I Tried On Dozens of Designer Flats—These 20 Pairs Are Really Worth the Investment

Given my job as Who What Wear UK's fashion editor, and my well documented shoe obsession, I'm often called upon in the office for extra intel when it comes to shoe shopping. Spending so much of my time looking at shoes and collecting designer pairs in particular, I've become somewhat of an expert in what to look for and what to avoid when it comes to finding "the ones", and I consider any purchase worth making one that really works hard in your wardrobe.

On one of my most recent excursions (and believe me, this is a regular occurrence), I happened to find myself back in the designer shoe hall and trying on the latest styles to hit the market. While there were plenty of dressy heels, cute pumps and a particularly sleek pair of Stuart Weitzman boots that regretfully didn't come home with me, I noticed that out of every style I tried, it was the easy flats that really stood out the most.

You'll get years of wear out of a good pair of designer flats, making them a worthy investment for those looking for fashion and functionality. For example, the same Prada loafers that I bought five ago have only increased in value since I first bought them, and I still wear them on repeat because there's no outfit they don't significantly improve. Coming to think about just how many flat vs heeled shoes I own, the tally falls higher in the "flats" category simply because of their sheer versatility, so after turning my attention to the ballet flats, loafers and sandals on offer, there were a few brands and styles that really impressed me.

In order to help you ensure that the next pair of shoes you buy are ones you won't regret, I'm here to share my list of the best designer flats that are certified 5* rated. Some on this list have been around for years and won't come as a surprise, others are brand new on the scene but have the potential to become icons in their own right. So shoe shoppers, gather round. These are a fashion editor's picks of the best designer flat shoes well worth your consideration.

1. DESIGNER BALLET FLATS

Le Monde Beryl Ballet Mary Jane / Oxblood Leather £415 SHOP NOW I've been wearing Le Monde Beryl flats for a couple of years now, and the quality has never let me down.

Jimmy Choo Diamond Tilda Flat £850 SHOP NOW Trust Jimmy Choo to give us the perfect dressy flat in black, white and leopard print.

Maison Margiela Tabi Leather Mary Jane Flats £990 SHOP NOW Tabi Mary Janes may have been on the circuit for a while now, but their popularity hasn't slowed down. These are brand new to retailers and I have a feeling they're going to sell as quickly.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Gibfla Embellished Suede Ballet Flats £1075 SHOP NOW The Maysale mule might already be a bestseller for Manolo but those averse to a kitten heel might prefer these classic flats.

Miu Miu Naplak Leather Ballerinas £730 SHOP NOW I bought a pair of Miu Miu ballet pumps around six years and not only are they still holding strong, but they're one of the most comfortable pairs of shoes I own.

AEYDE Uma Python-Effect Leather Mary Jane Flats £290 SHOP NOW I've never come across an Aeyde shoe I didn't like. A* for style and execution.

GIVENCHY 4g Leather Ballet Flats £625 SHOP NOW These would be a great point of interest on a simple knitwear and jeans outfit.

ALAÏA Crystal-Embellished Suede Ballet Flats £920 SHOP NOW If you thought that the Alaïa fishnet flats were a one off hit, think again. Every shoe since from the mesh to the new crystal embellished have been an instant favourite. Expect to see dupes cropping up on the high street soon.

2. DESIGNER LOAFERS

ATP ATELIER Airola Suede Loafers £390 SHOP NOW If you're looking for a shoe with a really luxe feel, start with ATP atelier. They are specialists in contemporary, minimalist styles that will still look chic for years to come.

HEREU Nombela Patent Leather Loafers £410 SHOP NOW 8/10 times I see an influencer in the perfect loafer or ideal sandal, it's Hereu.

YSL Women's Le Loafer Supple in Suede in Cognac £770 SHOP NOW These sold out in chocolate suede almost immediately, but this sandy tan is just as covetable.

Prada Brushed Leather Loafers £870 SHOP NOW I bought the O.G Prada leather loafers half a decade ago and haven't looked back since. These really will go with everything in your wardrobe.

JIMMY CHOO Maddie Diamond Suede Loafers £650 SHOP NOW We already called it—brown suede loafers are going to continue to be the It shoe of 2025.

ATP Atelier Andrano Black Suede Loafers £330 SHOP NOW A sleeker silhouette for those looking for a streamlined slipper over a chunky heel.

3. DESIGNER TRAINERS

Loewe Cloudtilt 2.0 Sneaker £425 SHOP NOW I didn't believe it until I tried them on for myself but, On trainers really do have the squishiest, most featherlight soles of all performance trainers.

Toteme Leather Sneakers £320 SHOP NOW Toteme pieces can often hit the higher end of four figures, so these are a steal at under £350 for real leather and suede.

Gucci Women's Trainer With Interlocking G £695 SHOP NOW As soon as the Gucci X Adidas collection first dropped, I immediately bought the canvas trainers. If you didn't manage to get your hands on them, these are equally, if not more effective, and are guaranteed to get you compliments.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Wales Bonner Superstar Croc-Effect Leather Sneakers £240 SHOP NOW Whenever Wales Bonner drops a new trainer with Adidas, you know it's going to sell out immediately.

MM6 X SALOMON Acs Pro Panelled Mesh Sneakers £320 SHOP NOW Salomon trainers have been around for years, but after being picked up by the streetwear crowd they became an overnight success. Now with a collab with Maison Margiela under their belt, consider this their new icon status confirmed.