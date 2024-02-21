The 11 Most Popular SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of All Time
As a fashion editor who covers celebrity style, I'm constantly browsing through Getty Images. Hands down, it's my favorite place to find red carpet photos. One of the best features of the site is the ability to search for a term and sort by "most popular." The results will show the most frequently downloaded photos accompanying the search term. When applied to red-carpet events, this gives us unique insight into the most memorable looks.
Below, I rounded up the 11 most popular photos on Getty Images in SAG Awards history. There were definitely some recurring themes: two of the looks were by Louis Vuitton and three were by Armani Privé. Other brands included on the list: Valentino, Schiaparelli, Oscar de la Renta, Saint Laurent, and Miu Miu.
The 2024 version of the show will return this Saturday, February 24, streaming live on Netflix beginning at 5 p.m. PST. Stay tuned for our comprehensive coverage of the event, including in-person reporting live from the red carpet on our TikTok and Instagram accounts.
11. Reese Witherspoon in Schiaparelli, 2022
10. Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton, 2022
9. Nicole Kidman in Saint Laurent, 2022
8. Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé, 2023
7. HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton, 2022
6. Cate Blanchett in Armani Privé, 2022
5. Hailee Steinfeld in Miu Miu, 2022
4. Viola Davis in Valentino, 2023
3. Lady Gaga in Armani Privé, 2022
2. Zendaya in Valentino, 2023
1. Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta, 2022
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.