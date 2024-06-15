Catherine, Princess of Wales Just Wore the Most Elegant Trend of All Time
First, we must preface this article by expressing our sincere hope that Catherine, Princess of Wales' treatment is progressing well and looking positive. We had not anticipated that she would be present for the King's birthday celebrations today, but in an Instagram post on the @princeandprincessofwales account the day before she stated, "I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," providing the world with heads-up that she would return after many months out of the public eye. The truth is, as trivial as it may seem to document what she is wearing on this occasion, she has hundreds of thousands of fashion fans worldwide who have missed the regularity at which we usually enjoy her outfits. She has established a place in the fashion landscape as a beacon of elegance and composure and today she looked as classic and classy as ever.
For the King's Trooping the Colour Parade in central London, Catherine arrived with her husband, William, Prince of Wales and her children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. In an understated monochrome Jenny Packham dress with an asymmetric bow at the neck, a Philip Treacy hat and floral pearl earrings, the Princess looked the picture of sophistication. She simultaneously tapped into one of the season's most prevalent trends: black and white dresses. It is a simple yet effective formula that we have seen cropping up across a broad spectrum of price points and brands, not just on midis and minis but also via skirts, tops and even swimwear. It references a minimalist, glam 1980s throwback, which chimes perfectly with the fashion mood for grown-up style this year.
Eschewing the nude courts that have complimented many an outfit in her archive, the Princess opted for a matching pair of white courts with a contrasting black Mulberry clutch in a high-fashion power move that puts this look into more directional territory.
Shop the White-and-Black Trend:
The sophistication runs through this dress in terms of its silhouette too.
Some styles are dividing into black and white sections to look like separates.
The trend can be romantic as well as minimal.
Swap piping or trims for embroidery or prints in a contrast of black.
The ric-rac addition is very playful.
And we've noticed the combination growing in the co-ord department too.
Hannah Almassi is the Editor in Chief of Who What Wear UK. Hannah has been part of the the Who What Wear brand since 2015, when she was headhunted to launch the UK sister site and social channels, implement a localised content strategy and build out the editorial team. She joined following a seven-year tenure at Grazia magazine, where she led front-of-book news, fashion features and shopping specials as fashion news and features editor. With experience in both print and digital across fashion and beauty, Hannah has over 16 years in the field as a journalist, editor, content strategist and brand consultant. Hannah has interviewed industry heavyweights such as designers including Marc Jacobs and Jonathan Anderson through to arbiters of taste including Katie Grand and Anna Dello Russo. A skilled moderator and lecturer specialising in the shift to digital media and e-commerce, Hannah’s opinion and work has been sought by the likes of CNBC, BBC, The Sunday Times Style, The Times, The Telegraph and MatchesFashion.com, among many others. Hannah is often called upon for her take on trends, becoming known as a person with their finger of the pulse of what’s happening in the fashion space for stylish Brits. Hannah currently resides in Eastbourne with her photographer husband, incredibly busy son and highly Instagrammable cat.
