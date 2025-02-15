I Tried On Dozens of Designer Flats—These 20 Pairs Are Really Worth the Investment

Given my job as Who What Wear UK's fashion editor, and my well documented shoe obsession, I'm often called upon in the office for extra intel when it comes to shoe shopping. Spending so much of my time looking at shoes and collecting designer pairs in particular, I've become somewhat of an expert in what to look for and what to avoid when it comes to finding "the ones", and I consider any purchase worth making one that really works hard in your wardrobe.

On one of my most recent excursions (and believe me, this is a regular occurrence), I happened to find myself back in the designer shoe hall and trying on the latest styles to hit the market. While there were plenty of dressy heels, cute pumps and a particularly sleek pair of Stuart Weitzman boots that regretfully didn't come home with me, I noticed that out of every style I tried, it was the easy flats that really stood out the most.

designer flat shoes

(Image credit: @remyfarrell)

You'll get years of wear out of a good pair of designer flats, making them a worthy investment for those looking for fashion and functionality. For example, the same Prada loafers that I bought five ago have only increased in value since I first bought them, and I still wear them on repeat because there's no outfit they don't significantly improve. Coming to think about just how many flat vs heeled shoes I own, the tally falls higher in the "flats" category simply because of their sheer versatility, so after turning my attention to the ballet flats, loafers and sandals on offer, there were a few brands and styles that really impressed me.

designer flat shoes

(Image credit: @remyfarrell)

In order to help you ensure that the next pair of shoes you buy are ones you won't regret, I'm here to share my list of the best designer flats that are certified 5* rated. Some on this list have been around for years and won't come as a surprise, others are brand new on the scene but have the potential to become icons in their own right. So shoe shoppers, gather round. These are a fashion editor's picks of the best designer flat shoes well worth your consideration.

1. DESIGNER BALLET FLATS

Le Monde Beryl , Ballet Mary Jane / Oxblood Leather
Le Monde Beryl
Ballet Mary Jane / Oxblood Leather

I've been wearing Le Monde Beryl flats for a couple of years now, and the quality has never let me down.

Diamond Tilda Flat
Jimmy Choo
Diamond Tilda Flat

Trust Jimmy Choo to give us the perfect dressy flat in black, white and leopard print.

Tabi Leather Mary Jane Flats
Maison Margiela
Tabi Leather Mary Jane Flats

Tabi Mary Janes may have been on the circuit for a while now, but their popularity hasn't slowed down. These are brand new to retailers and I have a feeling they're going to sell as quickly.

Gibfla Embellished Suede Ballet Flats
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Gibfla Embellished Suede Ballet Flats

The Maysale mule might already be a bestseller for Manolo but those averse to a kitten heel might prefer these classic flats.

Naplak Leather Ballerinas
Miu Miu
Naplak Leather Ballerinas

I bought a pair of Miu Miu ballet pumps around six years and not only are they still holding strong, but they're one of the most comfortable pairs of shoes I own.

Uma Python-Effect Leather Mary Jane Flats
AEYDE
Uma Python-Effect Leather Mary Jane Flats

I've never come across an Aeyde shoe I didn't like. A* for style and execution.

4g Leather Ballet Flats
GIVENCHY
4g Leather Ballet Flats

These would be a great point of interest on a simple knitwear and jeans outfit.

Crystal-Embellished Suede Ballet Flats
ALAÏA
Crystal-Embellished Suede Ballet Flats

If you thought that the Alaïa fishnet flats were a one off hit, think again. Every shoe since from the mesh to the new crystal embellished have been an instant favourite. Expect to see dupes cropping up on the high street soon.

2. DESIGNER LOAFERS

Airola Suede Loafers
ATP ATELIER
Airola Suede Loafers

If you're looking for a shoe with a really luxe feel, start with ATP atelier. They are specialists in contemporary, minimalist styles that will still look chic for years to come.

Nombela Patent Leather Loafers
HEREU
Nombela Patent Leather Loafers

8/10 times I see an influencer in the perfect loafer or ideal sandal, it's Hereu.

Women's Le Loafer Supple in Suede in Cognac
YSL
Women's Le Loafer Supple in Suede in Cognac

These sold out in chocolate suede almost immediately, but this sandy tan is just as covetable.

Leather Loafers
THE ROW
Leather Loafers

If The Row's shoe offering is anything like their bags, you can expect top of the line quality with premium polish.

Brushed Leather Loafers
Prada
Brushed Leather Loafers

I bought the O.G Prada leather loafers half a decade ago and haven't looked back since. These really will go with everything in your wardrobe.

Maddie Diamond Suede Loafers
JIMMY CHOO
Maddie Diamond Suede Loafers

We already called it—brown suede loafers are going to continue to be the It shoe of 2025.

Andrano Black Suede Loafers
ATP Atelier
Andrano Black Suede Loafers

A sleeker silhouette for those looking for a streamlined slipper over a chunky heel.

3. DESIGNER TRAINERS

Cloudtilt 2.0 Sneaker
Loewe
Cloudtilt 2.0 Sneaker

I didn't believe it until I tried them on for myself but, On trainers really do have the squishiest, most featherlight soles of all performance trainers.

Leather Sneakers
Toteme
Leather Sneakers

Toteme pieces can often hit the higher end of four figures, so these are a steal at under £350 for real leather and suede.

Women's Trainer With Interlocking G
Gucci
Women's Trainer With Interlocking G

As soon as the Gucci X Adidas collection first dropped, I immediately bought the canvas trainers. If you didn't manage to get your hands on them, these are equally, if not more effective, and are guaranteed to get you compliments.

+ Wales Bonner Superstar Croc-Effect Leather Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
+ Wales Bonner Superstar Croc-Effect Leather Sneakers

Whenever Wales Bonner drops a new trainer with Adidas, you know it's going to sell out immediately.

Acs Pro Panelled Mesh Sneakers
MM6 X SALOMON
Acs Pro Panelled Mesh Sneakers

Salomon trainers have been around for years, but after being picked up by the streetwear crowd they became an overnight success. Now with a collab with Maison Margiela under their belt, consider this their new icon status confirmed.

Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content. In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.

