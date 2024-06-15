Catherine, Princess of Wales Just Wore the Most Elegant Trend of All Time

First, we must preface this article by expressing our sincere hope that Catherine, Princess of Wales' treatment is progressing well and looking positive. We had not anticipated that she would be present for the King's birthday celebrations today, but in an Instagram post on the @princeandprincessofwales account the day before she stated, "I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," providing the world with heads-up that she would return after many months out of the public eye. The truth is, as trivial as it may seem to document what she is wearing on this occasion, she has hundreds of thousands of fashion fans worldwide who have missed the regularity at which we usually enjoy her outfits. She has established a place in the fashion landscape as a beacon of elegance and composure and today she looked as classic and classy as ever.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the King's Trooping the Colour Parade in central London, Catherine arrived with her husband, William, Prince of Wales and her children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. In an understated monochrome Jenny Packham dress with an asymmetric bow at the neck, a Philip Treacy hat and floral pearl earrings, the Princess looked the picture of sophistication. She simultaneously tapped into one of the season's most prevalent trends: black and white dresses. It is a simple yet effective formula that we have seen cropping up across a broad spectrum of price points and brands, not just on midis and minis but also via skirts, tops and even swimwear. It references a minimalist, glam 1980s throwback, which chimes perfectly with the fashion mood for grown-up style this year.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wearing a Jenny Packham dress for the King's Birthday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eschewing the nude courts that have complimented many an outfit in her archive, the Princess opted for a matching pair of white courts with a contrasting black Mulberry clutch in a high-fashion power move that puts this look into more directional territory.

