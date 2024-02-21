The Most Iconic '90s Outfits From the Film Independent Spirit Awards
I hope you aren't fatigued by award season because we still have plenty of sure-to-be-amazing red carpets coming up. This weekend, we have an exciting double-header: February 24 is the SAG Awards and February 25 is the Film Independent Spirit Awards. The latter event is now its 39th year, meaning there was a treasure trove of archival images to sort through for this story. But before I get to all the '90s gems I found, allow me to outline everything you need to know about this year's ceremony. It will be hosted by Aidy Bryant and will be streaming live this Sunday at 2 p.m. PST on Film Independent's YouTube channel as well as IMDb's YouTube account. Additionally, Who What Wear will be reporting live from the red carpet on our Instagram and TikTok accounts.
Now that that's out of the way, let's take a walk down memory lane, shall we? I uncovered some iconic '90s images from the event, including photos of Jennifer Lopez, Salma Hayek, Brad Pitt, Farrah Fawcett, Janet Jackson, Cameron Diaz, and more. Scroll down to revisit my favorite '90s photos from the Film Independent Spirit Awards.
Brad Pitt, 1993
Salma Hayek, 1997
Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, 1993
Keanu Reeves, 1993
Sheryl Lee Ralph, 1991
Robin Wright and Sean Penn, 1996
Jennifer Lopez, 1997
Debi Mazar, 1997
Queen Latifah, 1998
Scarlett Johansson, 1997
Cameron Diaz, 1998
Farrah Fawcett, 1998
Alfre Woodard, 1999
Juliette Lewis and Brad Pitt, 1992
Janet Jackson, 1992
Jodie Foster, 1992
