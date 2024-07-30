5 Dated Denim Trends I'm Pulling From My Closet Before Fall Arrives

I know that we're still deep in swimsuit season, but the reality is that summer will soon be wrapping up, and now is the time to start at least thinking about what we might want to add to our fall wardrobes. But in my case, before I can add a single thing to my closet, I must do some weeding out, starting with my denim collection.

Once the weather cools off, I wear jeans almost every day. Because of this, my denim collection is pretty expansive, but I often forget which pairs are in my stacks of jeans and end up just wearing whatever is on top. I'm determined to change this and tackle those piles before September rolls around, so I'm taking stock of what I have and donating the dated pairs once and for all.

Once I get the impression that a pair of jeans is starting to look dated, I tend to never wear them again, so what's the point of hanging on? And since I work in fashion, I have a good idea of what those trends are on their way (or have been) out, so you're in good hands.

Keep scrolling to see which dated denim trends I'm weeding out and shop the ones I'm planning on replacing them with before September arrives.

Pulling: Mom Jeans

Adding: Barrel-Leg Jeans

Given how popular mom jeans were several years ago, it was once hard to believe that they'd ever fall out of favor, but the trend just isn't as fresh as it once was by any measure. But fast forward to 2024 and perhaps the freshest denim trend we have is barrel jeans. Pretty much every cool brand is co-signing this of-the-moment style.

Woman wearing white barrel-leg jeans

(Image credit: @anna_laplaca)

Shop Barrel-Leg Jeans

The Darted Barrel-Leg Jean in Irmo Wash
Madewell
The Darted Barrel-Leg Jeans in Irmo Wash

Luna Piece High Waist Raw Hem Barrel Jeans
Agolde
Luna Piece High Waist Raw Hem Barrel Jeans

High Rise Barrel Jeans
Gap
High Rise Barrel Jeans

+ Net Sustain Barrel High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
Toteme
Barrel High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans

Everlane, The Way-High Curve Jeans
Everlane
The Way-High Curve Jeans

Pulling: Low-Rise Skinny Jeans

Adding: Low-Rise Baggy Jeans

While low-rise jeans continue their reign at the top, it's the type of low-rise jeans that are key. I strongly advise avoiding the dated low-rise skinny jeans and instead shopping for low-rise baggy jeans. They're still as cool as ever and are the celebrity-favorite denim trend, hands down.

Woman taking a mirror selfie in baggy jeans

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Shop Low-Rise Baggy Jeans

99 Baggy Jeans
ABrand
99 Baggy Jeans

Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Low Rise Ultra Loose Jeans

Low Loose Jeans
Levi's
Low Loose Jeans

Shein, Loose Fit Straight Leg Jeans
Shein
Loose Fit Straight Leg Jeans

Sandra Baggy Jeans
Amo
Sandra Baggy Jeans

Pulling: Ripped Jeans

Adding: Dark Denim Jeans

Ultra-casual ripped jeans don't suit the elegant aesthetic that fashion has taken on this year, but the trend that undoubtedly does is dark denim. The inkiest of washes works beautifully for both day and night.

Woman wearing a black top and dark denim jeans

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop Dark Denim Jeans

Agolde, 90s Pinch Waist Long Jeans
Agolde
90s Pinch Waist Long Jeans

Reformation, Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans

Sasha Notch Back High Waist Wide Leg Trouser Jeans
Paige
Sasha Notch Back High Waist Wide Leg Trouser Jeans

Cos Tapered Jeans
Cos
Arch Jeans - Tapered

Mango, Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Mango
Low Rise Wide Leg Jeans

Pulling: Cropped Jeans

Adding: Capri Jeans

This might be a controversial statement, but cropped jeans aren't it right now. I'm sure they'll make a comeback eventually, but for now, people are favoring full-length, puddle, and the latest on the scene—capri jeans. My advice is to shop for a slim-fit pair and wear them with heels.

Woman wearing a black top and white capri jeans

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop Capri Jeans

Mango, Side Opening Capri Jeans
Mango
Side Opening Capri Jeans

Reformation, Lucy High Rise Capri Jeans
Reformation
Lucy High Rise Capri Jeans

Madewell The '90s Capri Jean
Madewell
The '90s Capri Jeans

Still Here, The Capri
Still Here
The Capri

Lora Skinny Capri Jeans
Mango
Lora Skinny Capri Jeans

Pulling: Skinny Flared Jeans

High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Flared jeans have tried very hard to become a trend again in recent seasons, but the public just isn't catching on yet. If you want to look both classic and forward, get a pair of high-rise wide-leg jeans instead.

Woman wearing a leather jacket, wide-leg jeans, and The Row Margaux bag

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Shop High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Levi's, Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans

Tide Jeans - Wide
COS
Tide Jeans - Wide

Madewell, The Curvy Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean
Madewell
The Curvy Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean

High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
Toteme
High-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans

Levi's, Baggy Dad Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's
Baggy Dad Wide Leg Jeans

