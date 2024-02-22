Amanda Seyfried Just Wore a Sensational Backless Gown on the Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I don't know about you, but my Instagram feed has been chock-full of excellent red carpet looks lately. The Dune: Part Two press tour outfits are consistently going viral, and the BAFTAs red carpet was a sight to behold. But celebrities and their stylists are not done yet! This Saturday is the SAG Awards and this Sunday is the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Oh, and don't forget about the subject of this article: the 2024 Berlin Film Festival.

Well-dressed stars such as Lupita Nyong'o and Kristen Stewart have been flocking to the German capital for highly anticipated film premieres. One look, in particular, stood out to me: Amanda Seyfried's. She wore a stunning backless Givenchy gown with a lace halter neckline and thigh-high slit. Now that's how to make a "boring" black dress look intriguing. Scroll down to see Seyfried's look as well as other red carpet outfits from the festival.

WHO: Amanda Seyfried

WHAT: Attending the Berlin premiere of Seven Veils

WEAR: Givenchy dress

STYLED BY: Elizabeth Stewart

This look deserves to be seen from every angle.

An LBD to remember.

More Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 Berlin Film Festival

WHO: Lupita Nyong'o

WHAT: Attending the Berlin premiere of Small Things Like These

WEAR: custom Gucci dress; De Beers jewelry

STYLED BY: Micaela Erlanger

WHO: Kristen Stewart

WHAT: Attending the Berlin premiere of Sterben

WEAR: Chanel outfit

STYLED BY: Tara Swennen

WHO: Carey Mulligan

WHAT: Attending the Berlin premiere of Spaceman

WEAR: Schiaparelli dress; Kwait jewelry; Fred Leighton jewelry

STYLED BY: Andrew Mukamal

WHO: Rooney Mara

WHAT: Attending the Berlin premiere of La Cocina

WEAR: Givenchy dress

WHO: Hunter Schafer

WHAT: Attending the Berlin premiere of A Different Man

WEAR: Maison Margiela couture dress

STYLED BY: Dara