Gisele Bündchen Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing But Knee-High Boots During NYFW

Wearing a trench coat with nothing else might be a popular cliché in rom-coms, but when it's done right, the result is far from expected or played out. It's genius. If you don't believe me, just take Gisele Bündchen's word for it. After all, she wore that exact outfit to a dinner in New York City during fashion week. Once you see the look in full, you'll be running to your outerwear closet to copy the styling hack for your next night out.

For the dinner, which was hosted by Frame at Indochine in NoHo, the supermodel donned an all-black leather trench coat from the denim brand belted tightly at the waist in a way that created a dress-like appearance. With it, she wore a pair of Balenciaga knee-high boots, a simple black clutch, and a bevy of gold bangles. That's it—there was no dress or anything underneath in sight.

See how it's done below and shop 13 trench coats that'll mimic Bündchen's chic take on the popular movie trope.

On Gisele Bündchen: Frame Sleek Belted Leather Trench Coat ($2800); Balenciaga boots

Frame Sleek Belted Leather Trench Coat $2800 SHOP NOW

Shop trench coats:

Zara Oversized Faux Leather Trench $129 SHOP NOW Re-create Bündchen's leather look for far less with this $129 Zara alt.

H&M Double-Breasted Trench Coat $50 SHOP NOW This trench has a very luxe, satiny sheen to it that I'm 100% into.

Steve Madden Lennox Linen Blend Trench Coat $129 SHOP NOW A linen-blend trench is the perfect choice for late spring.

Frame Wool Trench Coat $998 SHOP NOW I just saw Hannah Lewis from Threads wearing this trench during New York Fashion Week, and I haven't stopped thinking about it since.

H&M Trench Coat $129 SHOP NOW This one looks *expensive.*

Good American Chino Stretch Cotton Trench Coat $229 $126 SHOP NOW Good American's outerwear has been top-tier lately.

Pixie Market Brown Leather Trench Coat $279 SHOP NOW The collar on this Pixie Market trench is calling my name.

Favorite Daughter The Charles Tie Waist Double Breasted Trench Coat $398 SHOP NOW Say yes to everything Favorite Daughter if you know what's good for you.

Leset Jane Belted Wool-Blend Twill Trench Coat $990 SHOP NOW I think about buying a brown trench a lot, and this perfect option is why.

Open Edit Belted Trench Coat $129 SHOP NOW A jade-colored trench? Say less.

AllSaints Wyatt Cotton Trench Coat $569 SHOP NOW If you want an even more daring version of Bündchen's look, go for a shorter option.

Sam Edelman Corduroy Contrast Trench Coat $200 SHOP NOW The corduroy contrast is the perfect detail on this trench.