no surprise the double denim look was on my radar as I headed to Copenhagen. Thankfully, the delicious street style didn't disappoint me, with guests opting to embrace the age-old classic outfit via oversize jackets, wide-leg jeans, or denim maxi skirts.
Sculptural Silhouettes
If you need to know one thing about Scandi street style, it's that the Danes dress to the nines, always. Sculptural dressing, complete with ruched silhouettes and asymmetrical hemlines, were most guests' go-to for fancier, dressier events like post-show drinks or brand dinners throughout Copenhagen fashion week. If your style leans a bit more casual, you can still get the statuesque look by going for draped tops.
Puddle Pants
It's the baggy jeans for me. Copenhagen's style set loves to embrace the ultra-wide-leg look year-round, but as fall slowly settles in, I'm seeing more and more puddle pants hit the streets (and runways!). While Scandis' go-to footwear for baggy jeans is Havaianas flip-flops, I'm planning on wearing this trend with easy sneakers or ballet flats in New York. No open-toed shoes on these city streets for me!
Cinched Blazers
Chic, cinched-waist blazers were all the rage last fall, so I wasn't surprised to see their reappearance in Copenhagen as the sun sets on summer. Whether it's high-neck prim-and-proper waistcoat styles catching your attention or dramatically cinched S-shape blazers, this trend will long outlast any season or closet thanks to the versatility of the jacket style.
