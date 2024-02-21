Alexa Chung Wore a Sheer Dress With This $38 Basic During London Fashion Week

(Image credit: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Everyone dresses well during London Fashion Week—it's kind of part of the job—but everyone else's looks rarely ever come close to Alexa Chung's, the unofficial darling of the UK fashion capital's biannual event. Just take her outfit for British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.'s 2024 Fashion & Film Party on Monday, for example. The soirée took place at Annabel's, a private social club in Mayfair, and was attended by Anna Wintour, Lewis Hamilton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Dua Lipa, and Rosie Huntington-Whitely. Chung chose a daring, almost completely see-through gold, fringe-and-bow embellished dress from the NYC-based brand Bode's fall 2023 collection. But the look wasn't complete with just the dress. It needed something more, and Chung found it in a pair of simple black tights.

It should come as no surprise to anyone who follows fashion in 2024 that hosiery is having a moment. From fishnets to colored options, practically every really good outfit this year, be it from street style or the runways, includes some version of a pair of tights. Because of that, the once unassuming basic is now getting the attention it deserves. Luckily, this is one trend that you don't have to pay a ton of money for or go on a wild goose chase to obtain. In fact, you can pay just $38 at Nordstrom for a pair by Commando that has 4.5 stars and 236 positive reviews right this second and have them arrive at your door in three to five business days (or even sooner if you're willing to splurge on faster shipping).

Scroll down to see Chung's look for the London Fashion Week party, which she attended alongside her partner Tom Sturridge, and snag yourself a pair of highly rated opaque tights while you're at it.

(Image credit: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

On Alexa Chung: Bode dress and bag

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop the basic that completed Alexa Chung's London Fashion Week look:

Commando Ultimate Opaque Matte Tights $38 SHOP NOW "I will never wear another pair of tights," one reviewer said.

Shop sheer dresses:

Milly Metallic Sheer Mesh Midi-Dress $395 SHOP NOW Get Chung's entire LFW look for far less than you'd pay for off-the-runway Bode with this Milly dress.

MANGO Beaded Handmade Sheer Crochet Midi Dress $350 SHOP NOW I love the idea of styling a sheer dress with a blazer and either opaque tights or fitted trousers.

MORE TO COME Sevyn Midi Dress $76 SHOP NOW An even more responsibly priced option to get Chung's look.

STAUD Misty Dress $395 SHOP NOW This Staud number is too pretty to pass up.

Mango Lurex Dress With Crossed Back $100 $50 SHOP NOW Imagine wearing this dress on a summer vacation in Greece or Portugal. So dreamy.

Proenza Schouler Zora Halter Satin Ribbon Mesh Fringe Dress $3990 SHOP NOW I will likely think about this netted Proenza Schouler dress from now until my last day.

H&M Glittery Mesh Dress $19 SHOP NOW Yes, this dress will really only cost you $19.

Bec + Bridge Sadie Split Knit Midi Dress $330 SHOP NOW If you know me, you know I love a high slit.

mango Semi-Transparent Lingerie Dress $140 $50 SHOP NOW Sale alert!

GAUGE81 Punta Strapless Dress $550 $330 SHOP NOW This one won't be in stock for much longer. Trust me.

Interior Cage Metallic Strapless Dress $730 $438 SHOP NOW This dress is almost completely sold out everywhere.

MANGO Sheer Openwork Knit Body-Con Dress $60 SHOP NOW This one works just as easily as a pool coverup as a going-out dress.