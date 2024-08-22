I Just Got Back From Copenhagen Fashion Week—7 Fall Trends I Spotted on Stylish Scandis

Woman wearing double denim scandi fall fashion trend.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

As a fashion editor, I've been lucky enough to see the world in the name of fashion. Whether it's attending Seoul Fashion Week or going to New York shows, I'm always down to travel to stylish countries to see how chic people get dressed across the world. So when the opportunity came up to be in Copenhagen during fashion week with the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair organization, I jumped at the chance. While I'd always admired Scandi style from afar, I had never been up close and personal with the style set in the city until then.

After spending a week spotting stylish attendees running around Copenhagen Fashion Week, I can assure you there a ton of chic looks that would be stellar on any Scandi fall fashion trend Pinterest board. From can't-miss capris to controversial bubble skirts, these seven Scandi fashion trends are all I'll be wearing in September, October, and November.

Balloon Skirts

The Style Stalker Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring Summer 2025 street style photos.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Balloon skirts are one of fall's most controversial trends, with the scooped, bubble hemline making a return since last being seen on early 2000s red carpets. Love them or hate them, these skirts were all over the streets of Copenhagen. If you're nervous about styling them, opt for a simple, timeless tank top or T-shirt to let the skirt do all of the talking.

Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt
COS
Balloon-Hem Maxi Skirt

Brynn Skirt
Reformation
Brynn Skirt

Midirock Ellah
Cinq à Sept
Midirock Ellah

Balloon Midi Skirt
ZARA
Balloon Midi Skirt

Barn Jackets

The Style Stalker Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring Summer 2025 street style photos.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Barn jackets have always been such a cozy, fall staple in my eyes. Case in point: As the temperatures are heading down in Copenhagen, more and more people are opting to wear the timeless, Princess Diana–esque style. While boxy neutral and brown-toned carpenter and barn jackets reigned supreme, there's a style out there for everyone.

Prada, Cropped Canvas Jacket
Prada
Cropped Canvas Jacket

Chore Coat
ALPHA INDUSTRIES
Chore Coat

We the Free Cori Waxed Jacket
We The Free
Cori Waxed Jacket

Hazel Canvas Jacket
Pendleton
Hazel Canvas Jacket

Capri Pants

The Style Stalker Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring Summer 2025 street style photos.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Although I'm firmly team capri pants, I was nervous that the cropped hemline was a warm-weather-only item. Thankfully, my fears were eased after seeing them all over the Scandi streets. Editors, influencers, and It girls alike wore the style with button-downs, peplum blouses, and blazers—the styling options, frankly, are endless.

83216gd - Garment Dye Cropped Legging
Los Angeles Apparel
Garment Dye Cropped Legging

Low Rise Capri Pant
Abercrombie & Fitch
Low Rise Capri Pant

Lane Bryant, Signature Fit Slim Capri 4-Season Pant
Lane Bryant
Signature Fit Slim Capri 4-Season Pant

Capri Leggings
Mango
Capri Leggings

Double Denim

The Style Stalker Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring Summer 2025 street style photos.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

A good Canadian tuxedo always gets my fashion senses tingling when the weather cools down, so it's no surprise the double denim look was on my radar as I headed to Copenhagen. Thankfully, the delicious street style didn't disappoint me, with guests opting to embrace the age-old classic outfit via oversize jackets, wide-leg jeans, or denim maxi skirts.

Moto Collarless Denim Jacket
Aligne
Moto Collarless Denim Jacket

Soy Turn Up Straight Leg Jean
Aligne
Soy Turn Up Straight Leg Jean

Madewell, Denim Crewneck Vest in Java Wash
Madewell
Denim Crewneck Vest in Java Wash

Madewell, Denim Circle Midi Skirt in Java Wash
Madewell
Denim Circle Midi Skirt in Java Wash

Sculptural Silhouettes

The Style Stalker Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring Summer 2025 street style photos.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

If you need to know one thing about Scandi street style, it's that the Danes dress to the nines, always. Sculptural dressing, complete with ruched silhouettes and asymmetrical hemlines, were most guests' go-to for fancier, dressier events like post-show drinks or brand dinners throughout Copenhagen fashion week. If your style leans a bit more casual, you can still get the statuesque look by going for draped tops.

Priam Ruched Dress
Ninety Percent
Priam Ruched Dress

Ruched Asymmetric Top
ZARA
Ruched Asymmetric Top

Silk Jersey Dress
Tory Burch
Silk Jersey Dress

Line & Dot, Lennon Top
Line & Dot
Lennon Top

Puddle Pants

The Style Stalker Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring Summer 2025 street style photos.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

It's the baggy jeans for me. Copenhagen's style set loves to embrace the ultra-wide-leg look year-round, but as fall slowly settles in, I'm seeing more and more puddle pants hit the streets (and runways!). While Scandis' go-to footwear for baggy jeans is Havaianas flip-flops, I'm planning on wearing this trend with easy sneakers or ballet flats in New York. No open-toed shoes on these city streets for me!

Madewell, Low-Slung Baggy Jeans
Madewell
Low-Slung Baggy Jeans

Markus Horseshoe Jeans
ALIGNE
Markus Horseshoe Jeans

Agolde, Low Slung Puddle Wide Leg
Agolde
Low Slung Puddle Wide Leg

Madewell, Superwide-Leg Jeans in Ahern Wash: Airy Denim Edition
Madewell
Superwide-Leg Jeans in Ahern Wash: Airy Denim Edition

Cinched Blazers

The Style Stalker Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring Summer 2025 street style photos.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Chic, cinched-waist blazers were all the rage last fall, so I wasn't surprised to see their reappearance in Copenhagen as the sun sets on summer. Whether it's high-neck prim-and-proper waistcoat styles catching your attention or dramatically cinched S-shape blazers, this trend will long outlast any season or closet thanks to the versatility of the jacket style.

Daphne Scoop Long Waisted Blazer
Aligne
Daphne Scoop Long Waisted Blazer

Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket
Helsa
Recycled Twill S Curve Jacket

Beige Fitted Drapey Melange Blazer
Ganni
Beige Fitted Drapey Melange Blazer

Daphne Long Waisted Blazer
Aligne
Daphne Long Waisted Blazer

