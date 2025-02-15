I Tried On Dozens of Designer Flats—These 20 Pairs Are Really Worth the Investment
Given my job as Who What Wear UK's fashion editor, and my well documented shoe obsession, I'm often called upon in the office for extra intel when it comes to shoe shopping. Spending so much of my time looking at shoes and collecting designer pairs in particular, I've become somewhat of an expert in what to look for and what to avoid when it comes to finding "the ones", and I consider any purchase worth making one that really works hard in your wardrobe.
On one of my most recent excursions (and believe me, this is a regular occurrence), I happened to find myself back in the designer shoe hall and trying on the latest styles to hit the market. While there were plenty of dressy heels, cute pumps and a particularly sleek pair of Stuart Weitzman boots that regretfully didn't come home with me, I noticed that out of every style I tried, it was the easy flats that really stood out the most.
You'll get years of wear out of a good pair of designer flats, making them a worthy investment for those looking for fashion and functionality. For example, the same Prada loafers that I bought five ago have only increased in value since I first bought them, and I still wear them on repeat because there's no outfit they don't significantly improve. Coming to think about just how many flat vs heeled shoes I own, the tally falls higher in the "flats" category simply because of their sheer versatility, so after turning my attention to the ballet flats, loafers and sandals on offer, there were a few brands and styles that really impressed me.
In order to help you ensure that the next pair of shoes you buy are ones you won't regret, I'm here to share my list of the best designer flats that are certified 5* rated. Some on this list have been around for years and won't come as a surprise, others are brand new on the scene but have the potential to become icons in their own right. So shoe shoppers, gather round. These are a fashion editor's picks of the best designer flat shoes well worth your consideration.
1. DESIGNER BALLET FLATS
I've been wearing Le Monde Beryl flats for a couple of years now, and the quality has never let me down.
Trust Jimmy Choo to give us the perfect dressy flat in black, white and leopard print.
Tabi Mary Janes may have been on the circuit for a while now, but their popularity hasn't slowed down. These are brand new to retailers and I have a feeling they're going to sell as quickly.
The Maysale mule might already be a bestseller for Manolo but those averse to a kitten heel might prefer these classic flats.
I bought a pair of Miu Miu ballet pumps around six years and not only are they still holding strong, but they're one of the most comfortable pairs of shoes I own.
I've never come across an Aeyde shoe I didn't like. A* for style and execution.
These would be a great point of interest on a simple knitwear and jeans outfit.
If you thought that the Alaïa fishnet flats were a one off hit, think again. Every shoe since from the mesh to the new crystal embellished have been an instant favourite. Expect to see dupes cropping up on the high street soon.
2. DESIGNER LOAFERS
If you're looking for a shoe with a really luxe feel, start with ATP atelier. They are specialists in contemporary, minimalist styles that will still look chic for years to come.
8/10 times I see an influencer in the perfect loafer or ideal sandal, it's Hereu.
These sold out in chocolate suede almost immediately, but this sandy tan is just as covetable.
If The Row's shoe offering is anything like their bags, you can expect top of the line quality with premium polish.
I bought the O.G Prada leather loafers half a decade ago and haven't looked back since. These really will go with everything in your wardrobe.
We already called it—brown suede loafers are going to continue to be the It shoe of 2025.
A sleeker silhouette for those looking for a streamlined slipper over a chunky heel.
3. DESIGNER TRAINERS
I didn't believe it until I tried them on for myself but, On trainers really do have the squishiest, most featherlight soles of all performance trainers.
Toteme pieces can often hit the higher end of four figures, so these are a steal at under £350 for real leather and suede.
As soon as the Gucci X Adidas collection first dropped, I immediately bought the canvas trainers. If you didn't manage to get your hands on them, these are equally, if not more effective, and are guaranteed to get you compliments.
Whenever Wales Bonner drops a new trainer with Adidas, you know it's going to sell out immediately.
Salomon trainers have been around for years, but after being picked up by the streetwear crowd they became an overnight success. Now with a collab with Maison Margiela under their belt, consider this their new icon status confirmed.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content. In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.
-
New York Just Confirmed the 7 Trends Everyone Will Covet in Fall 2025
It's not too early to dive in.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Want to Build a New Wardrobe—30 Incredibly Elegant Pieces I'm Eyeing From the Nordstrom Winter Sale
Bring on the chic outfits.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
It's Only February, But Parisians Have Already Chosen Their 5 Go-To Wardrobe Staples of 2025
Chic on repeat.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Sorry, Stilettos, But These '90s-Inspired, Prada-Coded Anti-Flats Are Hot on Your Trail
Consider me converted.
By Eliza Huber
-
BRB, I'm Cleaning Out My Closet to Make Space for This Fresh and Elegant Bag Trend
You should too.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I'm a Professional Shopper—These Are the 3 Best Categories From the Nordstrom Winter Sale
These chic pieces are selling out fast.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
These 30 Incredibly Chic Picks From the Nordstrom Winter Sale Scream Cool Girl
Time to up your fashion game.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The Gray, Cream, and Navy Items I Swear Out-Rich Every Other Color Trend (Yes, Even Black)
Money.
By Eliza Huber