Gisele Bündchen Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing But Knee-High Boots During NYFW

By Eliza Huber
Gisele Bundchen wearing a black trench coat with knee-high boots in New York City during NYFW.

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Wearing a trench coat with nothing else might be a popular cliché in rom-coms, but when it's done right, the result is far from expected or played out. It's genius. If you don't believe me, just take Gisele Bündchen's word for it. After all, she wore that exact outfit to a dinner in New York City during fashion week. Once you see the look in full, you'll be running to your outerwear closet to copy the styling hack for your next night out.

For the dinner, which was hosted by Frame at Indochine in NoHo, the supermodel donned an all-black leather trench coat from the denim brand belted tightly at the waist in a way that created a dress-like appearance. With it, she wore a pair of Balenciaga knee-high boots, a simple black clutch, and a bevy of gold bangles. That's it—there was no dress or anything underneath in sight.

See how it's done below and shop 13 trench coats that'll mimic Bündchen's chic take on the popular movie trope.

On Gisele Bündchen: Frame Sleek Belted Leather Trench Coat ($2800); Balenciaga boots

Sleek belted leather trench coat
Frame
Sleek Belted Leather Trench Coat

Shop trench coats:

OVERSIZED FAUX LEATHER TRENCH
Zara
Oversized Faux Leather Trench

Re-create Bündchen's leather look for far less with this $129 Zara alt.

Double-breasted Trench Coat
H&M
Double-Breasted Trench Coat

This trench has a very luxe, satiny sheen to it that I'm 100% into.

Lennox Linen Blend Trench Coat
Steve Madden
Lennox Linen Blend Trench Coat

A linen-blend trench is the perfect choice for late spring.

Wool Trench Coat
Frame
Wool Trench Coat

I just saw Hannah Lewis from Threads wearing this trench during New York Fashion Week, and I haven't stopped thinking about it since.

Trench Coat
H&M
Trench Coat

This one looks *expensive.*

Chino Stretch Cotton Trench Coat
Good American
Chino Stretch Cotton Trench Coat

Good American's outerwear has been top-tier lately.

Brown Leather Trench Coat
Pixie Market
Brown Leather Trench Coat

The collar on this Pixie Market trench is calling my name.

The Charles Tie Waist Double Breasted Trench Coat
Favorite Daughter
The Charles Tie Waist Double Breasted Trench Coat

Say yes to everything Favorite Daughter if you know what's good for you.

Jane belted wool-blend twill trench coat
Leset
Jane Belted Wool-Blend Twill Trench Coat

I think about buying a brown trench a lot, and this perfect option is why.

Belted Trench Coat
Open Edit
Belted Trench Coat

A jade-colored trench? Say less.

Wyatt Cotton Trench Coat
AllSaints
Wyatt Cotton Trench Coat

If you want an even more daring version of Bündchen's look, go for a shorter option.

Corduroy Contrast Trench Coat
Sam Edelman
Corduroy Contrast Trench Coat

The corduroy contrast is the perfect detail on this trench.

Belted houndstooth wool-blend trench coat
Toteme
Belted Houndstooth Wool-Blend Trench Coat

Last but not least, here's a Toteme coat that'll live in your closet for decades to come.

