Chic and Easy Outfits Are My Speciality—These Versatile Basics Will Infinitely Upgrade Your Autumn Wardrobe
When you hear the phrase "basic" your mind might automatically go to "simple", "underwhelming" or "played-out", but as a fashion editor with a passion for finding hardworking staples, I'm determined to change the very definition of the word. For me, a balanced wardrobe is a healthy mix of the buzzy trends that set your heart racing, and the classic pieces that are the foundation of any well-curated closet. So, with an appreciation for versatile investments in mind, I started thinking about the season ahead and the pieces that are well worth your time and attention right now.
As ladylike elegance and the "demure" aesthetic are currently having a moment, there's no better time than the present to start packing away our shorts and strappy tops in favour of the layering pieces that are a little more cold-weather ready. We had a great time over summer experimenting with micro hemlines, bold prints and embellishments, but now as we welcome autumn, I'm ready to fall back into slouchy knits, sharp tailoring and polished accessories with plenty of back-to-school energy. Ready to join me? Keep scrolling to see the brand new chic autumn basics that will go with everything you already own (and make them look even better). You can thank me later.
SHOP CHIC AUTUMN BASICS:
I have a feeling this is could-be-designer coat is about to be a bestseller.
I audibly gasped when I saw this delicious brown suede.
The trench coat is the autumn staple we've been counting down to wearing again.
Stop what you're doing—this quality white tee deserves your full attention.
Invest in a quality cashmere cardigan and you'll wear it for years to come.
You can wear ecru denim long past summer with the addition of a cosy knit.
Wardrobe staples like this ultra-soft tank will get worn all year round.
We're not back onto skinny jeans quite yet, but slim-line trousers tuck so perfectly into knee-high boots.
These look at least three times their price tag. A must for event season.
Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.
