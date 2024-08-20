Chic and Easy Outfits Are My Speciality—These Versatile Basics Will Infinitely Upgrade Your Autumn Wardrobe

Remy Farrell
When you hear the phrase "basic" your mind might automatically go to "simple", "underwhelming" or "played-out", but as a fashion editor with a passion for finding hardworking staples, I'm determined to change the very definition of the word. For me, a balanced wardrobe is a healthy mix of the buzzy trends that set your heart racing, and the classic pieces that are the foundation of any well-curated closet. So, with an appreciation for versatile investments in mind, I started thinking about the season ahead and the pieces that are well worth your time and attention right now.

chic autumn basics

(Image credit: @modedamour)

As ladylike elegance and the "demure" aesthetic are currently having a moment, there's no better time than the present to start packing away our shorts and strappy tops in favour of the layering pieces that are a little more cold-weather ready. We had a great time over summer experimenting with micro hemlines, bold prints and embellishments, but now as we welcome autumn, I'm ready to fall back into slouchy knits, sharp tailoring and polished accessories with plenty of back-to-school energy. Ready to join me? Keep scrolling to see the brand new chic autumn basics that will go with everything you already own (and make them look even better). You can thank me later.

SHOP CHIC AUTUMN BASICS:

Double-Face Wrap Coat - Mole - Arket Gb
Arket
Double-Face Wrap Coat

I have a feeling this is could-be-designer coat is about to be a bestseller.

Scoop-Neck Knitted Polo Shirt
COS
Scoop-Neck Knitted Polo Shirt

Wear with everything from denim to tailoring.

New York Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote
DEMELLIER
New York Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote

I audibly gasped when I saw this delicious brown suede.

Annina Organic Wide-Leg Jeans
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Annina Organic Wide-Leg Jeans

This shape looks so elegant with boots.

Abercrombie, Collared Cardigan
Abercrombie
Collared Cardigan

How to channel 90's Gwyneth.

Double-Breasted Trenchcoat
H&M
Double-Breasted Trenchcoat

The trench coat is the autumn staple we've been counting down to wearing again.

American Vintage, Fizvalley Cotton T-Shirt
American Vintage
Fizvalley Cotton T-Shirt

Stop what you're doing—this quality white tee deserves your full attention.

Massimo Dutti, Strappy Midi Slip Dress
Massimo Dutti
Strappy Midi Slip Dress

Burgundy is about to be the colour trend of the season.

Enya Cashmere Cardigan in Dark Navy
&Daughter
Enya Cashmere Cardigan in Dark Navy

Invest in a quality cashmere cardigan and you'll wear it for years to come.

Sézane, Samuel Jumper
Sézane
Samuel Jumper

Trust me—a sleeveless knit will serve you well on milder days.

Aeyde, Belinda 50 Suede Ankle Boots
Aeyde
Belinda 50 Suede Ankle Boots

These are autumn in a boot,

Oversized Cotton Coat - Beige - Arket Gb
Arket
Oversized Cotton Coat

This whole look is worth bookmarking for later.

The Utility Curve Pant
Everlane
The Utility Curve Pant

You can wear ecru denim long past summer with the addition of a cosy knit.

Women's Silk-Cotton Vest
Rise & Fall
Women's Silk-Cotton Vest

Wardrobe staples like this ultra-soft tank will get worn all year round.

Mary Jane, Patent Black
Dear Frances
Mary Jane, Patent Black

The prettiest shoes I've seen this week.

Half Moon Bag in Leather
The Row
Half Moon Bag in Leather

I'll never get tired of The Row's bags.

Maeve, Faux Leather Jacket
Maeve
Faux Leather Jacket

Throw on over a white tee and jeans and voila, instant polish.

A-Line Maxi Dress
& Other Stories
A-Line Maxi Dress

This gives the little black dress a run for it's money.

Molly Slim Trousers
Free People
Molly Slim Trousers

We're not back onto skinny jeans quite yet, but slim-line trousers tuck so perfectly into knee-high boots.

New Look, Wide Fit Black Leather-Look Strappy Kitten Heel Sandals
New Look
Wide Fit Black Leather-Look Strappy Kitten Heel Sandals

These look at least three times their price tag. A must for event season.

Veda Reed Jacket
Reformation
Veda Reed Jacket

There's something distinctly Parisian about this chic jacket, non?

Betty Reversible Wax Coat
ALIGNE
Betty Reversible Wax Coat

Wax jackets are currently trending RN.

Striped Easy Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt
Nobodys Child
Striped Easy Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt

Breton stripes come into their own in autumn.

Darcey Wool Trousers
Filippa K
Darcey Wool Trousers

I could happily live in Filippa K forever.

ALOHAS, Tb.490 Club Onix Cream Leather Sneakers
ALOHAS
Tb.490 Club Onix Cream Leather Sneakers

Not your average white trainers.

John Lewis Wool Blend Shepherd Cardigan
John Lewis
John Lewis Wool Blend Shepherd Cardigan

Such a charming shade of red.

Cotton Rich Striped Funnel Neck Jumper
Nobody's Child
Cotton Rich Striped Funnel Neck Jumper

See what I mean about Breton stripes?

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

