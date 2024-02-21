The 11 Most Popular SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of All Time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a fashion editor who covers celebrity style, I'm constantly browsing through Getty Images. Hands down, it's my favorite place to find red carpet photos. One of the best features of the site is the ability to search for a term and sort by "most popular." The results will show the most frequently downloaded photos accompanying the search term. When applied to red-carpet events, this gives us unique insight into the most memorable looks.

Below, I rounded up the 11 most popular photos on Getty Images in SAG Awards history. There were definitely some recurring themes: two of the looks were by Louis Vuitton and three were by Armani Privé. Other brands included on the list: Valentino, Schiaparelli, Oscar de la Renta, Saint Laurent, and Miu Miu.

The 2024 version of the show will return this Saturday, February 24, streaming live on Netflix beginning at 5 p.m. PST. Stay tuned for our comprehensive coverage of the event, including in-person reporting live from the red carpet on our TikTok and Instagram accounts.

11. Reese Witherspoon in Schiaparelli, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

9. Nicole Kidman in Saint Laurent, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

8. Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

5. Hailee Steinfeld in Miu Miu, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Viola Davis in Valentino, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Lady Gaga in Armani Privé, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Zendaya in Valentino, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1. Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta, 2022