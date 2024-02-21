Alexa Chung Wore a Sheer Dress With This $38 Basic During London Fashion Week

By Eliza Huber
published

Alexa Chung wearing a gold mesh dress with black tights to the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. party during London Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Everyone dresses well during London Fashion Week—it's kind of part of the job—but everyone else's looks rarely ever come close to Alexa Chung's, the unofficial darling of the UK fashion capital's biannual event. Just take her outfit for British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.'s 2024 Fashion & Film Party on Monday, for example. The soirée took place at Annabel's, a private social club in Mayfair, and was attended by Anna Wintour, Lewis Hamilton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Dua Lipa, and Rosie Huntington-Whitely. Chung chose a daring, almost completely see-through gold, fringe-and-bow embellished dress from the NYC-based brand Bode's fall 2023 collection. But the look wasn't complete with just the dress. It needed something more, and Chung found it in a pair of simple black tights.

It should come as no surprise to anyone who follows fashion in 2024 that hosiery is having a moment. From fishnets to colored options, practically every really good outfit this year, be it from street style or the runways, includes some version of a pair of tights. Because of that, the once unassuming basic is now getting the attention it deserves. Luckily, this is one trend that you don't have to pay a ton of money for or go on a wild goose chase to obtain. In fact, you can pay just $38 at Nordstrom for a pair by Commando that has 4.5 stars and 236 positive reviews right this second and have them arrive at your door in three to five business days (or even sooner if you're willing to splurge on faster shipping).

Scroll down to see Chung's look for the London Fashion Week party, which she attended alongside her partner Tom Sturridge, and snag yourself a pair of highly rated opaque tights while you're at it.

Alexa Chung wearing a gold mesh dress with black tights to the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. party during London Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

On Alexa Chung: Bode dress and bag

Alexa Chung wearing a gold mesh dress with black tights to the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. party during London Fashion Week alongside Tom Sturridge.

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop the basic that completed Alexa Chung's London Fashion Week look:

Ultimate Opaque Matte Tights
Commando
Ultimate Opaque Matte Tights

"I will never wear another pair of tights," one reviewer said.

Shop sheer dresses:

Metallic Sheer Mesh Midi-Dress
Milly
Metallic Sheer Mesh Midi-Dress

Get Chung's entire LFW look for far less than you'd pay for off-the-runway Bode with this Milly dress.

Beaded Handmade Sheer Crochet Midi Dress
MANGO
Beaded Handmade Sheer Crochet Midi Dress

I love the idea of styling a sheer dress with a blazer and either opaque tights or fitted trousers.

Sevyn Midi Dress
MORE TO COME
Sevyn Midi Dress

An even more responsibly priced option to get Chung's look.

Misty Dress
STAUD
Misty Dress

This Staud number is too pretty to pass up.

Mango sheer dress
Mango
Lurex Dress With Crossed Back

Imagine wearing this dress on a summer vacation in Greece or Portugal. So dreamy.

Zora Halter Satin Ribbon Mesh Fringe Dress
Proenza Schouler
Zora Halter Satin Ribbon Mesh Fringe Dress

I will likely think about this netted Proenza Schouler dress from now until my last day.

HM sheer mesh dress
H&M
Glittery Mesh Dress

Yes, this dress will really only cost you $19.

Sadie Split Knit Midi Dress
Bec + Bridge
Sadie Split Knit Midi Dress

If you know me, you know I love a high slit.

mango, Semi-Transparent Lingerie Dress - Women
mango
Semi-Transparent Lingerie Dress

Sale alert!

Punta Strapless Dress
GAUGE81
Punta Strapless Dress

This one won't be in stock for much longer. Trust me.

Cage Metallic Strapless Dress
Interior
Cage Metallic Strapless Dress

This dress is almost completely sold out everywhere.

Sheer Openwork Knit Body-Con Dress
MANGO
Sheer Openwork Knit Body-Con Dress

This one works just as easily as a pool coverup as a going-out dress.

Dissa Mixed Media Sleeveless Cotton Blend Dress
Khaite
Dissa Mixed Media Sleeveless Cotton Blend Dress

Just wow.

