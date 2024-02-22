Amanda Seyfried Just Wore a Sensational Backless Gown on the Red Carpet
I don't know about you, but my Instagram feed has been chock-full of excellent red carpet looks lately. The Dune: Part Two press tour outfits are consistently going viral, and the BAFTAs red carpet was a sight to behold. But celebrities and their stylists are not done yet! This Saturday is the SAG Awards and this Sunday is the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Oh, and don't forget about the subject of this article: the 2024 Berlin Film Festival.
Well-dressed stars such as Lupita Nyong'o and Kristen Stewart have been flocking to the German capital for highly anticipated film premieres. One look, in particular, stood out to me: Amanda Seyfried's. She wore a stunning backless Givenchy gown with a lace halter neckline and thigh-high slit. Now that's how to make a "boring" black dress look intriguing. Scroll down to see Seyfried's look as well as other red carpet outfits from the festival.
WHO: Amanda Seyfried
WHAT: Attending the Berlin premiere of Seven Veils
WEAR: Givenchy dress
STYLED BY: Elizabeth Stewart
This look deserves to be seen from every angle.
An LBD to remember.
More Red Carpet Looks From the 2024 Berlin Film Festival
WHO: Lupita Nyong'o
WHAT: Attending the Berlin premiere of Small Things Like These
WEAR: custom Gucci dress; De Beers jewelry
STYLED BY: Micaela Erlanger
WHO: Kristen Stewart
WHAT: Attending the Berlin premiere of Sterben
WEAR: Chanel outfit
STYLED BY: Tara Swennen
WHO: Carey Mulligan
WHAT: Attending the Berlin premiere of Spaceman
WEAR: Schiaparelli dress; Kwait jewelry; Fred Leighton jewelry
STYLED BY: Andrew Mukamal
WHO: Rooney Mara
WHAT: Attending the Berlin premiere of La Cocina
WHO: Hunter Schafer
WHAT: Attending the Berlin premiere of A Different Man
WEAR: Maison Margiela couture dress
STYLED BY: Dara
