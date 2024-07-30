5 Dated Denim Trends I'm Pulling From My Closet Before Fall Arrives
I know that we're still deep in swimsuit season, but the reality is that summer will soon be wrapping up, and now is the time to start at least thinking about what we might want to add to our fall wardrobes. But in my case, before I can add a single thing to my closet, I must do some weeding out, starting with my denim collection.
Once the weather cools off, I wear jeans almost every day. Because of this, my denim collection is pretty expansive, but I often forget which pairs are in my stacks of jeans and end up just wearing whatever is on top. I'm determined to change this and tackle those piles before September rolls around, so I'm taking stock of what I have and donating the dated pairs once and for all.
Once I get the impression that a pair of jeans is starting to look dated, I tend to never wear them again, so what's the point of hanging on? And since I work in fashion, I have a good idea of what those trends are on their way (or have been) out, so you're in good hands.
Keep scrolling to see which dated denim trends I'm weeding out and shop the ones I'm planning on replacing them with before September arrives.
Pulling: Mom Jeans
Adding: Barrel-Leg Jeans
Given how popular mom jeans were several years ago, it was once hard to believe that they'd ever fall out of favor, but the trend just isn't as fresh as it once was by any measure. But fast forward to 2024 and perhaps the freshest denim trend we have is barrel jeans. Pretty much every cool brand is co-signing this of-the-moment style.
Shop Barrel-Leg Jeans
Pulling: Low-Rise Skinny Jeans
Adding: Low-Rise Baggy Jeans
While low-rise jeans continue their reign at the top, it's the type of low-rise jeans that are key. I strongly advise avoiding the dated low-rise skinny jeans and instead shopping for low-rise baggy jeans. They're still as cool as ever and are the celebrity-favorite denim trend, hands down.
Shop Low-Rise Baggy Jeans
Pulling: Ripped Jeans
Adding: Dark Denim Jeans
Ultra-casual ripped jeans don't suit the elegant aesthetic that fashion has taken on this year, but the trend that undoubtedly does is dark denim. The inkiest of washes works beautifully for both day and night.
Shop Dark Denim Jeans
Pulling: Cropped Jeans
Adding: Capri Jeans
This might be a controversial statement, but cropped jeans aren't it right now. I'm sure they'll make a comeback eventually, but for now, people are favoring full-length, puddle, and the latest on the scene—capri jeans. My advice is to shop for a slim-fit pair and wear them with heels.
Shop Capri Jeans
Pulling: Skinny Flared Jeans
High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Flared jeans have tried very hard to become a trend again in recent seasons, but the public just isn't catching on yet. If you want to look both classic and forward, get a pair of high-rise wide-leg jeans instead.
Shop High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
