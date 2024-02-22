Amanda Seyfried Just Wore a Sensational Backless Gown on the Red Carpet

Erin Fitzpatrick
published

amanda seyfried red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I don't know about you, but my Instagram feed has been chock-full of excellent red carpet looks lately. The Dune: Part Two press tour outfits are consistently going viral, and the BAFTAs red carpet was a sight to behold. But celebrities and their stylists are not done yet! This Saturday is the SAG Awards and this Sunday is the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Oh, and don't forget about the subject of this article: the 2024 Berlin Film Festival.

Well-dressed stars such as Lupita Nyong'o and Kristen Stewart have been flocking to the German capital for highly anticipated film premieres. One look, in particular, stood out to me: Amanda Seyfried's. She wore a stunning backless Givenchy gown with a lace halter neckline and thigh-high slit. Now that's how to make a "boring" black dress look intriguing. Scroll down to see Seyfried's look as well as other red carpet outfits from the festival.

berlin film festival red carpet looks 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Amanda Seyfried

WHAT: Attending the Berlin premiere of Seven Veils

WEAR: Givenchy dress

STYLED BY: Elizabeth Stewart

berlin film festival red carpet looks 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look deserves to be seen from every angle.

berlin film festival red carpet looks 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An LBD to remember.

More Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 Berlin Film Festival

berlin film festival 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Lupita Nyong'o

WHAT: Attending the Berlin premiere of Small Things Like These

WEAR: custom Gucci dress; De Beers jewelry

STYLED BY: Micaela Erlanger

kristen stewart berlin red carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Kristen Stewart

WHAT: Attending the Berlin premiere of Sterben

WEAR: Chanel outfit

STYLED BY: Tara Swennen

carey mulligan wearing schiaparelli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Carey Mulligan

WHAT: Attending the Berlin premiere of Spaceman

WEAR: Schiaparelli dress; Kwait jewelry; Fred Leighton jewelry

STYLED BY: Andrew Mukamal

berlin film festival 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Rooney Mara

WHAT: Attending the Berlin premiere of La Cocina

WEAR: Givenchy dress

berlin film festival 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Hunter Schafer

WHAT: Attending the Berlin premiere of A Different Man

WEAR: Maison Margiela couture dress

STYLED BY: Dara

Senior News Editor

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

