Demi Singleton is It-Girl Goals at Miu Miu's F/W 24 Show

If there's one thing we've come to expect of Miu Miu, it's that the Parisian fashion house has long been an arbiter of It-girls. Take a look at their star-studded front rows and campaigns throughout the years, and you'll find a who's who list of Hollywood's most promising emerging talent, which has once included the likes of Elle Fanning, Hailee Steinfeld, Lupita Nyong'o, Sydney Sweeney, and Storm Reid, to name just a few. The latest to join that esteemed list is none other than Demi Singleton, the actress who had everyone buzzing with her breakout performance playing a young Serena Williams in the 2021 Oscar-nominated film King Richard. Since then, the 17-year-old has accumulated noteworthy roles in Paramount+’s Yellowstone spin-off, Lawmen: Bass Reeves opposite David Oyelowo and the upcoming Lee Daniels film The Deliverance with Andra Day and Glenn Close and even launched her very own book club with Fable as a way to amplify Black writers and center their stories. All the while, Singleton has also been proving she's one to watch in the fashion space with not one but two Miu Miu campaigns under her belt and landing on countless best-dressed lists.

Naturally, Singleton was on hand in Paris this Tuesday to celebrate Miu Miu's F/W 24 collection where she sat front row with fellow spring/summer campaign stars Emma Corrin, Lexi Lou, and Cailee Spaeny. We caught up with the actress before the runway show to talk shop.

(Image credit: Sarah Krick)

Tell us what you are wearing for the show today and what you love about this look.

For the Miu Miu F/W 24 show, I’m wearing a gorgeous pleated long skirt with a blue checkered button-down shirt and gray knit cardigan. I’m also wearing a pair of brown Church’s, which makes me so happy because I’ve been wanting to wear these shoes since they were released! I’m so obsessed with the whole ensemble because it’s simple yet so sophisticated, it’s so Miu Miu. The look gives what I would call “school-girl chic!”

Your very first fashion campaign was with Miu Miu. What do you remember about getting that call and shooting the F/W 22 campaign?

One thing I remember most about shooting the F/W 22 Miu Miu campaign was how much I loved each and every garment. Every piece had a certain level of sophistication balanced with a sense of youth and fun. I think it was at that shoot where I realized how much my own personal style aligned perfectly with Miu Miu.

(Image credit: Sarah Krick)

How does it feel to be back again for the S/S 24 campaign

Starring in Miu Miu’s S/S 24 campaign is an absolute honor. I feel so lucky to have been given the opportunity to represent the brand alongside some other really incredible talent.

What about Miu Miu as a brand really resonates with you?

As a brand, Miu Miu gives off a sophisticated, yet youthful and free aesthetic. The overall feel of the brand gives me a sense of empowerment and a sense of strength. For me, presenting myself with those qualities are so important, so that’s a major reason as to why I admire the brand so much.

(Image credit: Sarah Krick)

What has been your favorite #miumiugirl moment/look thus far?

My favorite look as a #miumiugirl is the dress I wore on the 2022 Oscars red carpet. It was this beautifully beaded purple dress. Wearing it made me feel powerful and beautiful!

What are you most looking forward to at today’s show?

One thing that I love most about Miu Miu is that it brings so many beautiful people together for events like this. In addition to the clothes, of course, I’m looking forward to meeting new people or seeing familiar faces!

(Image credit: Sarah Krick)

What is the look you are coveting most from the F/W 24 collection?

My favorite looks from the F/W24 collection are any that have a faux fur coat. Lately, I’ve been obsessed with the “mob wife” aesthetic!

When you are in town for the show, what’s on your Paris must list: Must see? Must do? Must eat?

I love Paris, so so much. One of my favorite things to do while in town is to walk around and really absorb the scenery. It reminds me a lot of New York City, and —being a New Yorker myself— really transports me back home. Also, as most people know, Paris is the home of some of the best pastries ever. So I love stopping for pastries.

(Image credit: Sarah Krick)

Photographer: Sarah Krick

Stylist: Jason Bolden

Hairstylist: James Catalano

Makeup artist: Sara Hill