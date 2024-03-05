J.Lo Just Wore Sofia Richie's Favorite One-Piece With Viral Platform Uggs

(Image credit: Backgrid)

One's a coincidence; two's a trend. Just over one month after a pregnant Sofia Richie Grainge was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a camel-colored cashmere sweater with army-green R13 overalls, Jennifer Lopez donned the same one-piece in a darker wash for a day of shopping with Ben Affleck. Like Richie Grainge, Lopez styled her pair with a comfy knit, but instead of white leather boots, she opted for Ugg's viral and constantly sold-out Classic Mini Platform Boots. To dress up the ultra-casual ensemble, she added a bright-red crocodile-print Hermès Kelly bag.

Overalls have always made rogue appearances in fashion, showing up at shows like Isabel Marant, Tibi, Coach, and Brandon Maxwell over the years. Recently, the celeb set seems to have made it their mission to bring the all-in-one garment to the forefront, with other sightings arriving on Sydney Sweeney, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber. Given the style's position as a comfortable and low-lift alternative to run-of-the-mill jeans, it's not exactly surprising that A-listers are grabbing for the overalls in their closets on their days off.

Scroll down to see how J.Lo styled the trend for a daytime date, and while you're at it, shop her exact pair of platform Uggs, which just so happened to have recently been restocked in both her color choice, Chestnut, and black at Nordstrom. (Run.)

On Jennifer Lopez: R13 D'arcy Overalls ($795); Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots ($102); Hermès bag

UGG Classic Mini Platform Boot $102 SHOP NOW

