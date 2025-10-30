Turns Out, Everyone With Great Taste Already Wearing One of These 5 Winter Denim Trends

DENIM TRENDS 2025

When it comes to winter dressing, it's hard to distinguish an event where jeans don’t work. Unless it’s obviously a dress-to-the-nines kind of affair, denim remains one of the most versatile pieces in any wardrobe. From workwear to nights out, the variety of washes and silhouettes available means jeans can be easily dressed up or down, making them the backbone of countless outfits.

Anyone who knows me knows how much I love denim—I wear it year-round. Shopping for jeans can be tricky, but the key is finding a silhouette that suits your shape and feels comfortable, then building around those. As we step into a new season, fresh denim trends are emerging from the autumn/winter runways, and I, for one, am excited to breathe new life into my collection.

At Chloé, the boho revival continued with an array of high-waisted, mid-blue jeans featuring looser, flared fits. A high waist has always been my go-to, so I’m thrilled to see its comeback—and even more thrilled to move on from the low-rise trend. Sportmax, meanwhile, showcased oversized silhouettes that felt effortlessly cool yet perfectly wearable for everyday life. And that's just the beginning.

Scroll on for five winter 2025 denim trends fashion people are already wearing and I'll be copying asap.

1. Dark, Indigo Denim

Khaite

Style Notes: Indigo denim is such a classic style for winter. The darker hues perfectly encapsulate the colder days and bring warmth to a look, making them such a timeless staple style for any wardrobe, and Khaite has executed it just as we’d have expected.

2. Double Denim

Chanel

Style Notes: Forget the connotations to double denim you have that relate to the noughties and that Britney and Justin look, it’s come on leaps and bounds since then, as showcased at Chanel. The cinched-waist jacket and wide-leg jeans with contrasting trim is so sleek and wearable.

3. High-Waisted

Chloé

Style Notes: High-waisted jeans will always reign supreme for me. They are so flattering and instantly make your legs look longer. Whether it’s a classic straight-leg or taking inspo from Chloé for a more boho-esque approach with a flare, there’s an array of styles to incorporate it into your wardrobe so it matches your personal style.

4. Brown Denim

Style Notes: Perhaps the unexpected contender, we saw brown denim on the catwalk of Schiaparelli and our favourite influencers and celebrities alike. Thanks to the huge array of brown hues, they inject a fresh, new feel to denim.

5. Oversized Silhouettes

Style Notes: Oversized silhouettes have slowly crept into the fashion realms and have cemented themselves in our everyday wardrobes, so it comes as no surprise that it has begun its descent into denim too. It gives denim a chic, fresh new feel and this Sportmax look is just so sleek.

