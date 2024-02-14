Gisele Bündchen Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing But Knee-High Boots During NYFW
Wearing a trench coat with nothing else might be a popular cliché in rom-coms, but when it's done right, the result is far from expected or played out. It's genius. If you don't believe me, just take Gisele Bündchen's word for it. After all, she wore that exact outfit to a dinner in New York City during fashion week. Once you see the look in full, you'll be running to your outerwear closet to copy the styling hack for your next night out.
For the dinner, which was hosted by Frame at Indochine in NoHo, the supermodel donned an all-black leather trench coat from the denim brand belted tightly at the waist in a way that created a dress-like appearance. With it, she wore a pair of Balenciaga knee-high boots, a simple black clutch, and a bevy of gold bangles. That's it—there was no dress or anything underneath in sight.
See how it's done below and shop 13 trench coats that'll mimic Bündchen's chic take on the popular movie trope.
On Gisele Bündchen: Frame Sleek Belted Leather Trench Coat ($2800); Balenciaga boots
Shop trench coats:
Re-create Bündchen's leather look for far less with this $129 Zara alt.
A linen-blend trench is the perfect choice for late spring.
I just saw Hannah Lewis from Threads wearing this trench during New York Fashion Week, and I haven't stopped thinking about it since.
Say yes to everything Favorite Daughter if you know what's good for you.
I think about buying a brown trench a lot, and this perfect option is why.
If you want an even more daring version of Bündchen's look, go for a shorter option.
The corduroy contrast is the perfect detail on this trench.
Last but not least, here's a Toteme coat that'll live in your closet for decades to come.
Upon graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa in 2018, Eliza moved to New York City full time and started at Refinery29 as a fashion market writer, focusing on SEO-optimized market roundups. Later, she transitioned out of just market and began covering the site's fashion news beat as well as writing features pertaining to plus-size fashion, sustainability, adaptive fashion, need-to-know brands, and the latest runway and social media–driven trends. In 2021, after almost four years at Refinery29, she moved on to Who What Wear, where she continues to be a trusted source for fashion news, trends, and more. In her first year at Who What Wear, Eliza has profiled Dakota Fanning and Diane Kruger, two of the site's 2022 cover stars, and launched her own monthly column titled Let's Get a Room, where she heads to dressing rooms around New York City to show the site's readers what new items are just as good IRL as they appear online. Eliza also curates market for Who What Wear's email newsletters.
Eliza currently lives in SoHo, in far too close proximity to Lower Manhattan's bevy of shopping destinations. When she’s not popping into stores for inspiration (or more), she's probably running on the West Side Highway, watching a Formula 1 race, sprinting at Barry's, or sitting outside at one of SoHo's many cafés.
