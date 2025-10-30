Turns Out, Everyone With Great Taste Already Wearing One of These 5 Winter Denim Trends

When it comes to winter dressing, it's hard to distinguish an event where jeans don’t work. Unless it’s obviously a dress-to-the-nines kind of affair, denim remains one of the most versatile pieces in any wardrobe. From workwear to nights out, the variety of washes and silhouettes available means jeans can be easily dressed up or down, making them the backbone of countless outfits.
Anyone who knows me knows how much I love denim—I wear it year-round. Shopping for jeans can be tricky, but the key is finding a silhouette that suits your shape and feels comfortable, then building around those. As we step into a new season, fresh denim trends are emerging from the autumn/winter runways, and I, for one, am excited to breathe new life into my collection.
At Chloé, the boho revival continued with an array of high-waisted, mid-blue jeans featuring looser, flared fits. A high waist has always been my go-to, so I’m thrilled to see its comeback—and even more thrilled to move on from the low-rise trend. Sportmax, meanwhile, showcased oversized silhouettes that felt effortlessly cool yet perfectly wearable for everyday life. And that's just the beginning.
Scroll on for five winter 2025 denim trends fashion people are already wearing and I'll be copying asap.
5 Denim Trends for Winter 2025:
1. Dark, Indigo Denim
Style Notes: Indigo denim is such a classic style for winter. The darker hues perfectly encapsulate the colder days and bring warmth to a look, making them such a timeless staple style for any wardrobe, and Khaite has executed it just as we’d have expected.
Shop the Look:
JACQUEMUS
Triangle De-Nîmes Embroidered Denim Midi Skirt
I'd style this with knee-high boots.
ARKET
Barrel-Leg Jeans
Some of my favourite pairs of jeans are from Arket.
KHAITE
Bonnie Low-Rise Jeans
Khaite's denim offerings are so chic.
ALIGNE
Fog Studded Denim Shirt
This shirt can easily be worn as a jacket, too.
RRL
Denim Jumpsuit
A jumpsuit is so versatile.
2. Double Denim
Style Notes: Forget the connotations to double denim you have that relate to the noughties and that Britney and Justin look, it’s come on leaps and bounds since then, as showcased at Chanel. The cinched-waist jacket and wide-leg jeans with contrasting trim is so sleek and wearable.
Shop the Look:
Jigsaw
Denim Tailored Bootleg Trouser
I love the utilitarian feel to this.
ALIGNE
Trish Diamante Denim Top
I'd wear on a night out with friends with pointed heels.
Whistles
Denim Relaxed Straight Leg Jean
So chic.
Nobodys Child
Light Blue Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans
This can easily be worn together or separately.
AGOLDE
Merritt Belted Denim Jacket
I love the boxy shape of this jacket paired with a barrel-leg jean.
3. High-Waisted
Style Notes: High-waisted jeans will always reign supreme for me. They are so flattering and instantly make your legs look longer. Whether it’s a classic straight-leg or taking inspo from Chloé for a more boho-esque approach with a flare, there’s an array of styles to incorporate it into your wardrobe so it matches your personal style.
Shop the Look:
Albaray
Dark Wash Full Length Wide Leg Jeans
Albaray's jeans are such good quality for the affordable price.
Toteme
Wide Leg Denim Faded Black
I'd add a chunky knit and trainer for a cool, casual look.
CHLOÉ
Frayed High-Rise Flared Jeans
Chloé nail the boho trend.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
A high-waisted, straight-leg jean is core piece for any capsule wardrobe.
DÔEN
Laurent Jean
These are made from 100% organic cotton.
4. Brown Denim
Style Notes: Perhaps the unexpected contender, we saw brown denim on the catwalk of Schiaparelli and our favourite influencers and celebrities alike. Thanks to the huge array of brown hues, they inject a fresh, new feel to denim.
Shop the Look:
ME+EM
Engineered Jean
This soft brown brings a cool feel to a winter look.
MANGO
Wide-Leg Jeans With Pockets
Such a purse friendly price.
COS
Facade Straight-Leg Jeans
Cos do such good jeans.
AGOLDE
Ren High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
I love the deep, rich tone of this Agolde pair.
ZARA
Zw Collection High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans
Mixing different brown tones creates a warm look.
5. Oversized Silhouettes
Style Notes: Oversized silhouettes have slowly crept into the fashion realms and have cemented themselves in our everyday wardrobes, so it comes as no surprise that it has begun its descent into denim too. It gives denim a chic, fresh new feel and this Sportmax look is just so sleek.
Shop the Look:
ALAÏA
High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Alaïa are known for their oversized, exaggerated silhouettes.
Massimo Dutti
Lightweight High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans
Ticking off two trends in one with this indigo pair.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Denim Shirt
This oversized outfit gives an effortlessly cool finish.
& Other Stories
Long Wide-Leg Jeans
Such a good high-street option that looks so much more expensive than it is.
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Horseshoe Frayed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity is my favourite brand for denim.