Tonight all eyes are on London for The Fashion Awards 2024, which sees some of the top talent and most-stylish people in the industry gather under one roof to celebrate all that’s good and great about the British fashion scene. Naturally, people from all over the world are invited to attend—you need not hail from nor live in the UK to snag a ticket. However, I imagine that, as a Brit in attendance, you may feel a certain amount of pressure to represent our country’s fashion scene well. Alexa Chung might have felt such pressure but she needn’t have, for she was one of the first to arrive and thus set the scene at tonight’s event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexa Chung wears Miu Miu's buckle-strap slingback kitten heel shoes to The Fashion Awards 2024.

Wearing a very chic brown faux fur coat with a black embellished dress underneath, both of which are Miu Miu, the TV presenter, model and all-round fashion icon looked the elegant part from the moment she stepped on the red carpet. What I then noticed, however, was what she was wearing to step onto said red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

TV presenter Angela Scanlon wears a pair of silver kitten heel shoes to the awards ceremony in London.

While a formal occasion such as this will often call for high heels, Chung shirked the expectation and, instead, opted for a pair of slingback kitten heel shoes which feel much more “her”. Hers in question are Miu Miu’s iconic buckle-strap slingbacks, which I also saw fellow Brit, actor Daisy Ridley, also sporting.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Model Mia Regan keeps her look simple with sleek black kitten-heel shoes.

While this very specific style could be heralded as the shoe of the night, I was generally impressed by how many London fashion people chose to forgo high heels in favour of the low, comfortable and yet still very chic-looking kitten heel alternative. In fact, I’d argue that, thanks to their effortless payoff and the fact everyone generally expects people to wear very high heels to awards shows, a kitten-heel shoe is much more “fashion” by proxy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actor Andrea Riseborough makes an impact with her bow-adorned kitten heel shoes from Erdem.

Inspired to follow their lead this party season, below I’ve curated an edit of the sleekest of the kitten-heel shoes around.

