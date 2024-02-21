The Most Iconic '90s Outfits From the Film Independent Spirit Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I hope you aren't fatigued by award season because we still have plenty of sure-to-be-amazing red carpets coming up. This weekend, we have an exciting double-header: February 24 is the SAG Awards and February 25 is the Film Independent Spirit Awards. The latter event is now its 39th year, meaning there was a treasure trove of archival images to sort through for this story. But before I get to all the '90s gems I found, allow me to outline everything you need to know about this year's ceremony. It will be hosted by Aidy Bryant and will be streaming live this Sunday at 2 p.m. PST on Film Independent's YouTube channel as well as IMDb's YouTube account. Additionally, Who What Wear will be reporting live from the red carpet on our Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Now that that's out of the way, let's take a walk down memory lane, shall we? I uncovered some iconic '90s images from the event, including photos of Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, Brad Pitt, Farrah Fawcett, Janet Jackson, Cameron Diaz, and more. Scroll down to revisit my favorite '90s photos from the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Brad Pitt, 1993

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Salma Hayek, 1997

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, 1993

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keanu Reeves, 1993

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheryl Lee Ralph, 1991

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Robin Wright and Sean Penn, 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez, 1997

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Debi Mazar, 1997

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Latifah, 1998

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson, 1997

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cameron Diaz, 1998

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Farrah Fawcett, 1998

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alfre Woodard, 1999

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Juliette Lewis and Brad Pitt, 1992

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Janet Jackson, 1992

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jodie Foster, 1992