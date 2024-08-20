Chic and Easy Outfits Are My Speciality—These Versatile Basics Will Infinitely Upgrade Your Autumn Wardrobe

When you hear the phrase "basic" your mind might automatically go to "simple", "underwhelming" or "played-out", but as a fashion editor with a passion for finding hardworking staples, I'm determined to change the very definition of the word. For me, a balanced wardrobe is a healthy mix of the buzzy trends that set your heart racing, and the classic pieces that are the foundation of any well-curated closet. So, with an appreciation for versatile investments in mind, I started thinking about the season ahead and the pieces that are well worth your time and attention right now.

As ladylike elegance and the "demure" aesthetic are currently having a moment, there's no better time than the present to start packing away our shorts and strappy tops in favour of the layering pieces that are a little more cold-weather ready. We had a great time over summer experimenting with micro hemlines, bold prints and embellishments, but now as we welcome autumn, I'm ready to fall back into slouchy knits, sharp tailoring and polished accessories with plenty of back-to-school energy. Ready to join me? Keep scrolling to see the brand new chic autumn basics that will go with everything you already own (and make them look even better). You can thank me later.

SHOP CHIC AUTUMN BASICS:

Arket Double-Face Wrap Coat £189 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this is could-be-designer coat is about to be a bestseller.

COS Scoop-Neck Knitted Polo Shirt £65 SHOP NOW Wear with everything from denim to tailoring.

DEMELLIER New York Leather-Trimmed Suede Tote £495 SHOP NOW I audibly gasped when I saw this delicious brown suede.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Annina Organic Wide-Leg Jeans £300 SHOP NOW This shape looks so elegant with boots.

Abercrombie Collared Cardigan £58 SHOP NOW How to channel 90's Gwyneth.

H&M Double-Breasted Trenchcoat £45 SHOP NOW The trench coat is the autumn staple we've been counting down to wearing again.

American Vintage Fizvalley Cotton T-Shirt £60 SHOP NOW Stop what you're doing—this quality white tee deserves your full attention.

Massimo Dutti Strappy Midi Slip Dress £129 SHOP NOW Burgundy is about to be the colour trend of the season.

&Daughter Enya Cashmere Cardigan in Dark Navy £450 SHOP NOW Invest in a quality cashmere cardigan and you'll wear it for years to come.

Sézane Samuel Jumper £105 SHOP NOW Trust me—a sleeveless knit will serve you well on milder days.

Aeyde Belinda 50 Suede Ankle Boots £440 SHOP NOW These are autumn in a boot,

Arket Oversized Cotton Coat £169 SHOP NOW This whole look is worth bookmarking for later.

Everlane The Utility Curve Pant £104 SHOP NOW You can wear ecru denim long past summer with the addition of a cosy knit.

Rise & Fall Women's Silk-Cotton Vest £46 SHOP NOW Wardrobe staples like this ultra-soft tank will get worn all year round.

Dear Frances Mary Jane, Patent Black £450 SHOP NOW The prettiest shoes I've seen this week.

The Row Half Moon Bag in Leather £1410 SHOP NOW I'll never get tired of The Row's bags.

Maeve Faux Leather Jacket £130 SHOP NOW Throw on over a white tee and jeans and voila, instant polish.

& Other Stories A-Line Maxi Dress £77 SHOP NOW This gives the little black dress a run for it's money.

Free People Molly Slim Trousers £88 SHOP NOW We're not back onto skinny jeans quite yet, but slim-line trousers tuck so perfectly into knee-high boots.

New Look Wide Fit Black Leather-Look Strappy Kitten Heel Sandals £33 SHOP NOW These look at least three times their price tag. A must for event season.

Reformation Veda Reed Jacket £448 SHOP NOW There's something distinctly Parisian about this chic jacket, non?

ALIGNE Betty Reversible Wax Coat £189 SHOP NOW Wax jackets are currently trending RN.

Nobodys Child Striped Easy Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt £39 SHOP NOW Breton stripes come into their own in autumn.

Filippa K Darcey Wool Trousers £225 SHOP NOW I could happily live in Filippa K forever.

ALOHAS Tb.490 Club Onix Cream Leather Sneakers £170 SHOP NOW Not your average white trainers.

John Lewis John Lewis Wool Blend Shepherd Cardigan £55 SHOP NOW Such a charming shade of red.