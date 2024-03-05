J.Lo Just Wore Sofia Richie's Favorite One-Piece With Viral Platform Uggs
One's a coincidence; two's a trend. Just over one month after a pregnant Sofia Richie Grainge was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a camel-colored cashmere sweater with army-green R13 overalls, Jennifer Lopez donned the same one-piece in a darker wash for a day of shopping with Ben Affleck. Like Richie Grainge, Lopez styled her pair with a comfy knit, but instead of white leather boots, she opted for Ugg's viral and constantly sold-out Classic Mini Platform Boots. To dress up the ultra-casual ensemble, she added a bright-red crocodile-print Hermès Kelly bag.
Overalls have always made rogue appearances in fashion, showing up at shows like Isabel Marant, Tibi, Coach, and Brandon Maxwell over the years. Recently, the celeb set seems to have made it their mission to bring the all-in-one garment to the forefront, with other sightings arriving on Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber. Given the style's position as a comfortable and low-lift alternative to run-of-the-mill jeans, it's not exactly surprising that A-listers are grabbing for the overalls in their closets on their days off.
Scroll down to see how J.Lo styled the trend for a daytime date, and while you're at it, shop her exact pair of platform Uggs, which just so happened to have recently been restocked in both her color choice, Chestnut, and black at Nordstrom. (Run.)
On Jennifer Lopez: R13 D'arcy Overalls ($795); Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots ($102); Hermès bag
Shop more overalls:
If you love barrel-leg jeans, you'll be obsessed with this overalls version.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
