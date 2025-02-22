We're Seasoned Shopping Experts—Here's Everything We're Adding to Our Baskets for Spring 2025

As a fashion editor and stylist, I spend a lot of my time looking at clothes, talking about clothes, and trying on pieces for tried and tested reviews. Whether I'm writing up reports on the most recent catwalk trends or sharing the most expensive-looking pieces on the high stree t, bringing you a show-and-tell of the latest looks is my job, and at Who What Wear UK, we've got the art down to a (perfectly cut) tee.



Impulse buys are easy to make, but after years of stockpiling items in my wardrobe with the tags still on, I now make a conscious effort to think about what I will get the most wear out of. It’s so important to remember, we don’t have to wear all of the new trends each and every season! So, as part of my effort not to shop for the sake of shopping, and instead to focus on the pieces that will work hardest for the longest period.



So, seeing as sharing is caring, here’s a look into team Who What Wear's Notes app with everything we truly love for spring 2025. From the designer handbag with a cult following to the pretty dress you'll be grateful for once the temperatures rise again, here's our definitive list of the best items to consider for this spring, summer, and beyond. Now, to wait for the sun to make an appearance...

Hannah Almassi, Editor in Chief

Rohe Voluminous A-line Cotton Skirt £370 SHOP NOW "I can't stop thinking about this practically perfect skirt from Rohe. It's so simple but every small detail really ticks the box from the belt-loops to the amount of volume in the skirt."

Aeyde Nova Leather Pointed Pumps £380 SHOP NOW "I bought a pair of heels from Aeyde first collection (two of the same style, they were that good, I never wanted to be without them!) and now a new style has come along to ignite the love all over again. They'd be such a good investment in every one of the three colourways... just saying."

Maxine Eggenberger, Deputy Editor

ZARA Long Frock Coat Zw Collection £159 SHOP NOW "We might be coming out of coat season, but this frock coat is in a different league from its weighty counterparts. It has an expensive-looking satin finish and the cut is exquisite. It might not be the item I'll wear most this spring—though I might surprise myself at how many times I throw it on with jeans and loafers—but it will become an integral part of my forever wardrobe."

SAVETTE Symmetry Pochette Suede Tote £1350 SHOP NOW "Not a new bag by any means, but it's been a hot minute since Savette's Symmetry bag was readily available in this classic black and gold colour way, which just happens to be the one I've had my eye on for months. True fashion people will immediately recognise its signature flip lock clasp—I enjoy the fact that the brand is sort of an insider secret"

Florrie Alexander, Affiliate Editor

Toteme Army Leather Jacket Peanut £1730 SHOP NOW "With the brighter days on the way I'm focused on lighter jackets that will still be able to beat the cooler mornings. Enter Toteme's leather jacket, refined in shape with a minimalist appeal and soft cream shade to easily blend with the rest of any wardrobe."

GIVENCHY Voyou 45 Calf-Hair Slingback Pumps £1195 SHOP NOW "I've never been much of a print enthusiast, but there's something about these cow print shoes that I can't stop thinking about. The sleek slingback shape and nod to 90's by way of a bold buckle detail are destined to take my minimalist wardrobe to brand new heights."

Remy Farrell, Fashion Editor

H&M Waisted Cardigan £38 SHOP NOW "In my head I've left winter behind, but every time I leave the house, the weather has seriously humbled me. Instead of dressing like spring is already here, I've decided to invest in pieces that will cover both cold-weather and sunnier days, a this elegant waisted cardigan is a transitional wonder that looks at least ten times it's actual price tag."

MARQUES’ ALMEIDA Ruffled Lace-Trimmed Cotton Blouse £390 SHOP NOW Is this not the dreamiest blouse you've set eyes on this season? The perfect amount of ruffle and lace detailing to nod to the boho trend while still managing to feel polished too."

DÔEN Amorette Dress -- Riviera Foulard £428 SHOP NOW "This beautiful dress immediately stopped me scrolling in my tracks. Dôen always get pretty dresses right, but the silhouette, print and elegant length make this stand out from any of their recent offerings. Bring on the sunshine!"

Poppy Nash, Managing Editor

Mint Velvet Sally Neutral Suede Deck Shoes £99 SHOP NOW "I didn’t think the boat shoe trend would be for me, but it turns out, I was very wrong. This Mint Velvet pair have caught my eye thanks to their elegant pale-beige hue and subtle rope detailing. I think they’d look perfect with a pair of blue or white jeans and a crisp shirt, or even a jumper while the weather is still grey. I have a feeling they’ll be the perfect update to all my classic spring jean looks."

COS Lengthened Capri Trousers £75 SHOP NOW "If you're looking for a trouser that does it all, you just found it. Part legging, part capri, part tailored trouser, these manage to be the ideal of hybrid of all of my favourite pants, and you can wear them with literally everything in your wardrobe. Bravo, COS. I have a feeling that once people cotton onto these, they're going to be a bestseller."

Space NK Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick Minette £44 SHOP NOW "I love blush all year round, but especially in spring. Westman Atelier’s Baby Cheeks blush in is one of my favourites, but this season I think I’ll treat myself to the liquid."

Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

LA BONNE BROSSE The Essential Soft No3 Hair Brush Yellow £142 SHOP NOW "I’m somewhat famed for woefully neglecting my hair. It’s super-long, bleached and prone to relentless knotting and tangles. For spring, however, I’m keen to rewrite my hair narrative. My Saved folder is currently full of anti-bob, seventies lengths that look silky and glossy.



Sadly, I’m all too aware that the only way I’m going to be able to live out my hair dreams is if I get better at brushing it—and, for me, that requires a chic hairbrush to act as an incentive. I already own a La Bonne Brosse hairbrush is a very cute pastel pink, but the bristle type is better for detangling than boosting shine. For spring, I’ve got my eye on this yellow shade with soft bristles for maximum gloss—it’s a thing of total beauty. Not only do they look like works for art, they’re also some of the best hair brushes money can buy."

Diptyque Paris Orphéon - Refillable Solid Perfume £56 SHOP NOW "Diptyque Orphéon is, without question, one of the most exquisite perfumes ever made—and it’s for this reason it’s my signature scent. Like gin and tonics, powdered makeup compacts and cigarette smoke swirling in the air, it possesses all of the character of an effortlessly cool speakeasy in 1960s Paris. It is, in short, the fragrance you get when cool-girl nonchalance meets French-girl elegance. I carry a full 75ml bottle in my handbag at all times, but this new solid compact is about to replace it—saving my shoulder the weight and being chic as hell while it does so."

Jerrylyn Saguiped, Affiliate Manager

Swedish Stockings Svea Premium Tights £25 SHOP NOW "I’m ready to start dressing for warmer(ish) weather, and tights are my most reached for accessory in my transitional wardrobe. This dusty blue pair from Swedish Stockings have been living in my mind rent free, and would provide a beautiful pop of colour to brighten up any outfit."